News
Police To Release Late Mechanic’s Corpse For Autopsy, Today …As CP Breaks Silence At Media Briefing
The Rivers State Police Command is expected to present the corpse of late Ikoku mechanic, Chima Ikwunado to his family for identification and autopsy, today, as well as address the media on the case involving the Ikoku Five.
The news briefing by the state Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura would be the first time he would be speaking on the issue since the incident and the call for justice by the deceased family and various groups more than a month ago.
Spokesman of the state police command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni told The Tide that the state Police Commissioner, Mustapha Dandaura would comment and clarify the issues around the Ikoku Five after the autopsy scheduled for today would have been done on the body of late Chima Ikwunado.
It would be recalled that Omoni had promised that the commissioner would address the press on the issues after investigations are concluded.
“The matter is still under investigation. As soon as our investigation is concluded, the commissioner of police would address the press. We (police) don’t have anything to hide,” Omoni had said.
But while speaking with newsmen, the family of the late mechanic said the police have finally agreed to show them his body and allow them conduct another autopsy.
The family said that the agreement was reached last week during a meeting between the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Ahmed Kontagora, late Chima Ikwunado’s family, the leadership of spare parts dealers and the Igbo Lawyers’ Forum.
Kontagora had assured that the command was ready to present the corpse of the deceased for identification and autopsy, and asked the family of the late mechanic to make all necessary plans for the autopsy, including coming with their own pathologist.
It is expected that the police commissioner would use the opportunity to unmask the officers allegedly involved in the torture of the Ikoku Five, whose names were suspected to be Inspector Fidelis Ayaogu, Inspector Samuel Eyinnah, Inspector Uche, Sergeant Ake Chibuzor, Sergeant Philips Obi, Inspector Tope and Sergeant Rose.
However, the Chairman of Ikoku Spare Parts Markets, High Chief Iwu Anthony Alaribeole has said they would not take part in any settlement with the police until justice prevails on the issue involving late Chima Ikwunado and the Ikoku Four who were allegedly tortured by the police.
Alaribeole, who disclosed this to newsmen in Port Harcourt, was reacting to the claims by late Chima’s family that the police want them to settle the case peacefully.
According to him, “We are not party to any dialogue. What we are asking for is justice, and we are not settling for anything than justice.
“If anybody is thinking of compromising, we are not party to that. Even if there will be any discussion, it will be in the large house where the media and every player in this struggle must be on the ground and we discuss.”
Alaribeole also claimed that the Ikoku spare parts dealers were facing pressure to dump their quest for justice for late Chima Ikwunado and the Ikoku Four, noting that despite the pressure and intimidation, they insist that erring police officers be punished to prevent others from continuing in such acts of brutality and torture against citizens they should be protecting.
“There are so many pressure groups coming to liaise with the family and the police. But we are not interested in that. We can never relent in this struggle because we have integrity.
“We cannot be bought over. What we want is total justice for all the victims, both the one that died and the four that were brutally injured. We are not stopping at anything than justice, and we can’t compromise,” he emphasised.
Meanwhile, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere has presented the family of late Chima Ikwunado with a mini-estate and educational scholarship, up to university level abroad to the unborn child of the late mechanic who was allegedly tortured to death by the operatives of E-Crack Unit domiciled at the Mile One Police Station in Port Harcourt.
The deceased, an expectant father, got married six months ago, and was the bread winner of his family and a bona fide member of Omega Power Ministries.
Chinyere, who is a man with a heart of gold and a man who never abandons his own, had swung into action on hearing of his death, and visited the late auto mechanic’s wife to commiserate with her on the demise of her husband.
Speaking to the press, yesterday, Chinyere, who is known for his humanitarian support to the downtrodden in the society, stated that the pregnant wife of the late mechanic, Adaugo Ikwunado, and her unborn child were now the responsibilities of OPM.
He promised to ensure that she delivers her baby safely at the OPM Free Specialist Hospital without charges, adding that the church would fully take care of her feeding and clothing.
The clergyman further added that he had taken on the full responsibility of looking after Chima’s wife and aged parents.
He promised the bereaved family that he was going to do everything within his power to make sure that they lacked nothing, explaining that he was ready to take on the responsibilities of Chima who was the bread winner of the family and do for them in 10 folds everything the late mechanic would have done, if he were still alive.
Not only did he give the unborn child of Chima scholarship to university level abroad, Chinyere also gave the wife of Chima a mini estate which comprises a flat for the family and other flats which would be rented out to generate more income for the family.
He gave the family money to cater for their present needs with promise to give them more money on a sustainable basis, and also promised the family of late Chima that he would open business for the wife.
He gave his personal number to the family of Chima so that they can call him in the face of challenges or difficulties, and assured them that his doors were wide open for them to visit and make any complaints.
Chinyere, who made a brief stopover at the office of the commissioner of police, reminded him that Chima was a member of OPM before his death, and would not be abandoned, adding that all that was needed was for justice to prevail.
In her remarks, Adaugo, who was in shock and dumb-founded at the benevolence of the cleric, thanked him profusely, and requested that he continues to put the family of late Chima in prayers.
Also speaking, Chima’s father, Mr. Kevin Ikwunado, who could not hold back the tears that ran down his cheeks as he narrated his sad ordeal, stated that the untimely death of his son, who was until his death, the bread winner of the family, killed part of him.
He thanked Chinyere for everything he had done for his family, and prayed God to bless him for shining light onto his family’s darkness.
News
FG To Begin Mechanised Farming In 632 LGAs
The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Nanono, has stated that the ministry would begin agricultural mechanization programme in 632 local government areas in the country.
The policy, he stated, would ensure that Nigeria achieved food security, job creation and economic growth.
The minister made this known when he received the Executive Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, in his office in Abuja.
Nanono explained that the initiative is expected to involve a full technology package transfer that would cover all stages, from agricultural production to industrial processing and marketing.
The minister told the governor that the programme would cover 632 LGAs across the country, adding that each of them would be fully equipped with administration and information technology workshop.
He said, “Each LGAs will have service centres and each centres will have a brand new tractor fully equipped with the admin and IT workshop.
“There would also be stores for seeds, fertilizer and excess produce. With these, we will link farmers up with processing industries especially clusters at the local government producing the same thing will be provided with processing plants.”
The minister, who said that the mechanization services would be driven by the people in the local government areas, encouraged individuals and groups to come up with proposals of how to manage the service centres.
He added that the Federal Government would guarantee the facilities.
Nanono pledged that the Federal Government will partner with Benue Government, adding that the government is looking at boosting the production of soya beans.
‘’On the issue of soya beans production, we are taking a critical look into this area as a means of boosting food production and creating employment. We have enormous market potential for soya beans in China’,” he said.
In his remarks, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom assured the minister of the state’s commitment to partner with the ministry.
He said ‘’If you ask me, Nigeria’s major challenge is not the security problem alone, but unemployment and agriculture remains the one sector that has the capacity for creating jobs, and wealth for the teeming jobless youths.
News
RSG Approves Sale Of Abandoned Stock Exchange Building
The Rivers State Executive Council, yesterday evening approved the public sale of the abandoned 17-storey Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) building near Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) office on Aba Road, Port Harcourt.
The State Executive Council meeting presided over by Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, reached the decision following reports that criminal elements have taken over the facility acquired by the Rivers State Government.
Addressing journalists, yesterday, the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, said the Rivers State Government decided to acquire the building because construction work on it was abandoned in 2012 due to lack of fund.
He said the structure has become a hideout for criminals in that part of the state capital.
Nsirim said the Rivers State Executive Council approved that the 17-storey building, which has provision for four lifts, be placed on public sale.
He explained that council also approved that advertisements be placed in the media to invite prospective buyers.
News
We Won’t Keep Quiet Until Nigerians Are Secure, CAN Tells FG
President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr Olasupo Ayokunle, has said that the body would not keep quiet against the killings of Christians in the country until such wicked acts stop.
According to him, the Federal Government needs to rise up to its responsibility of providing adequate security to tackle the spate of insecurity in the country.
Ayokunle spoke at the 12th annual lecture and awards of the Bible Society of Nigeria in Lagos, yesterday.
He said but for the sustained pressure of the association on government, recent moves by the state to address insecurity would have not been made possible.
He said, “The government must rise up to its responsibilities. All our money is with the government, the entire commonwealth of the nation. So, they have the duty to make sure that they provide security. I will not keep quiet until I see that this is done.
“To overcome insurgency, there is the need for the words of God to be in the hand of every Nigerian. The fact that not everybody has the knowledge of God is the reason the country is battling with insurgency.”
He said if the youth were equipped with the word of God, it would minister to their hearts.
Speaking on the topic, ‘Curbing Communal Conflicts and Terrorism for Sustainable National Growth and Development’, guest speaker and Chief Executive Officer, Halogen Group, Mr Wale Olaoye, said despite repeated commitments of successive governments to tackling the nation’s perennial development and security challenges, the country was appearing to be an unsustainable nation.
He said, “Sustainability suggests that, as a nation, we have the ability to exist and coexist despite conflict and terror.
“It demands of us to maintain change, a balanced environment, in which the exploitation of resources, the direction of investments, the orientation of technological development and institutional change and future potential to meet our needs and aspirations.”
Olaoye said to attain those, the country would require the pursuit of a common ideal, as available resources must not be depleted faster than resources are naturally generated.
At the event, the BSN presented awards to the CAN president, Founder, Centre for Value in Leadership, Prof Pat Utomi; Chairman, GTBank Plc, Mrs. Osaretin Demuren; and General Manager, Avein Offshore Limited, Joseph Duntoye.
