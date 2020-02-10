Sports
Olympic Qualifying Tournament: D’Tigress Books Olympic Ticket
Nigeria’s senior women’s, national Basketball Team, D Tigress at the weekend booked a ticket to the 2020 Olympics Games in Tokyo.
The team qualified despite losing 64-70 to host-Serbia in their second group game at the ongoing FIBA Olympic Games Qualifying Tournament.
Mozambique’s quest to qualify ahead of Nigeria suffered a heavy knock as they lost scandalously 49-124pts against current world champions- USA.
Nigeria was in command of the first quarter, which they won 22-21pts, their good works were undone in the 2nd and 3rd quarters as their inability to convert their chances saw Serbia work their way back into contention winning 22-12 and 16-12 to open a decent lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The team tried to rally back in the last quarter after cutting down the deficit to just 4 points with less than two minutes to go, but two successive turnovers by Ezinne Kalu put a stop to that.
Although, they picked the last quarter, 18-11, it was a case of too little too late against the host who on the back of a vociferous home support stood their ground to see out the game.
Kalu led the charge for Nigeria with 20pts, 3 rebs and 2 stls while Promise Amukamara scored 15pts, 4 rebs on the night.
Team captain, Adaora Elonu weighed in with 9pts of her own as well as 6rebs.
68.75% conversion rate from 16 free throw attempts, 38.98% from field goal attempts and 41.03% success from the trey points line summarised the performance of the girls on the night that they found it difficult for their shots to drop against the Serbians currently ranked 7th in the world.
Yesterday, Nigeria will take on USA in their last group game, which will have no effect on the 2020 Olympics qualification.
Sports
Ndidi Happy Over Iheanacho’s Impressive Form
Nigeria international, Wilfred Ndidi, has praised rejuvenated striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, who has rediscovered his scoring form.
Striker Iheanacho has scored six goals and registered four assists for English Premier League side, Leicester City since the start of December 2019.
His Leicester teammate, Ndidi, who is a midfielder by trade, spoke about Iheanacho’s form on Leicestershire Live.
“I’m very happy for Kelelchi because he’s a natural goalscorer. If you give him the opportunity like he has now, he will deliver,” Ndidi said.
The defensive midfielder feels that Leicester Manager, Brendan Rodgers has helped Iheanacho rediscover his scoring form.
“I think the Manager has really helped him too. He’s done that with so many players.”
“We have good discipline and understand the game better. Every player has really changed, in a good way,” he added.
Iheanacho has hit the back of the net three times in nine Premier League games this season.
He will be looking to add to his tally when Leicester takes on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday, February 14.
Sports
CMIS Emerges Champions Of FRCN Kids Competition
Cedar Mount International School (CMIS) of Port Harcourt, has emerged winners of the second edition of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) Kids Football Challenge Competition.
The finals of the tournament was played at NTA premises, in Port Harcourt, at the weekend, that saw CMIS defeated the defending champions, Great Calvary International School 14-13 through penalty shout out, after they played 3-3 on regulation time.
The competition was organised by Radio Nigeria in Port Harcourt, as it geared towards discovering of and grooming of young talents.
In his welcome address the Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, in Rivers State, Solomon Eke says they will partner with Radio Nigeria to organize the competition.
Eke, who is also the Chairman of the occasion expressed joy for a successful tournament, saying that is a welcome development, most significantly as the competition is holding in his LGA annually.
He appealed to other organisations in the area to organise more tournaments, as the area is safe for business.
“Obio-Akpor LGA is safe, conducive and habitable for business development,” Eke said.
The chairman, later donated, N100, 000 for the winners of the Competition, N50, 000 and N30,000, for the second and third positions respectively.
Also speaking the Zonal Director of South South Zone of FRCN, Jonas Emecheta said that the competition has come to stay.
According to him, even though he retired from the service he will ensure that the tournament still continues.
Kiadum Edookor
Sports
Lagos To Put Marathon On World Sports Calendar
The Lagos State Government says it will put the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon on the World Marathon Calender.
Governor Babatunde Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State said this at the weekend, during the 5th edition of Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.
Sanwo-Olu said that the marathon had been able to boost the tourism potential of the state hence, should be sustained.
“We want to put Lagos Access Bank marathon on the marathon calendar of the world and we are on our way there.
“Very soon, it will become a marathon that all the world will come and join us and this is the beginning of our tourism agenda.
“We want Lagos to remain on the tourism master plan of athletes worldwide, we want marathon to also become part of us because we all want to live a healthy life.
“We want it to be a work and play environment, we want to keep fit and we want to make healthy running, a way of life for all of us, so that we can reduce sicknesses amongst ourselves,” he said.
The governor added that the marathon was also to ensure a communion where family members, both young and old, could come together, have fun, exercise, enjoy themselves and make money out of it.
Sanwo-Olu, who joined the race at Marina to Eko Athlantic said his administration would continue to intensify efforts to proffer ways of boosting sport, business activities and tourism in the state.
Meanwhile, winners have emerged at the Lagos city marathon, as Kenya’s David Tumo came first after breaking the marathon’s record with two hours, ten minutes and twenty three seconds (2:10:23).
Also, Kenya’s Cherop Jemutai became the first female to cross to finish line while Kebele Chala came second.
Another athlete, Emmanuel Gyan emerged as the first Nigerian male and Deborah Pam first Nigerian female.
