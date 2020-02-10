NDDC Inaugurates Committees For Finance Auditing

Despite increasing efforts by the Federal Government to boost business in the Eastern ports, the national trustee member of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Comrade Waite Harry, says the federal government is not doing enough to develop the ports in the region.

Comrade Waite who expressed concern over the congestion at the ports in Lagos said though Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has started diverting some vessel traffic to other ports in the country, including the Eastern ports, more needs to be done.

In a chat with The Tide in Port Harcourt, Harry agreed that the federal government has laudable plans for the Eastern ports, comprising Onne, Rivers, Warri and Calabar ports, but argued that such plans are far from being implemented.

“The federal government has good plans, especially when we talk about the deep sea, Bonny, Warri and the rest of them. But one thing is to have plans, the other is the implementation. The implementation is not there.

“One can look at what is happening in this part of the country. I can tell you that the Federal presence is not here. You can see the roads leading to the ports, the rail infrastructure and others.

“Some of the things that we are suffering in this area are politically motivated. You know that some of the states we have are PDP states, and not APC states. These are some of the reasons our parts are not well considered.

“What we are seeing here cannot be seen in the Western parts. But because of some politically-motivated issues, they are not doing anything here,” Harry said.

Responding to claims that lack of funds might be militating against the development of the Eastern ports, he stressed that the issues of politics should not form the basis for considerations and decisions concerning the development of ports in the Eastern part of Nigeria.

“These ports are owned by the federal government. The throughput, whatever that comes from the ports goes to the federal purse. It is not for the states.

“So we should leave politics aside and look at governance for now. The days of election are over. We are talking of things that can be done in the Eastern ports which are in Nigeria,” he said.

Comrade Harry pointed out that the Federal Government needs to do more to ensure that all ports have excellent berths, pilotage and security infrastructure, among others.

Expressing a different view, Chairman of the Energy, Maritime Reporters (EMR) Association, Mr. Martin Giadom said “the federal government, through the Nigerian Ports Authority and the management teams in the Eastern zone, have taken it upon themselves to change the narratives in this part of the country, and there is a significant difference.

“The volume of vessel and cargo traffic has increased as a result of this. Ships, with over 260 meters in length that were previously thought too large to call at the Eastern ports have started berthing here. These are among other positives that we are currently seeing now,” he said.