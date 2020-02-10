Politics
Uzodinma Renews Ihedioha’s Investigative Panel, Others’ Tenure
Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has extended the tenure of the Investigative Panels and Judicial Commissions of Inquiry, set up by the Emeka Ihedioha administration, on contracts, land acquisition and others.
The Chairman of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry on Contracts Awarded from June 2011 to May 2019, Justice Benjamin Iheka, confirmed this development during an interview with newsmen in Owerri.
“The Governor, who announced the renewal of the mandate of all the investigative panels and judicial commissions of inquiry after meeting with the panellists, also explained that the decision was in keeping with his mantra of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery”, Justice Iheka said. He affirmed that “by the law, under which the commissions and panels were established, only a renewed mandate, which the governor has now done, after our first three months, validates the lives of the panels and commissions.”
Answering a question on his commission’s activities so far, Justice Iheka said: “We have finished taking evidence from all the petitioners/claimants and we have started inviting all government functionaries that played any part in the contracts awarded within the period under review. They are expected to start appearing before the commission on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.”
Our Source recalls that in renewing the mandates of the panels and commissions, Governor Uzodinma said: “I acknowledge that government is a continuum. This administration will not go into witch-hunting, rather, will continue from where the previous administration stopped particularly in areas that will impact positively on the living standard of Imo people.”
Notable among the committees, whose mandates were renewed are: the Judicial Panel on Lands and Related Matters headed by Justice Ijeoma Ogugua, the Judicial Commission of Inquiry on Contracts Awarded from 2011 till date, headed by Justice Benjamin Iheka.
The others are the Visitation Panels for Imo State University, Teaching Hospital Orlu, Imo State Polytechnic Umuagwo, and the Committee for the Investigation of Local Government Administration from 2011-2019, headed by Chief Eze Duruiheoma, SAN, among others.
Governor Uzodinma charged the Committees to “continue with the good job you are doing for Imo State”, stressing that “In our little way, we shall encourage you to turn in an objective report that will meet the yearnings of the good people of Imo State.”
Politics
Amaechi, Manipulating Rivers apc For Selfish Ends – Aguma
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Igo Aguma, has accused the Minister of Transportation of manipulating the party in Rivers State to achieve selfish ends.
Aguma who made the accusation during a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the Port Harcourt City Local Government Area (PHALGA) chapter of the party over the weekend, insisted that only direct mode of congresses would be accepted by him and his supporters just as he accused the leader of the party in the State, Rotimi Amaechi of undermining the interest of stakeholders of the party.
He said he would continue to resist any form of oppression, noting that the crisis rocking the State chapter of the party will be over if the right things are done, and that the party must be rescued from the hands of the former governor of the state.
Aguma, who was a two-time member of the House of Representatives called on the national leadership of the party to take a special look at the APC in Rivers State, maintaining that it was currently an abandoned ship.
According to Aguma, “We are calling on the National Executive Council of the party to take a special look into Rivers State. We were, up until now, like an abandoned ship. We’ve decided to start doing things by ourselves and to call the attention of the NEC to our plight in Rivers State.
“Just one man cannot manipulate the party for his personal benefit. Ask yourself why we did not do direct primaries. Everybody knows it is the solution for every party that has a series of court cases. That was offered to us as party, but our leader rejected it.
“Direct primary that we know will produce the most popular candidates. And of course direct primaries will definitely produce a candidate of his (Amaechi’s) choice because he has people like us aligning with him but he refused.
“He is appropriating the party for his own selfish gain. He is a minister today in spite of the fact that we failed woefully in Ikwerre LGA. It was zero vote. Even though he brought in (Biokpomabo) Awara, he brought zero to the table.
“Already, the party (state APC) is collapsing on his head. The entire world now knows what he is doing. He says he is the leader, but the party has collapsed.”
Dennis Naku
Politics
Rep Trains 250 Constituents On Skills
No fewer than 250 constituents of Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency have benefited from a skills acquisition and training programme organised by House of Representatives member, Hon. Kingsley Chinda.
Though the scheme started in Ward 5, Chinda said it will spread across the entire constituency.
Most of the 250 persons both indigenes and non-indigenes of Elelenwo town ( Ward 5), were trained in various skills ranging from tailoring/design Ankara making, hat making, hair dressing and wig making/allied products and cosmetology interior and exterior decoration, hair barbing, catering services, Make up Artistry, handset repairs, bead making and leather foot wears.
Speaking at the occasion, Hon. Chinda applauded the students for devoting their time to learn. “You have the zeal to learn, not only you, but all our youths both those in diaspora are serious and hardworking people. What the zeal I have seen in this programme connotes is that Nigerian youths are not lazy at all but rather they lack the opportunities and right environment.
He further urged the students to utilize the opportunity judiciously and also take steps to teach others so that those around them will benefit from their knowledge.
“When something good is to take place, that is when you begin to face more challenges. Don’t be discouraged, continue through tough times because tough times don’t last but tough peope do. Continue to pray to God, continue to dream and to work towards your dreams, be consistent and persistent in everything you do in life and you will sure get success,” he added.
He commended the organizers, Switz Creations, for their time and effort put in and said that the exercise will continue in the remaining 16 wards of Obio/Akpo. He asked the organizers to add something new in the next training in other wards.
Politics
IPAC Faults inec Over De-Registration Of Parties
The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has faulted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), over what they termed the purported deregistration of 74 political parties, saying the action is against the provisions of the law.
Recall that the INEC National Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu while announcing the de-registration said only 18 parties will now participate in future elections in the country, saying the body has the constitutional powers to de-register parties.
But the IPAC, in a statement issued by its National Legal Adviser, Ezeobika Chukwudi , urged the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu to reverse the decision to avoid infringing on the rights of political parties as guaranteed under the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As amended).
The statement reads: “The Inter Party Advisory Council of Nigeria, IPAC, views with serious concerns, the recent decision by the Independent National Electoral Commission in de-registering 74 political parties without observing due process and provisions of the law.
“The Inter Party Advisory Council of Nigeria is aware of an action instituted at the Federal High Court by 33 political parties, who are members of the Council in Suit Number FHC/ABJ/CS/444/2019 filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja seeking amongst other things, an Order restraining the INEC from deregistering concerned political parties pending the determination of the suit.
“The Federal High Court, upon hearing the motion for an interlocutory injunction on the 23rd of January, 2020, adjourned for ruling on February 17, 2020. It is however, reprehensible on the part of INEC to take such decision which is an affront on the judiciary, an abuse of the Court Process and a conscious disregard for the Rule of law.
“By the action purportedly taken by INEC today, the Council is of a firm view that INEC as an institution no longer has regard or respect for the Rule of Law in Nigeria and has lost the confidence of political parties in the political affairs of the Nation.
“The Council hereby calls on the Independent National Electoral Commission, to immediately reverse the purported decision in order not to infringe on the rights of political parties as guaranteed under the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).
“By the Provisions of Sections 221 – 229, no provision is inferior or superior to the other. Section 229 defines a political party to include an association whose activities shall include canvassing for votes in support of a candidate for election into a Local Government Council.
“Furthermore, INEC as an institution ought to have been responsible enough to have waited until elections are held in all 774 LGAs and 8,809 Electoral Wards in Nigeria, after the signing of the 4th Alteration to the Constitution on June 4th 2018, before assuming that a party has not won any elective position. It is however imperative to state that we must, as individuals or agencies of government, be careful not to foist a fait accomplish on the Court.
“It is important to reemphasize the fact that 33 political parties, who are members of the Council, moved a motion in Court 3, at the Federal High Court in Abuja for an Order of interlocutory injunction restraining INEC from deregistering the concerned political Parties, pending the determination of the Suit.
“The court adjourned for Ruling on February 17th, 2020 but the Independent National Electoral Commission proceeded in error to foist a state of helplessness on the court.
“This is an affront on the judiciary and must be discouraged. The Council calls on INEC to listen to the voice of reason and immediately reverse itself on this action,” IPAC stated.
Dennis Naku
