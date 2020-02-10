Editorial
Task Before Illegal Schools Committee
Apparently implementing the report and recommendations of the Professor Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele-led Committee on Accreditation and Approval of Private Schools in Rivers State, the state government took, penultimate week, a step further by inaugurating a committee to clamp down on all illegal and unapproved private primary and secondary schools still operating in the state without requisite approval by the state government.
Deeply disturbed by the proliferation of substandard schools resulting to low education standards in the education sector, the State Executive Council resolved that in order to consolidate the extant laws on education as passed by the state House of Assembly and assented to by the Governor, the need to re-jig the education sector had become inevitable and imperative.
Addressing newsmen after a State Executive Council meeting, the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim said the Council had approved the amendment of the Education Private Schools Law (1999) as amended which provides for stiffer penalties and sanctions to prevent breach of government’s policies as contained in the extant laws.
“Government took this decision to check the present situation of indiscriminate proliferation of private schools without due compliance with basic requirements with respect to standards; curriculum, content and facilities”, he said.
“The overall goal is to ensure the development of quality education in line with the Rivers NEW Vision of the present administration”.
The Tide agrees no less with government’s proactive approach to sanitise the education sector that has been bastardised by proprietors whose penchant for financial gains knows no bounds. We endorse any measure adopted against illegal and unapproved schools in the state.
It is so disheartening to observe schools operating in make-shift and at times residential apartments with little or no facilities to show for it. Often, such unapproved institutions have just between three to five academic and non-academic staff.
For any educational institution to operate in the state, such a school should and must by law meet certain basic criteria such as availability of science laboratory, befitting library, recreational facilities, qualified manpower, and above all, conducive environment for effective learning and teaching in accordance with the extant laws.
Sadly, most private schools in the state fall far short of this and thus operate in sub-human environment without consideration for the concomitant health hazards such scenario poses to their pupils, wards and staff.
Unfortunately and quite frankly, most private schools employ unqualified teaching staff without regard to the national minimum teaching qualification of National Certificate of Education (NCE). Some of them engage secondary school drop-outs who know little or nothing about the teaching profession. Such staff barely read or write effectively, not to talk of imparting knowledge.
It is against this backdrop that we implore the committee to take its assignment seriously as the fate of our children lies in its hands. No effort should be spared in re-positioning the education sector especially at the foundation level.
The committee members must not compromise standards for their selfish and personnal aggrandisement.
Education remains the bedrock of societal development and any society worth its salt goes the extra mile to ensure that its citizens get the best to address the myriad problems plaguing such a society.
We, indeed, commend the State Governor, Chief Nyeson Wike, for the bold initiative in the education sector and implore all critical stakeholders in that sector to join hands in re-positioning the sector.
That is why we think that the task ahead of the committee is quite enormous. The body must, like Ceasar’s wife be above board by ensuring that all unapproved and illegal schools in the state are shut down forthwith.
A situation where private school operators short-change unsuspecting members of the public must not be allowed to be the norm any longer. The committee should therefore swing into action by ensuring that no stone is left unturned in fishing out all such schools.
On its part, government should as a matter of delibrate policy continue to upgrade and expand public schools to accommodate the pupils and students that will be displaced as a result of the shut down.
Editorial
That Rivers Gas Task Force
Amid government’s quest for rapid growth of the nation’s cooking gas market, one of the challenges facing the growing market is the rate of gas cylinder explosions posing serious threat to many homes.
Only recently, Nigerians were jolted by fire incidents resulting from explosions at gas plants in different parts of the country. In two of the explosions that occurred within 24 hours in parts of Lagos State and another in Kaduna State, not only were property worth millions of naira also destroyed, lives were lost, aside from those who sustained various degrees of injuries.
No doubt, in the last few years, more Nigerians have imbibed the habit of using Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for domestic cooking, even as the Federal Government has equally stepped up the campaign for the use of clean energy for cooking.
Suffice it to say that the affordability of LPG by many homes and the consequent increasing patronage has attracted all manner of persons into the gas business, and leading to the setting up of gas retail outlets or gas plants even in residential areas.
Industry sources are uncomfortable with this development, especially since many of the dealers know next to nothing about standard safety measures, which ought to be in place.
Worried by the development, the National Chairman, Liquefied Petroleum Gas Retailers (LPGR) arm of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Mr. Michael Umudu, recently expressed concern over the development when he said that the proliferation of cooking gas retail outlets in the country has made it difficult for effective supervision and enforcement to take place, besides leading to the involvement of people who are ill-qualified to do the business.
“People who know little to nothing about the LPG retailing business are daily flocking into the business. This leads to the proliferation of substandard and fake products,” he said. Apart from industry players being worried that quacks are manning gas outlets, residents are getting perturbed that their safety is being compromised gradually by untrained gas outlet owners, while appropriate government agencies look the other way.
Definitely, these incidences of fire outbreaks, especially with the way attendants in these places just upturn gas cylinders without a care and their attendant consequences call to question, safety guidelines put in place by concerned authorities, especially in the light of the proliferation of gas plants, gas skids and gas retail outlets across the country.
It is against this backdrop, The Tide welcomes as apt the decision of the Government of Rivers State to constitute a task force to enforce control and ensure that only licensed persons operate such businesses in order not to place the lives and property of residents at risk.
While disclosing the plan of government at a recent meeting with gas management stakeholders in the state, the Rivers State Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources, Dr. Peter Medee, said the meeting which was at the instance of the State Executive Council was to ensure that measures are quickly put in place to stop those operating illegal gas outlets in order not to risk the lives and property of residents anywhere in the state.
According to him, the state government considers the lives of Rivers people very important and as a result does not intend to compromise the life of any individual in the state, disclosing that members of the task force would comprise officials of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), security agencies and some appointees of the state government to drive the enforcement.
Said he, “We have called you today to inform you of the importance Rivers State Government has attached to this very volatile situation. As a result, we are getting ready to take the bull by the horns to ensure that everybody doing gas business in Rivers State must operate under the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as regulated by DPR in terms of guidelines for their operations.”
While we appreciate the stakeholders engagement procedure taken by the state government, we equally expect immediate implementation of sensitisation plans and the setting up of the task force that will compel strict compliance of everybody doing or wanting to do gas business in Rivers State to the extant laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Given the volatile nature of gas as a product, we equally expect that both the state government and the federal government agencies such as the DPR, the Police, Department of State Services, DSS, Army, the NSCDC, among others, will synergise to ensure that those caught are handled according to the law.
Apart from compliance, the task force must enforce safety precautions on a sustainable basis. More of auditing, inspecting and monitoring of these gas retail outlets has to be done to ensure the success of the objective. We also appeal with parents and business owners to keep members of their families and those at workplaces abreast of safety tips while dealing with domestic gas cylinders.
Also, proliferation of expired and sub-standard cylinders in circulation across the state and poor safety practices which are also leading to explosions that are claiming lives in droves should form part of the agenda of the taskforce.
Editorial
NAFDAC, Sachet Water And Public Health
Recently, the Rivers State Coordinator of the National Food and Drug Administration and
Control (NAFDAC), Mrs Chinelo Ejeh disclosed that no fewer than 200 sachet water producers in Rivers State had been sanctioned by the agency, obviously for falling short of the standard prescribed for carrying out their business.
According to the NAFDAC boss, the agency, could not but wield the big stick as most of the operational premises of those in the sachet water business in the state, particularly in Port Harcourt, do not measure up to the expected minimum sanitary hygienic conditions.
She noted the indiscriminate proliferation of the business and hinted that her agency was challenged in effectively monitoring and enforcing regulations, not just because of the huge number of entrants into the business but due to security concerns as well.
The state coordinator specifically mentioned the Diobu area of the Rivers State capital as one of the most problematic vicinities where her agency’s operatives have regularly been impeded with threats of violence and aggression.
“Diobu is a major challenge because of the security in the area. But we will not give up. Most of our inspectors have been threatened with violence and so more force will be used to ensure the right things are done,” Mrs Ejeh said.
Indeed, The Tide agrees with the NAFDAC executive that the right things must be done and be done with a sense of urgency and mission. It is no exaggeration that water is essential to life and it is at the heart of personal as well as public healthcare.
This is why we think that NAFDAC needs all the support and assistance it can get in order to properly be on top of the situation that, if not checked, could give rise to public health issues like Cholera and other water borne diseases.
The point must be noted that anyone that antagonises NAFDAC in its operations to regulate and ensure compliance with laid down standards of operation by food, drug and beverages producers does not mean well for the health and general wellbeing of the generality of the people and therefore must be seen and treated as a public enemy.
Government, in this case, the Rivers State Government, should, therefore, take adequate interest in beefing up security around NAFDAC officials, especially those on monitoring and enforcement duties to enable them effectively clamp down on those who have decided to compromise basic rules and standards and put the lives of the masses at risk just for their selfish gain.
The generality of the people themselves who are the consumers of the compromised items must take their lives in their hands and be vanguards in the campaign for sanity in the industry. These agents of death who churn out harmful products live and operate amongst the people. The vicinity and communities within which they site these deadly businesses should be in the frontline of surveillance and report them to appropriate authorities to weed them out.
NAFDAC, on its part, must look inwards with a view to sieving out bad eggs within its fold. There is no denying the fact that a lot of these public enemies are still in business due to the active connivance of some unscrupulous operatives of the agency.
It is not unfounded, neither is it untrue that NAFDAC officials sometimes take bribes and turn a blind eye to erring and defaulting business premises while at other times clamp down on others who are up to par because they do not go to give them money.
The call therefore is for NAFDAC to discharge its duties with patriotism, good conscience, sincerity of purpose, highest standard of professionalism, morality, consideration for human life and fear of God.
The agency must also endeavour to take its operations beyond the precints of Port Harcourt and its environs because those who find the city too unconducive to operate could move to the rural areas, and some may have already done so, to produce and take back to the market in the metropolis.
The Tide notes that the importance of sachet water is underscored by the fact that it is the commonest and the most affordable source of drinking water among the people and therefore needs to be properly regulated in order to safeguard the health of the masses.
Finally, we wish to remind the Rivers State Government that the situation has been made worse by the fact that public water supply is yet to be fully restored, particularly in Port Harcourt and its environs.
While we are not unaware of the efforts and challenges of government at making the taps run again, we want to encourage government not to relent or give up but to press on as the availability and access to potable water by the populace will go a long way in stemming diseases, including the now trending Lassa fever that costs the government enormous resources to contain.
A healthy people is a wealthy people, and health begins with water.
Editorial
Nigeria: Terrorism Report Index
The ranking of Nigeria on the Global Terrorism Index Report by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) as the third country with the highest level of terrorism in 2019, after Iran and Afghanistan, is not only disturbing but worrisome. This, however, did not come as a surprise to keen security and political watchers in the country due to the worsening security situation in the country in recent times. Hardly any day passes without reports of one criminal attack or the other in various parts of Nigeria.
Incidentally, Nigeria came third out of the 82 countries that were ranked on the Global Terrorism Index while Afghanistan topped the chart, followed by Iran which came second.
More worrisome is the fact that the worsening security situation in the country has continued to take its toll on Nigerians as several lives are lost on a daily basis and property worth millions of naira go down the drain in the process. Just a week ago, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Adamawa State, Rev Lawan Andimi, who had been in the custody of the dreaded Boko Haram was beheaded even after N50 million ransom was offered to the insurgents.
Similarly, no fewer than four persons were said to have died during a suicide attack on a mosque in Gwoza in Borno State last week.
And just recently, the main opposition political party in the country, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), called on the National Assembly to summon President Muhammadu Buhari over the worsening security situation vis-à-vis the alarming Global Terrorism Index Report.
The PDP described the report as distressing, particularly as its indices show that insecurity and deaths from acts of terrorism and banditry increased in the country in spite of promises by the present administration. The party further noted that “the IEP rating has further confirmed its position that the security of lives and property in our nation has gone beyond what the Buhari administration’s security architecture, as presently composed, can guarantee”, stressing that the issue of security has gone beyond partisan and sectional sentiments as well as propaganda, and now requires a concerted effort by all stakeholders to compel a review of security structure and method by the President.
It was against this backdrop that some members of the National Assembly during plenary recently called for the resignation of President Buhari.
It is unfortunate that despite colossal loss in manpower and huge financial commitment to the fight against insurgency and terrorism, the country did not fare any better in the global terrorism report index.
That some countries in Africa like Libya which are at war fared better than Nigeria in the ranking is quite unfortunate and unacceptable by well-meaning Nigerians and allies of the Nigerian State.
The Tide is quite disturbed by this development and believes that the time to arrest the current descent of the country to this abysmal level is now. We are seriously worried that no practical steps are taken by the Buhari administration to check the security drift.
What the current Global Terrorism Index Report implies is that the acclaimed success recorded by the present administration is a mere fluke. The Federal Government has persistently and consistently told Nigerians that it has decimated Boko Haram and insurgency in the country. But on the contrary, there is nothing on ground to show that the fight against insurgency in the country is abating. Every day, the lives of Nigerians are wasted by the insurgents and bandits. From Plateau and Benue States to Borno, Yobe, Katsina, Zamfara and Adamawa States, the story is the same.
This sad development also goes to prove the point that tax payers’ money, often deployed by the government to fight Boko Haram, has gone down the drain.
The way things are currently going further shows that the claim that terrorists have infiltrated into the Army and other security agencies in the country might be a reality. If it is not so, what has actually gone wrong? Is it a case of the blade having gone blunt or a case of the barber not knowing his job?
We seriously align with the PDP in calling for the review and rejigging of the current security architecture of the country. There is need to change the Security Chiefs in the country. This should cut across the board. We strongly believe that the current Security Chiefs must have run out of ideas on how to bring the criminals ravaging the country to their knees.
We need a breath of fresh air. Fresh blood may be what the security apparati need now to reinvigorate the fight against insurgency in the country.
Most importantly, Nigeria needs more assistance from the international community more than ever before for the fight against insurgency to be more efficient and result-oriented.
No doubt, the current Global Terrorism Index Report portends a clear and grave danger for the country and everything must be done by the All Progressives Congress-led (APC) Federal Government to check the security slide. The time for action is now.
Trending
-
Niger Delta4 days ago
Lulu-Briggs: Abonnema Monarch Inaugurates Conciliatory Committee
-
Niger Delta4 days ago
Monarch Hails Wike Over Commissioner’s Appointment
-
Politics4 days ago
NASS: Ekweremadu Scores Self, Rep High
-
Politics4 days ago
Oshiomhole Not Obaseki Has Killer Squad, Shaibu Replies Edo Lawmakers
-
Politics4 days ago
APC Enugu Crisis: Party Chieftain Disowns Third Faction
-
News3 days ago
Why INEC De-Registered 74 Political Parties, Left 18 …Fixes Dates For Edo, Ondo Gov Polls …To Create More 30, 027 Polling Units
-
News4 days ago
Senate, IGP Agree On Modalities For Amotekun, Others
-
Opinion4 days ago
Proliferation Of Igbo Traditional Stools