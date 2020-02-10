Police Arrest 45-Year-Old Man For Attempting To Murder Wife In Lagos

President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr Olasupo Ayokunle, has said that the body would not keep quiet against the killings of Christians in the country until such wicked acts stop.

According to him, the Federal Government needs to rise up to its responsibility of providing adequate security to tackle the spate of insecurity in the country.

Ayokunle spoke at the 12th annual lecture and awards of the Bible Society of Nigeria in Lagos, yesterday.

He said but for the sustained pressure of the association on government, recent moves by the state to address insecurity would have not been made possible.

He said, “The government must rise up to its responsibilities. All our money is with the government, the entire commonwealth of the nation. So, they have the duty to make sure that they provide security. I will not keep quiet until I see that this is done.

“To overcome insurgency, there is the need for the words of God to be in the hand of every Nigerian. The fact that not everybody has the knowledge of God is the reason the country is battling with insurgency.”

He said if the youth were equipped with the word of God, it would minister to their hearts.

Speaking on the topic, ‘Curbing Communal Conflicts and Terrorism for Sustainable National Growth and Development’, guest speaker and Chief Executive Officer, Halogen Group, Mr Wale Olaoye, said despite repeated commitments of successive governments to tackling the nation’s perennial development and security challenges, the country was appearing to be an unsustainable nation.

He said, “Sustainability suggests that, as a nation, we have the ability to exist and coexist despite conflict and terror.

“It demands of us to maintain change, a balanced environment, in which the exploitation of resources, the direction of investments, the orientation of technological development and institutional change and future potential to meet our needs and aspirations.”

Olaoye said to attain those, the country would require the pursuit of a common ideal, as available resources must not be depleted faster than resources are naturally generated.

At the event, the BSN presented awards to the CAN president, Founder, Centre for Value in Leadership, Prof Pat Utomi; Chairman, GTBank Plc, Mrs. Osaretin Demuren; and General Manager, Avein Offshore Limited, Joseph Duntoye.