Application Portal: Agents, Importers Accuse SON Of False Claims
Importers and freight forwarders have insisted that the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) portal application collapsed for over a month, even as they accused the agency of misleading the trading public with false information.
This is coming barely three days after the SON debunked claims by some freight forwarders over a purported collapse of its online application portal for the operations of Conformity Assessment progr-amme, SONCAP, for processing of SON regulated imports into Nigeria.
A statement from the office of the Director General, Osita Aboloma, alleged that it was importers who failed to comply with the pre-shipment process that were crying wolf on accumulation of demurrage on their consignment.
In a statement signed by the Head, Public Relations, SON, Mr Bola Fashina, and made available to our correspondent in Lagos, SON said its portal was recently upgraded.
But maritime operators debunked the claim, saying it is a ploy by SON to cover up its shortcomings and incompetence.
According to some maritime operators who spoke with our correspondent in Lagos, the SON portal had collapsed since November 2019, and it was just in February 2020 that it was fixed.
Though SON agreed that it experienced breakdown, no detail was given as to how long it lasted.
It was gathered that the agency upgraded its portal without consulting the Nigeria Customs Service which in turn created technical hitches for freight agents to access its portal.
Speaking on the development, the President General Association of Air Freight Forwarders and Consolidation (NAFFAC), Prince Bakare Adeyinka, in a chat with some journalists in Lagos, lamented that the system collapse had already led to demurrage at the ports.
Adeyinka maintained that the ugly development has affected the businesses of both importers and exporters in the international trade chain.
According to him, billions of naira has been lost to the system collapse since it began, stating that no agency of government has risen to the occasion.
He expressed fear that the demurrage accrued from the breakdown would lead to increase in the price of goods in the markets as importers would likely pass the extra charges to the final consumers.
“The SON network downturn has been an issue for more than three weeks now and has affected a whole lot of importers and exporters in the ports”, he said.
Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
Don Advocates Diversification Of Economy From Oil
A Professor of Petroleum and Gas Engineering at the University of Port Harcourt, Choba, Rivers State, Sunday Ikiensikimama, has said that Nigeria should look into alternative means to grow the nation’s economy away from crude oil.
Ikiensikimama, who made this assertion in a chat with newsmen, noted however, that the country is not yet ready to phase out the production and use of crude oil.
He said Nigeria has to put in place infrastructure and other strategies if the country would transit to alternative energy.
According to him, “If we move out of this fossil fuel, Nigeria has to begin to put things in place”, explaining that it is something that needs to be done in phases and with strategic plans and infrastructure in place after much research has been done.
He said, “We cannot be linked immediately into that phase. Nigeria has to have a strategy as to begin to move from this phase where we are and we begin to do research and bring in the other phases where we now begin to even talk about solar.
“Moving into that phase also needs some infrastructure, it needs some investments as other countries did. They have grown in research to be able to bring up other greener areas where they are using as substitute”
He urged the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, implement the diversification plans of the country’s economy so as to phase out the use of crude oil easily.
“Diversification plan has been there for years. Even this is the year 2020 that has been so talked about that by 2020 we would have actually diversified into other areas. We have the policies on ground, but implementation has been the problem. Nigeria can move if there is a political will that we are going to develop our economy in this line.
“We have plans that would have actually taken us far away as to where we are, but the truth about it is that those who run the economy don’t see that as their focus”, he stressed.
He emphasised the need for policy makers in Nigeria to chart a new path for sustainable economic future as other countries were moving to greener energy.
“Government needs to be proactive enough, seeing where other economies are headed to, so that we can be part of what is happening. Truly, the idea of how much we sell, with the fossil fuel, it’s going to decrease. Since other countries who rely on us for fossil are trying to diversify and trying to go to greener energy, we need to follow suit”, he said.
Tonye Nria-Dappa
FAAN To Go Digital In Data Mgt, Operations
In a bid to attain greater efficiency and optimal performance, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says it is going digital in data management and operations.
FAAN in a statement by its Head of Corporate Affairs, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, said the FAAN Managing Director, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, has assured staff that the management would work towards the digitalization of data.
The statement also urged staff to be more committed to their duties as well as make themselves eligible for training through demonstration of commitment to their work.
“We will go digital and that would mean better data management. Let us try and be as efficient as we can. Management would work towards the digitalisation of data to ensure efficiency at all times and work to make FAAN better and greater.
“We will improve on documentation; how we store information and effective dissemination of information from office to office. We must work hard to improve communication.
“Change is part of life. We must continue our initiative to ensure that we are better. We must continue with what we have been doing for the last 40 years, and solicit for your understanding and cooperation in achieving all that we have set out to achieve.
“We must continue to carry the light that was handed down to us so that we can hand over to other people, and we will keep pushing and working to excel and we must improve our personality”, FAAN stated.
The statement also urged staff to exercise discipline at all times in a measure that is in right proportion with the industry, pointing that FAAN is dealing with human lives and that the industry is a high earn industry.
The FAAN boss promised to do all within his powers to bring improvement and growth to the system, while those beyond his authority will be handled as government deems fit.
Corlins Walter
Scarcity Looms As NUPENG Suspends Fuel Distribution In Badagry
Some parts of the country may experience fuel Scarcity any moment from now if the National Union of Petroeulm and Natural Gas Workers of Nigeria (NUPENG) does not resume distribution of fuel to Badargry in Ogun State. Already, most of the petroleum stations in Badagry communities have closed NUPENG suspended distribution of fuel to the city.
Mr Tayo Aboyeji, chairman, South-West Chapter of the union told our correspondent in Badagry that the suspension was due to harassment and molestation of its members by men of Customs and Army in the area.
The chairman said that the customs under the Joint Border Patrol Operations arrested a tanker driver who missed its way in Badagry and drove it to Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).
The customs was of the Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘A’ in Ikeja.
“A tanker driver from Port Harcourt was sent to Badagry to deliver petroleum to a station, unfortunately he missed his way and while asking for direction, the tanker driver was arrested by the men of joint border patrol.
“The tanker was taken to FOU in Ikeja. I wrote to the controller on the issue and met DC Enforcement on the matter and I was directed to the officer in charge of legal issues in same office.
“OC Legal told me that he had not received the file from joint patrol operation office and promised to call me later.
“But surprisingly, our enforcement unit in Agbara stopped a tanker to check his paper to find out if its delivery documents were intact, but there were errors in his documents,” he said.
Aboyeji said that the NUPENG enforcement team thought it was a stolen product, adding that they did not know that it was a product that was under investigation that had been sold to a buyer.
“ Thinking that it was a stolen product, they drove it to Area K Police Command in Morogbo.
“I wrote a petition to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police as regard to the incident.
“Surprisingly, soldiers under the drilling exercise came to police station beat my members and forcefully drove away the tanker with its contents.
“We later heard that the tanker was used to remove the petroleum of a filling station in Badagry that had been sealed since February1.
“Both the products and the tanker have not been found, this is not done in a civilized society, a product under investigation to be sold out just like that,” he said.
According to him, we have directed our members to stop distribution of petroleum to Badagry until justice is done.
He said NUPENG will be forced to extend the suspension to Lagos as a whole if nothing to correct the injustice was done to members.
“An injury to one, is an injury to all,” he said.
Meanwhile, all efforts to get Mr Jerry Attah, the spokesman for FOU Zone A Ikeja to react to the allegations proved abortive as he did not respond to calls and messages sent to him.
