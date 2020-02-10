Business
Scarcity Looms As NUPENG Suspends Fuel Distribution In Badagry
Some parts of the country may experience fuel Scarcity any moment from now if the National Union of Petroeulm and Natural Gas Workers of Nigeria (NUPENG) does not resume distribution of fuel to Badargry in Ogun State. Already, most of the petroleum stations in Badagry communities have closed NUPENG suspended distribution of fuel to the city.
Mr Tayo Aboyeji, chairman, South-West Chapter of the union told our correspondent in Badagry that the suspension was due to harassment and molestation of its members by men of Customs and Army in the area.
The chairman said that the customs under the Joint Border Patrol Operations arrested a tanker driver who missed its way in Badagry and drove it to Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).
The customs was of the Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘A’ in Ikeja.
“A tanker driver from Port Harcourt was sent to Badagry to deliver petroleum to a station, unfortunately he missed his way and while asking for direction, the tanker driver was arrested by the men of joint border patrol.
“The tanker was taken to FOU in Ikeja. I wrote to the controller on the issue and met DC Enforcement on the matter and I was directed to the officer in charge of legal issues in same office.
“OC Legal told me that he had not received the file from joint patrol operation office and promised to call me later.
“But surprisingly, our enforcement unit in Agbara stopped a tanker to check his paper to find out if its delivery documents were intact, but there were errors in his documents,” he said.
Aboyeji said that the NUPENG enforcement team thought it was a stolen product, adding that they did not know that it was a product that was under investigation that had been sold to a buyer.
“ Thinking that it was a stolen product, they drove it to Area K Police Command in Morogbo.
“I wrote a petition to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police as regard to the incident.
“Surprisingly, soldiers under the drilling exercise came to police station beat my members and forcefully drove away the tanker with its contents.
“We later heard that the tanker was used to remove the petroleum of a filling station in Badagry that had been sealed since February1.
“Both the products and the tanker have not been found, this is not done in a civilized society, a product under investigation to be sold out just like that,” he said.
According to him, we have directed our members to stop distribution of petroleum to Badagry until justice is done.
He said NUPENG will be forced to extend the suspension to Lagos as a whole if nothing to correct the injustice was done to members.
“An injury to one, is an injury to all,” he said.
Meanwhile, all efforts to get Mr Jerry Attah, the spokesman for FOU Zone A Ikeja to react to the allegations proved abortive as he did not respond to calls and messages sent to him.
Business
NDDC Inaugurates Committees For Finance Auditing
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has inaugurated contract documentation and project assessment committees in preparation for forensic audit of its finances.
The Acting Managing Director, Dr Joi Nunieh said this in a statement at the weekend by the NDDC’s Director, Corporate Affairs, Mr Charles Odili in Port Harcourt.
She said that the two committees would continue from where the Contract Verification Committee stopped as well as complement the expected forensic audit of the commission.
According to her, the contract documentation committee will authenticate all documents submitted by contractors while the project assessment committee will visit the various sites to verify contractors’ claims.
“The committees will start work from Feb. 10, even as the commission prepares to defend its budget before the Senate on February 12.
“The just concluded verification exercise has been an eye opener for us. We will address the press on February10 for a full briefing on the reports from the exercise.
“That report will show Nigerians that we are truly determined to refocus NDDC to properly develop the Niger Delta region,” she said.
Nunieh said the verification exercise revealed high level of corruption in the award of contracts running into billions of Naira.
“Some contract award letters were found to be fake; some of the companies were not registered while some were registered, after they had been given contracts.
“Also, some of the companies do not have the requirements prescribed in the Public Procurement Act to handle such projects. We also found out that some individuals have 50 to 100 different (contract) award letters under different names,” she said.
Nunieh said that only few contractors showed up for the verification exercise, adding that NDDC would not visit sites of contractors who refused to participate in the assessment.
The acting managing director said that only contractors and consultants who executed their contracts to specification would be paid.
“We will work with the Community Development Committees of the various communities and the villages to testify that the roads in their communities are done properly.
“No committee member is allowed to take money from any contractor or contractor attempting to induce committee members. The entire process of assessment is free,” she said.
Nunieh said that contractors and consultants owed between N1 million and N20 million would be paid immediately after NDDC verified their debt portfolio and budget was passed.
Business
RTC Laments Inadequate Vehicles, As RSG Assures Support
As part of efforts to boost commercial activities of Rivers Transport Company (RTC), the Rivers State Government has promised to give adequate support to the company to enable it overcome some of its challenges.
The Rivers State Commissioner for Transport, Hon Sam Soni Ejekwu gave the assurance when he paid a familiarisation visit to the RTC in Port Harcourt.
He expressed displeasure over a situation where out of 805 vehicles in the fleet of RTC, only 10 vehicles belong to government,
He said the state government would rub mind together with the board members and management of the company to proffer a way forward towards alleviating the challenges.
According to him, “I feel not comfortable over this kind of development where out of 805 vehicles in your fleet, only 10 belong to the state government. I know that you have also expressed reasons why it is so. We will rub minds together to know how we can improve on what we have”.
Hon Ejekwu, while commending the staff and members of the board for their relentless effort to sustain the business activities of the company said his visit to RTC was to strengthen the workforce and to familiarise with staff and the operational system of the company, stressing that government would do everything to support RTC carry out its job successfully.
Earlier, the RTC Board Secretary, Chief Allwell Chukwumenem had said that the company needed more vehicles to add to its fleet. According to him, the major problem confronting the company is inadequate vehicles, noting that most of the vehicles in operationn are on franchise basis, which he said government had earlier promised to give them more vehicles to enable them meet up with the challenges.
Some of the workers who spoke to The Tide said the commissioner’s visit was a welcome one at least to enable the state government know the challenges facing the company.
Business
Unionist Faults FG’s Effort To Revive Eastern Ports
Despite increasing efforts by the Federal Government to boost business in the Eastern ports, the national trustee member of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Comrade Waite Harry, says the federal government is not doing enough to develop the ports in the region.
Comrade Waite who expressed concern over the congestion at the ports in Lagos said though Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has started diverting some vessel traffic to other ports in the country, including the Eastern ports, more needs to be done.
In a chat with The Tide in Port Harcourt, Harry agreed that the federal government has laudable plans for the Eastern ports, comprising Onne, Rivers, Warri and Calabar ports, but argued that such plans are far from being implemented.
“The federal government has good plans, especially when we talk about the deep sea, Bonny, Warri and the rest of them. But one thing is to have plans, the other is the implementation. The implementation is not there.
“One can look at what is happening in this part of the country. I can tell you that the Federal presence is not here. You can see the roads leading to the ports, the rail infrastructure and others.
“Some of the things that we are suffering in this area are politically motivated. You know that some of the states we have are PDP states, and not APC states. These are some of the reasons our parts are not well considered.
“What we are seeing here cannot be seen in the Western parts. But because of some politically-motivated issues, they are not doing anything here,” Harry said.
Responding to claims that lack of funds might be militating against the development of the Eastern ports, he stressed that the issues of politics should not form the basis for considerations and decisions concerning the development of ports in the Eastern part of Nigeria.
“These ports are owned by the federal government. The throughput, whatever that comes from the ports goes to the federal purse. It is not for the states.
“So we should leave politics aside and look at governance for now. The days of election are over. We are talking of things that can be done in the Eastern ports which are in Nigeria,” he said.
Comrade Harry pointed out that the Federal Government needs to do more to ensure that all ports have excellent berths, pilotage and security infrastructure, among others.
Expressing a different view, Chairman of the Energy, Maritime Reporters (EMR) Association, Mr. Martin Giadom said “the federal government, through the Nigerian Ports Authority and the management teams in the Eastern zone, have taken it upon themselves to change the narratives in this part of the country, and there is a significant difference.
“The volume of vessel and cargo traffic has increased as a result of this. Ships, with over 260 meters in length that were previously thought too large to call at the Eastern ports have started berthing here. These are among other positives that we are currently seeing now,” he said.
