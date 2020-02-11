Ayade Frowns At Fraud In LG Pension Board

The Cross River State government has frowned at alleged fraudulent activities of the Local Government Pensions’ Board. This was made known by the commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Hon.

Mrs. Stella Oreme Odey, when she and her team from the ministry of Local Government Affairs paid an on the spot visit to the board in Calabar. Hon Odey told the pension board that, the suspension of the board wasas a result of the fraudulent activities going on in the board.

According to her, “His Excellency the executive Governor of Cross River State Prof Sen. Ben Ayade holds pensioners in high esteem and doesn’t want anything short of transparency when dealing with thepensioners

“His Excellency is a lover of Pensioners and has warned that they must be treated with utmost respect”.

Hon Odey also frowned at the dirty environment Housing the board. “I’m not happy with the environment here at all, the environment is unkempt which will hinder efficiency in service delivery.

Speaking further, the commissioner told them that, the ban is still on and will remain so until transparency is restored in the board.

The Commissioner gave the board till next Monday to compile the record of those that have gotten gratuity and those that haven’t.

She said, the governor is a very humane Governor that cares so much about humans especially the aged pensioners, and has vowed to fire with immediate effect anyone caught in any fraudulent acts against the pensioners

The permanent secretary, Ministry of Local Government Affairs, Dr. Irene Aniyom also pleaded with the board to be humane with pensioners because they are humans too.

She intimated the Director that, if he noticed that a ministry staff had special interest on a particular file, he should monitor such staff keenly to find out why the special interest.

The JACC accountant Mrs Pauline Odey also told the staff that, the board is a place where they could get special favor due to the way they treat people. So quality and transparent service delivery should be their watch word.

In the same vein, the Accountant(C/S) of the Ministry, Mr. Mathias Abu also charged the board to be careful noting the blessings they would get from pensioners for treating them good would be better than the fraud.

The Director Admin, and staff of the pension board thanked Governor Ben Ayade for appointing a zealous and proactive commissioner into the ministry of LG affairs.

They appreciated Hon Stella Odey for the timely visit, and promised to improve in their activities while they also checkmate the activities of the fraudsters in the board.

Friday Nwagbarar, Calabar