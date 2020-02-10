Police To Release Late Mechanic’s Corpse For Autopsy, Today …As CP Breaks Silence At Media Briefing

The Rivers State Police Command is expected to present the corpse of late Ikoku mechanic, Chima Ikwunado to his family for identification and autopsy, today, as well as address the media on the case involving the Ikoku Five.

The news briefing by the state Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura would be the first time he would be speaking on the issue since the incident and the call for justice by the deceased family and various groups more than a month ago.

Spokesman of the state police command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni told The Tide that the state Police Commissioner, Mustapha Dandaura would comment and clarify the issues around the Ikoku Five after the autopsy scheduled for today would have been done on the body of late Chima Ikwunado.

It would be recalled that Omoni had promised that the commissioner would address the press on the issues after investigations are concluded.

“The matter is still under investigation. As soon as our investigation is concluded, the commissioner of police would address the press. We (police) don’t have anything to hide,” Omoni had said.

But while speaking with newsmen, the family of the late mechanic said the police have finally agreed to show them his body and allow them conduct another autopsy.

The family said that the agreement was reached last week during a meeting between the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Ahmed Kontagora, late Chima Ikwunado’s family, the leadership of spare parts dealers and the Igbo Lawyers’ Forum.

Kontagora had assured that the command was ready to present the corpse of the deceased for identification and autopsy, and asked the family of the late mechanic to make all necessary plans for the autopsy, including coming with their own pathologist.

It is expected that the police commissioner would use the opportunity to unmask the officers allegedly involved in the torture of the Ikoku Five, whose names were suspected to be Inspector Fidelis Ayaogu, Inspector Samuel Eyinnah, Inspector Uche, Sergeant Ake Chibuzor, Sergeant Philips Obi, Inspector Tope and Sergeant Rose.

However, the Chairman of Ikoku Spare Parts Markets, High Chief Iwu Anthony Alaribeole has said they would not take part in any settlement with the police until justice prevails on the issue involving late Chima Ikwunado and the Ikoku Four who were allegedly tortured by the police.

Alaribeole, who disclosed this to newsmen in Port Harcourt, was reacting to the claims by late Chima’s family that the police want them to settle the case peacefully.

According to him, “We are not party to any dialogue. What we are asking for is justice, and we are not settling for anything than justice.

“If anybody is thinking of compromising, we are not party to that. Even if there will be any discussion, it will be in the large house where the media and every player in this struggle must be on the ground and we discuss.”

Alaribeole also claimed that the Ikoku spare parts dealers were facing pressure to dump their quest for justice for late Chima Ikwunado and the Ikoku Four, noting that despite the pressure and intimidation, they insist that erring police officers be punished to prevent others from continuing in such acts of brutality and torture against citizens they should be protecting.

“There are so many pressure groups coming to liaise with the family and the police. But we are not interested in that. We can never relent in this struggle because we have integrity.

“We cannot be bought over. What we want is total justice for all the victims, both the one that died and the four that were brutally injured. We are not stopping at anything than justice, and we can’t compromise,” he emphasised.

Meanwhile, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere has presented the family of late Chima Ikwunado with a mini-estate and educational scholarship, up to university level abroad to the unborn child of the late mechanic who was allegedly tortured to death by the operatives of E-Crack Unit domiciled at the Mile One Police Station in Port Harcourt.

The deceased, an expectant father, got married six months ago, and was the bread winner of his family and a bona fide member of Omega Power Ministries.

Chinyere, who is a man with a heart of gold and a man who never abandons his own, had swung into action on hearing of his death, and visited the late auto mechanic’s wife to commiserate with her on the demise of her husband.

Speaking to the press, yesterday, Chinyere, who is known for his humanitarian support to the downtrodden in the society, stated that the pregnant wife of the late mechanic, Adaugo Ikwunado, and her unborn child were now the responsibilities of OPM.

He promised to ensure that she delivers her baby safely at the OPM Free Specialist Hospital without charges, adding that the church would fully take care of her feeding and clothing.

The clergyman further added that he had taken on the full responsibility of looking after Chima’s wife and aged parents.

He promised the bereaved family that he was going to do everything within his power to make sure that they lacked nothing, explaining that he was ready to take on the responsibilities of Chima who was the bread winner of the family and do for them in 10 folds everything the late mechanic would have done, if he were still alive.

Not only did he give the unborn child of Chima scholarship to university level abroad, Chinyere also gave the wife of Chima a mini estate which comprises a flat for the family and other flats which would be rented out to generate more income for the family.

He gave the family money to cater for their present needs with promise to give them more money on a sustainable basis, and also promised the family of late Chima that he would open business for the wife.

He gave his personal number to the family of Chima so that they can call him in the face of challenges or difficulties, and assured them that his doors were wide open for them to visit and make any complaints.

Chinyere, who made a brief stopover at the office of the commissioner of police, reminded him that Chima was a member of OPM before his death, and would not be abandoned, adding that all that was needed was for justice to prevail.

In her remarks, Adaugo, who was in shock and dumb-founded at the benevolence of the cleric, thanked him profusely, and requested that he continues to put the family of late Chima in prayers.

Also speaking, Chima’s father, Mr. Kevin Ikwunado, who could not hold back the tears that ran down his cheeks as he narrated his sad ordeal, stated that the untimely death of his son, who was until his death, the bread winner of the family, killed part of him.

He thanked Chinyere for everything he had done for his family, and prayed God to bless him for shining light onto his family’s darkness.