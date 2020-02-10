News
Nigeria Earns $504m From Crude Oil, Gas Export, NNPC Confirms
Nigeria earned $504.44million, an equivalent of N154.73billion, from crude oil and gas exports in November, 2019, according to statistics released, yesterday, by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
In a statement in Abuja, on the release of its Monthly Financial and Operations Report for November, 2019, NNPC stated that the amount earned from oil and gas export in the month under review represented an improvement of 4.39 per cent over the previous month’s export.
According to NNPC, crude oil export sales contributed $383.89million, an equivalent of 76.10 per cent of the dollar transactions compared with $396.94million contribution in the previous month; while export gas sales amounted to $120.55million in the month.
In the statement signed by its Acting Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Samson Makoji, NNPC further stated that between November, 2018 to November, 2019, crude oil and gas worth $5.46billion was exported.
In spite of the improvement recorded in the country’s export in the month under review, Makoji further stated that NNPC suffered 94 per cent increase in the cases of willful hacking and destruction of its pipeline infrastructure across the country in November, last year, fingering oil thieves as culprits.
He explained that 68 pipeline points were vandalised, representing about 94 per cent increase from the 35 points that were breached in October, 2019, adding that out of the vandalised points, 15 failed to be welded while only two pipeline points were ruptured.
Giving a breakdown of the breach, NNPC noted that the Mosimi-Ibadan axis accounted for 31 percent of the breaks; Atlas Cove-Mosimi network witnessed 19 per cent, while Ibadan-Ilorin and other routes accounted for 15 per cent and 35 per cent, respectively.
Makoji assured that NNPC, in collaboration with the local communities and other stakeholders, would continuously strive to reduce and eventually eliminate this menace through effective collaboration.
Furthermore, the NNPC spokesperson disclosed that the daily average natural gas supply to gas-powered plants in November, last year, increased by 16.53 per cent to 645 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD), equivalent to power generation of 2,178 megawatts (MW).
Comparatively, he stated that the October, 2019, gas supply to power averaged 553mmscfd to generate 2,050 MW.
Makoji added that national gas production in November, 2019, stood at 228.65 billion Cubic Feet (BCF), translating to an average daily production of 7,621.68 million Standard Cubic Feet per day (mmscfd).
News
FG To Begin Mechanised Farming In 632 LGAs
The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Nanono, has stated that the ministry would begin agricultural mechanization programme in 632 local government areas in the country.
The policy, he stated, would ensure that Nigeria achieved food security, job creation and economic growth.
The minister made this known when he received the Executive Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, in his office in Abuja.
Nanono explained that the initiative is expected to involve a full technology package transfer that would cover all stages, from agricultural production to industrial processing and marketing.
The minister told the governor that the programme would cover 632 LGAs across the country, adding that each of them would be fully equipped with administration and information technology workshop.
He said, “Each LGAs will have service centres and each centres will have a brand new tractor fully equipped with the admin and IT workshop.
“There would also be stores for seeds, fertilizer and excess produce. With these, we will link farmers up with processing industries especially clusters at the local government producing the same thing will be provided with processing plants.”
The minister, who said that the mechanization services would be driven by the people in the local government areas, encouraged individuals and groups to come up with proposals of how to manage the service centres.
He added that the Federal Government would guarantee the facilities.
Nanono pledged that the Federal Government will partner with Benue Government, adding that the government is looking at boosting the production of soya beans.
‘’On the issue of soya beans production, we are taking a critical look into this area as a means of boosting food production and creating employment. We have enormous market potential for soya beans in China’,” he said.
In his remarks, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom assured the minister of the state’s commitment to partner with the ministry.
He said ‘’If you ask me, Nigeria’s major challenge is not the security problem alone, but unemployment and agriculture remains the one sector that has the capacity for creating jobs, and wealth for the teeming jobless youths.
News
RSG Approves Sale Of Abandoned Stock Exchange Building
The Rivers State Executive Council, yesterday evening approved the public sale of the abandoned 17-storey Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) building near Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) office on Aba Road, Port Harcourt.
The State Executive Council meeting presided over by Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, reached the decision following reports that criminal elements have taken over the facility acquired by the Rivers State Government.
Addressing journalists, yesterday, the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, said the Rivers State Government decided to acquire the building because construction work on it was abandoned in 2012 due to lack of fund.
He said the structure has become a hideout for criminals in that part of the state capital.
Nsirim said the Rivers State Executive Council approved that the 17-storey building, which has provision for four lifts, be placed on public sale.
He explained that council also approved that advertisements be placed in the media to invite prospective buyers.
News
We Won’t Keep Quiet Until Nigerians Are Secure, CAN Tells FG
President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr Olasupo Ayokunle, has said that the body would not keep quiet against the killings of Christians in the country until such wicked acts stop.
According to him, the Federal Government needs to rise up to its responsibility of providing adequate security to tackle the spate of insecurity in the country.
Ayokunle spoke at the 12th annual lecture and awards of the Bible Society of Nigeria in Lagos, yesterday.
He said but for the sustained pressure of the association on government, recent moves by the state to address insecurity would have not been made possible.
He said, “The government must rise up to its responsibilities. All our money is with the government, the entire commonwealth of the nation. So, they have the duty to make sure that they provide security. I will not keep quiet until I see that this is done.
“To overcome insurgency, there is the need for the words of God to be in the hand of every Nigerian. The fact that not everybody has the knowledge of God is the reason the country is battling with insurgency.”
He said if the youth were equipped with the word of God, it would minister to their hearts.
Speaking on the topic, ‘Curbing Communal Conflicts and Terrorism for Sustainable National Growth and Development’, guest speaker and Chief Executive Officer, Halogen Group, Mr Wale Olaoye, said despite repeated commitments of successive governments to tackling the nation’s perennial development and security challenges, the country was appearing to be an unsustainable nation.
He said, “Sustainability suggests that, as a nation, we have the ability to exist and coexist despite conflict and terror.
“It demands of us to maintain change, a balanced environment, in which the exploitation of resources, the direction of investments, the orientation of technological development and institutional change and future potential to meet our needs and aspirations.”
Olaoye said to attain those, the country would require the pursuit of a common ideal, as available resources must not be depleted faster than resources are naturally generated.
At the event, the BSN presented awards to the CAN president, Founder, Centre for Value in Leadership, Prof Pat Utomi; Chairman, GTBank Plc, Mrs. Osaretin Demuren; and General Manager, Avein Offshore Limited, Joseph Duntoye.
