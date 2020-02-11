Featured
B’Haram Kills 30, Abducts Scores In Fresh Attack …Borno Gov Counters Army On Casualty Figures As Buhari Reacts …FFK Chides FG On Claim Of Technical Defeat Of Insurgents
Some Boko Haram terrorists have killed, at least, 30 people and abducted many women and children in a raid in Borno State, a government spokesman said, yesterday.
The attack Sunday evening targeted Auno village on a key highway linking the state capital, Maiduguri.
The jihadists stormed the village on trucks mounted with heavy weapons, killing, burning and looting before kidnapping women and children, the state government spokesman, Ahmad Abdurrahman Bundi said.
They aimed at travellers who had stopped for the night and torched vehicles.
The attackers “killed not less than 30 people who are mostly motorists and destroyed 18 vehicles,” Bundi said in a statement after visiting the scene.
The attack, some 25 kilometres (15 miles) west of Maiduguri, occurred in an area where fighters from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have been active, mounting roadblocks to target security forces and civilians.
Witnesses said jihadists set alight 30 vehicles in the raid, including trucks that had stopped overnight on their way to Maiduguri.
“Many of the drivers and their assistants who were sleeping in the vehicles were burnt alive,” civilian militia fighter, Babakura Kolo said.
The jihadists combed through the village, looting and burning shops and property before withdrawing, he said.
Auno lies on the 120-kilometre highway linking Maiduguri to Damaturu, a major regional city in neighbouring Yobe State.
The highway has been increasingly targeted by ISWAP militants in recent months.
The surge has followed the creation of so-called “super camps” by the Nigerian military in the North-East – a strategy under which small Army camps have withdrawn from several areas and combined into fewer, larger bases.
Last month, four Nigerian soldiers were killed and seven injured when the jihadists attacked troops positioned in Auno.
However, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has neutralised some key Boko Haram terrorist leaders at Alafa Yagayaga on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.
The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made this known in a statement, yesterday, in Abuja, said the operation was conducted, last Saturday.
Daramola explained that this was achieved on February 8 when fighter jets dispatched by the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole obliterated a compound in the settlement where the leaders had assembled for a meeting.
“The airstrike was executed on the heels of credible intelligence reports indicating that the BHT leaders had converged at the target compound for a meeting over the weekend.
“Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions, which confirmed the meeting venue, also observed several BHTs in and around other buildings in the vicinity of the compound.
“Bombs from the detailed attack aircraft scored accurate hits on the target leading to the obliteration of the compound and surrounding structures as well as the neutralisation of their BHT occupants,” he said.
Daramola said NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its air campaign to shape the battle space in the North-East for the effective conduct of further ground and air operations.
However, more facts have emerged from the Auno attack on Sunday along Maiduguri/Damaturu highway.
The Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj-Gen Olusegun Adeniyi, told journalists, yesterday, that only 10 people were killed in the incident.
But Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, who also visited the scene of the attack, said he was briefed by the villagers that about 30 people were roasted in the fire ignited by the insurgents at about 9.30pm on Sunday.
The villagers informed the governor that an unspecified number of women were abducted during the attack but the report has not been verified nor confirmed by any authority.
Another fact also emerged the devastating effect of the fire was aggravated by a military fuel tanker which stocked together with the travelling vehicles that were torched by the insurgents.
But the Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole denied the report, stating: “I have no knowledge of a military tanker on that road at that time”.
The Theatre Commander told journalists that his men averted another tragedy that would have brought sadness by rescuing three school children briskly abducted by Boko Haram along Gubio road.
He noted that his men fought skillfully and rescued the three children (two girls and a boy) unhurt.
The children were handed over to their parents by the theatre commander.
Speaking further on the Auno attack, Adeniyi called on the general public to avoid been stuck at certain locations along Maiduguri road.
He stressed that people should plan their movement very well along the Damaturu/Maiduguri road so that they will not be stuck at some of these locations.
“We normally close the Damaturu road by 5.00pm and it is expected that you time your movement very well so that you get to Maiduguri by 5.0pm of Damaturu by 5pm because the soldiers cannot leave to fight Boko Haram and come back to protect people sleeping on the road who refuse to obey the law in the first place,” Adeniyi advised.
Adeniyi informed that the insurgents came on motor cycle and parked them from a distance and walked down to burn down vehicles of travellers.
“We will do more to ensure that incident like this does not happen again. I am calling on all stakeholders to make the Maiduguri/Damaturu road safe. Until the people realised that there is a counter insurgency going on throughout the northeast.
“As a result of the dastardly activities of the Boko Haram, certain measures have to be taken to safeguard lives and property and the military to conducting counter insurgency, especially on Maiduguri/Damaturu road.
Zulum sympathised with the people of the community and called on them to give the necessary cooperation to the military.
The residents accused soldiers of the town of locking up the town and leaving for Maiduguri and leaving them without protection.
Zulum also corroborated the accusations of the residents, saying that he has made several appeals for the military to establish a unit in Auno but to no avail.
“We have to be brutal in telling the truth. I am pushed to the wall to say the truth. Since I was inaugurated as governor of Borno State, Boko Haram has attacked Auno six times. Another thing is that the military have withdrawn from Auno town.
“I am not undermining the capacity of the military but we have made repeated appeal for the military to establish their unit in Auno. They are here but as soon as it is 5 pm, they close the gate and lock the people and go back to Maiduguri. This is not right,” Zulum raged with anger.
But the Garison Commander of 7 Division, Nigeria Army, Maiduguri, Brig-Gen Sunday Igbinomwanhia, refuted the allegations, saying the soldiers closed the roads and withdrew to the outskirts of the town to protect the villagers, as well as prevent and lunch ambushes on the insurgents.
Eyewitnesses disclosed that a large number of vehicles loaded with goods, shops and houses were set ablaze by the suspected insurgents, who sneaked into the town and launched attack on sleeping travellers at the town which is 24km to Maiduguri, Borno State capital.
A commercial driver, Adamu Tella who used the road told our correspondent that he saw three corpses been conveyed by Civilian JTF.
“I could not count the number of vehicles that were burnt. But I saw three burnt corpses in a vehicle of civilian JTF. I also saw many houses and shops burnt down to ashes,” Adamu informed.
Adamu also informed that his driver friend’s vehicle was also burnt in the incident.
Another eyewitness, Haruna Yunusa, a passenger, said he saw three burnt dead bodies and counted 21 vehicles including trailers, some of them still under fire as at the time he passed through the town on Monday morning.
Auno is one of the towns located along the Maiduguri/Damaturu road which has recently come under serious attacks by the Boko Haram insurgents.
In his reaction, yesterday, President Muhammadu Buhari described the attack as ‘cowardly murderous.’
The terrorists sacked the village of Auno on a key highway, linking the capital, Maiduguri.
However, President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the ‘cowardly and murderous attack by Boko Haram.
He commiserated with family of victims of the attack, assuring them that his administration would continually frustrate the devilish operations of Boko Haram, and bring it to an end.
Buhari, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, condemned the “murderous and cowardly attack on innocent passengers by the Boko Haram terrorists near Maiduguri’’, adding: “this administration is ever determined to frustrate their goal to hold Nigeria to ransom.
“The commitment of this administration to protect the lives of Nigerians will not be derailed by the cowardly and indiscriminate violence against innocent people by Boko Haram terrorists,’’ he said, while reacting to recent attacks in Maiduguri.
Buhari, who also condoled with the government of the state, warns “that terrorists are clearly on a back foot and their days are numbered’’.
“As our armed forces continue to receive more hardware and intelligence to counter our current security challenges, the remnants of Boko Haram will ultimately be crushed. The peculiar challenges of asymmetric warfare notwithstanding, our armed forces are ever determined to defeat these enemies of humanity,’’ Buhari said.
The President promised, again, yesterday, that all children kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists would be set free during his regime.
He spoke at a breakfast dialogue on ‘‘Stop the War on Children Affected by Armed Conflicts, Dividend of Silencing the Guns’’, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, held on the margins of the ongoing 33rd African Union Summit.
Nigeria, Uganda, Norway, the AU Commission and Save the Children sponsored the dialogue.
Buhari said, “A number of schoolgirls from Chibok and Dapchi earlier abducted by Boko Haram have regained their freedom.
“We commend the gallant efforts of the Multi-National Joint Task Force and the partners in supporting the reintegration of the girls.
“Let me categorically reassure you of the steadfast commitment of the Government of Nigeria to ensure the freedom of all kidnapped children from the shackles of Boko Haram.
“We will not relent until every child, boy, or girl, every Nigerian adult in custody of Boko Haram, is freed.”
Among the children being held is Leah Sharibu, the Dapchi schoolgirl denied freedom on account of refusing to denounce Christianity.
It would be recalled that 276 girls were abducted from their school in Chibok, Borno State, on April 14, 2014, by Boko Haram but 57 of the girls escaped to safety almost immediately.
The insurgents eventually went away with 219 of them.
Over a number of years, 107 of the Chibok girls regained freedom but till date, 112 are missing.
A State House statement, yesterday, said Buhari urged African countries and stakeholders on the continent to strengthen the protection of children from the six grave violations during armed conflict.
He noted that the six grave violations were killing and maiming of children; recruitment or use of children as soldiers; sexual violence against children; abduction of children; attacks against schools or hospitals; and denial of humanitarian access for children.
Buhari added, “It is for this reason that the Nigerian government has severally condemned, and is combating frontally the dreadful activities of terrorist groups like Boko Haram and the so-called Islamic State.
“Of course, the severity of these grave violations varies from country to country.
“The incidence of a single violation of children rights in any country is an indelible dent on the African consciousness and is to be deplored and condemned,” he said.
He told AU leaders that they must continue to protect children, taking time to brief the session on efforts Nigeria had made so far to do so.
“To stem the tide of out-of-school children, Nigeria embarked on an all-inclusive reconstruction of schools vandalised by the ravaging terrorist activities of Boko Haram, while returning children are rehabilitated and reintegrated into society.
“Our nomadic education policy is also being implemented to reduce the number of out-of-school children. We have also prioritised de-radicalisation and de-mobilisation of ex-combatant children of Boko Haram insurgents”, his media aide, Mr Garba Shehu, quoted him as saying.
Buhari made a call on the AU Peace and Security Council to spearhead the strategy to stop the war on children and adopt the Child Protection Architecture within the African Peace and Security Architecture and the Roadmap on Silencing the Guns.
He added, “The call to action is now for accountability by all African states to the rights of the children caught up in wars.
“Let us stop the war on children. This is a wake-up call for us all to create the enabling environment for rooting out the impact of armed conflicts against our children across the continent”.
Meanwhile, former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has charged the Federal Government to stop claiming that Boko Haram has been “technically defeated.”
Fani-Kayode gave the charge while condemning the latest Boko Haram attack that killed about 30 people in Maiduguri, Borno State, yesterday.
In a tweet, the former minister wondered when the Federal Government would live up to its responsibility of defending Nigerians.
Fani-Kayode tweeted: “30 people killed by Boko Haram & many abducted in Maiduguri, Borno state today. Is the Federal Government still claiming that Boko Haram has been “technically defeated?”
“How cruel and insensitive can they be and when will they live up to their duties and honour their obligation to defend our people?”
Featured
RSG Set To Curb Illegal Abattoirs, Cows Sales
The Rivers State Ministry of Agriculture has announced plans to check illegal abattoirs and sales of cattle around the state.
The Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Fred Kpakol made the plans public during a meeting with members of Butchers and Cattle Market Association, yesterday, at his office in Port Harcourt.
Kpakol said special attention will be focused on abattoirs outside the state capital, as he cited one at Okomoko, in Etche where cows are slaughtered without due inspection.
He expressed fears that the multiplication of abattoirs has become worrisome to the state government, especially as it concerns the health of the citizenry.
Against this backdrop, a task force he said will be set up together with team of inspectors to visit all abattoirs and verify the health of animals before they are killed and sold to the public.
The task force will be made up of veterinary doctors who are experts on animal health and safety.
In addition, he tasked members of the cattle market to unite as one and ensure that every animal brought into the state are healthy.
“Every lorry load will be inspected at the point where they are sold,” Kpakol said, “we don’t want a situation where cows brought into the state are diseased and not safe for human consumption”.
Responding to plea by the butchers and cattle marketers over multiple taxation and levies, the commissioner said only approved fees and levies are allowed hence they should cooperate with the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration to sanitise the system.
On his part, Chairman of Butchers Association, Musa Bala Ahmed sought for government’s swift intervention, as he decried the sprouting of unapproved abattoirs, especially in the Etche axis.
Ahmed also sought for reduction in tax and levies paid by members at the different slaughters.
Featured
Reps Summon AGF, BPP Over Customs Seven-Year Unaudited Accounts
The House of Representatives has summoned the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, and Director-General of Bureau of Public Procurement, Mamman Ahmadu, to appear before it and explain why the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has not audited its account in seven years.
The Chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts, Hon Wole Oke, issued the summons in Abuja, yesterday, when the leadership of the NCS appeared before the panel, which is investigating deliberate refusal by non-treasury funded ministries, departments and agencies to render accounts between 2014 and 2018 to the Auditor-General of the Federation.
Oke ordered Customs to furnish the committee with the correspondence between it and the BPP on the engagement of auditors, in order to locate and identify the issues with the accounts.
The lawmaker asked why an agency like the Customs could be having difficulty in auditing its accounts and presenting reports on them.
Oke said, “I recall that you told the committee that you have yet to submit your account from 2013 till date but the wrongdoer has come out to say ‘sorry’. But the painful aspect of it is that we are all relying on you; you are the pillar based on which the public finance is undertaken. If you, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) are not working, then where are we going to get the money?
“The funds we are sharing between the three tiers of government are mostly generated from you. So, if you do not have accounts, then how can we do that? The law also made provision that in case you want to procure in an emergency situation, go and procure, and then come back and report to us.”
The lawmaker stated that BPP, despite being the regulator, cannot act in order all the time.
“We must find out the mischief, the reasons for frustrating Customs. I have read your letter. The Constitution is the supreme document, so we need to correct them,” he stated.
Featured
S’East Govs Meet, Write FG To Form Security Outfit …As Group Threatens To Secede From Nigeria Over Insecurity …Miyetti Allah Explains Fears Against Amotekun
The South-East Governors’ Forum, yesterday, disclosed that it has written the Federal Government on its plan to establish a regional security network.
This was disclosed after the meeting of the forum at the Enugu State Government House, yesterday.
A communique issued after the meeting was read by Chairman of the forum and Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave Umahi.
The meeting was also attended by Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Nkem Okeke.
Imo State was not represented at the meeting, which also witnessed the presence of the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, National Assembly members and religious leaders.
The forum announced that the name of the network would be unveiled later, adding that it would have its headquarters in Enugu.
Umahi further disclosed that the operation was birthed before ‘Amotekun’ in the South-West, stressing that it would soon get legal backing of the Houses of Assembly in the zone.
Meanwhile, a pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Yoruba Ko’ya Movement (YKM) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to rise above ethnic chauvinism and put a stop to consistent attacks on lives, peace, economy and unity of the nation by Miyetti Allah, the umbrella body of all cattle breeders and herdsmen in the country.
The YKM threatened that the refusal to checkmate the group would give Yoruba people no option than to exit Nigeria.
The group said it was alarming that Miyetti Allah leaders would consistently go on both local and international television stations, including newspapers to harass, threaten, intimidate and insult stakeholders in the Nigerian project such as state governors, elder statesmen and notable religious leaders.
The movement called on President Buhari to exhibit patriotism and courage and put an end to the malady.
In a statement signed by its Convener, Otunba ‘Deji Osibogun, Yoruba Ko’ya charged Buhari to order the immediate arrest and prosecution of all the leaders of Miyetti Allah that had claimed responsibility for series of attacks leading to death of over 3, 000 Nigerians in the last four years across the South and Middle Belt of Nigeria.
He said that the President should act well and be conscious of what history would remember him for after his tenure.
Osibogun stated: “While we do not want to dwell in the realm of rumours, however, we are forced to state very expressly that the threat to life and admission to mass murder by identifiable and known leaders of Miyetti Allah without any word of caution or arrest by law enforcement agencies in the country led credence to the fact that Miyetti Allah are carrying out the briefs of some invincible forces at the corridor of power in Abuja or elsewhere.
“A mere trade union from a tribe continues to heat-up the polity while others shiver and shake in their pants for fear of attack; yet no arrest by our security formations. These murderous elements are so courageous that they appeared live on national televisions to attack a whole region comprising of over 50 million people, yet the agencies with the mandate to protect the lives and property of the people are acting like everything is normal. We say without any fear or intimidation that this is an antithesis of a strong and united nation.
“We, Yoruba people, therefore, want to put the Buhari administration on notice that we are not scared of any of these mindless and senseless statements from the hoodlums that the Nigerian government is obviously aiding and abetting. We wish to inform them that we shall protect our land and people with all the resources God has provided and blessed us with.
“In addition to the foregoing, we are putting the Federal Government on notice that if nothing radical and patriotic is done to stop the ongoing mayhem and open threats to our people by Miyetti Allah, we shall mobilize our people to take all democratic steps to ensure our safety and continuous existence as a nation within the Nigerian federation which may include a declaration of our sovereignty or our exit from the nation of Nigeria because we can no longer guarantee our comfort, safety and existence within this den of hell.
“We note also with displeasure that all statements by the leadership of Miyetti Allah are far beyond the bounds of treasonable felony that the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore was charged, connoting that all tribes are no longer equal in Nigeria”, Osibogun added.
However, following reactions that greeted the formation of South-West regional security organization, codenamed Amotekun, a Fulani socio-cultural organization, Miyetti Allah has alleged that the aim of security formation is ‘to cleanse the Fulani tribe from the South-West’.
Leader of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, in Bauchi State, Alhaji Sadiq Ahmed said the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) also known as Amotekun lacks the legal framework to succeed.
The elder statesman, who admitted at the weekend, that the nation was facing serious security threat, called for the restructuring of the security architecture in the country.
According to him, “I can tell you one thing: Amotekun will not last because it is indigenous, regionalized and lacks constitutional backing. The Constitution has a readymade provision for regular security with the establishment of the Nigeria Police Force, a regional security outfit like Amotekun is a breach of the Constitution that will only breed problems and conflicts.
“Is there a doubt anywhere that the motive behind the establishment of Amotekun is to cleanse our tribe from the South-West? It is the responsibility of the Federal Government to provide security; any parallel security outfit is illegal and unacceptable.”
The Miyetti Allah leader, however, called for the removal of service chiefs, saying that they have performed below expectation, while also advocating for the reform of the Nigeria Police to enable it perform its duties effectively.
“I suggest that the President remove the service chiefs immediately because they have done nothing, despite trillions of Naira that they have received in recent years. He should also reform the police, the Army and all other security forces in the country.
“I hear people every time trying to compare Amotekun to Hisba, and that irritates me. Hisba security outfit in the North is just an umbrella of an Islamic body only meant for Islamic affairs. It bears no resemblance of Amotekun or the motive behind its formation,” he added.
Trending
-
Niger Delta5 days ago
Lulu-Briggs: Abonnema Monarch Inaugurates Conciliatory Committee
-
Niger Delta5 days ago
Monarch Hails Wike Over Commissioner’s Appointment
-
News4 days ago
Why INEC De-Registered 74 Political Parties, Left 18 …Fixes Dates For Edo, Ondo Gov Polls …To Create More 30, 027 Polling Units
-
Politics5 days ago
NASS: Ekweremadu Scores Self, Rep High
-
Politics5 days ago
APC Enugu Crisis: Party Chieftain Disowns Third Faction
-
Politics5 days ago
Oshiomhole Not Obaseki Has Killer Squad, Shaibu Replies Edo Lawmakers
-
Politics5 days ago
Insecurity: Atiku Hits Back At Buhari Over Comment On Boko Haram Victims
-
Politics5 days ago
Badaru Swears In New Head Of Service, 12 Perm Secs