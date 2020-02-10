Education
Minister Assures OAU Of Power Project Completion
The Minister of State for Power, Prince Goddy Agba, has assured authorities of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, that the 8.05 megawatts power Project embarked on by the Federal Government would soon be completed.
Agba gave the assurance during his inspection of the power project at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, over the weekend.
He said the project was initiated by the federal government in collaboration with other agencies.
“The institution will no longer experience national grid challenges, for education is the bedrock of developed country, we have no choice than giving our best.
“The Project will generate 8.05 megawatts of electricity, which will be more than enough for the community at the present time,” he said.
The minister added that the project would cut across universities in the six geo political zones.
Earlier, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi , said the visit of the minister to the university marked a joyful day for the institution.
Ogunbiyi added that with efforts of the minister on the power project, the university community believed that things would work out very well for the university.
The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, explained that the inspiration behind the project was due to epileptic power supply presently being experienced in the institution.
Ogunbodede noted that completion of the project would alleviate the suffering of residents of the university community.
The vice chancellor stressed that successful execution of the project would improve the economic situation in the area and also enhance effective security of the university.
Ogunbodede added that the power project had huge academic relevance as it would enrich the students, particularly those of the Electrical Electronic Engineering with more unquantifiable practical knowledge.
Borno Gives Teacher Triple Promotion
Borno State Governor, Umara Zulum, has given a cash reward and accelerated promotion to Mrs Obiagelli Mazi, a woman who has served in the state for 31 years.
Mrs Obiagelli, a level 12 class teacher, hails from Abia State.
In a trending video, Zulum during an outing at 6:30 am last Friday to assess facilities at Shehu Sanda Kyarimi Primary School under Jere local government met Mrs Obiagelli already waiting for her pupils.
Zulum commended and rewarded her with personal cash of N100,000, nearly three times her monthly salary of N35,000.
He has also approved an executive order promoting her from class teacher to assistant headmistress, a triple promotion.
On Saturday, PRNigeria quoted the Chairman, Borno State Universal Education Board, SUBEB, Shettima Kullima as saying the promotion had been conveyed to the dedicated teacher.
This followed Zulum’s directive that the Board review the woman’s civil service position, her qualification (NCE) and recommend her promotion.
Kullima explained that even though the woman was not a university graduate, her dedication to duty earned her the promotion.
“Her teaching experience and commitment also earned her the promotion”, Zulum, on Twitter, said: “Yesterday, as early as 6:30 in the morning, I paid an unscheduled visit to Shehu Sanda Kyarimi II Primary School to see how we can improve the infrastructure therein and I met teacher, Mrs. Obliageri Mazi, an Igbo Christian from Abia State who served for 31 years in the Borno State.
“Although it was very early, I met none of the teachers and their pupils on the ground but only her.
“Her gender, tribe, religion or state of origin does not surprise me but her passion, enthusiasm, dedication, commitment and above all patriotism do surprise me a lot. As a Government, we are mightily proud of her!”
UNICAL Matriculates 12, 240 Students In Calabar
The University of Calabar last weeked at the Abram O’dia Sadium matriculated about 12, 240 students who will participate in the 2020 academic session.
Speaking at the matriculation ground at the university stadium, Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Zana Akpagu gave the figure in his speech at the 42nd matriculation ceremony and charged the matriculating students to be good ambassadors of the institution.
Akpagu warned that the university of Calabar under his watch would not tolerate any act of indiscipline, stressing the institution management would not hesitate to expel those found wanting.
He said that the university authority shall have zero tolerance for all acts of lawlessness and insubordination to constituted authority in the school.
Akpagu while giving breakdown of matriculating students for the 2020 academic session said that statistics on ground shows that a total of 40,612 candidates applied to the university of Calabar to study various courses offered in the institution.
“Of this number, twelve thousand, two hundred and forty students were admitted,” he said.
According to Akpagu,”the Faculty of Arts has 1293;Education, 2664; Biological Sciences,1261;Physical Sciences, 1292;Agriculture, Forestry and Wild Life Resources, 357,Allied medical sciences 900; Basic medical science 846, Law,205, Dentistry, 135; Medicine and Surgery, 171; social sciences, 1443,faculty of Management Sciences, 762.”
The University Vice Chancellor warned that any breach of the rules and regulations of the school by the incoming students will attract appropriate sanction that could lead to the student involved being thrown out from the school.
“It is important to note that you are not expected in any way or manner to identify with any association proscribed by the university such as the infamous secret cults.
“Our university has a zero tolerance for cultism, any form of hooliganism, corruption and other vices.
“Please be warned that a breach of the oath taken today will definitely attract appropriate sanctions”, the VC stressed.
The University of Calabar helmsman added that a total of 46,612 candidates applied to the university of Calabar to study various courses out of which 12, 240 were successful saying the matriculating students should not waste this lifetime opportunity.
Akpagu maintained that the university shall only award deserving students with degrees only if it is satisfied they are worthy in character and learning, stressing that they must work hard to earn it.
The university Vice Chancellor stressed that the unviersity will help them fulfill their academic dreams through improved facilities, excellent teaching staff and variety of peer review led activities that will keep them at par with their peers across the world.
Friday Nwagbara
WAEC Controller Blames Parents For Children’s Poor Academic Performances
Cross River State Branch Controller of the West African Examination Council (WAEC), Mr Oladele Oluremi, has blamed parents and guardians over the spate of poor academic performances of their wards in the country.
Oluremi stated this at a pre-varsity forum titled ‘Admission Processing: Laying a Solid Foundation,’ over the weekend in Calabar.
The symposium was organised by the Deeper Life Schools Outreach in collaboration with WAEC and the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) .
Represented by Mr Aderibigbe Adeniyi, the Head of Result and Certificate Department of the Council, Oluremi noted that many parents contributed to their children poor performances by aiding malpractice which in-turn made them lazy.
He alleged that parents pestered officials of the Council to change grades of their wards after they had written the examination and performed poorly.
“It is sad that when you go to the examination venues, you see as many parents as the number of students writing the examination.
“Many of them even stay outside with phones to send answers to their children who have smuggled phones into the examination halls.
“For you to excel, as a student preparing for an external examination, you need to be ready by reading your books and refusing to procrastinate.
“You need to read wide and deep, practice with past question papers and ensure you get appropriate
instructions from the WAEC platform,” he said.
Oluremi advised WAEC candidates to visit its website: www.waeconline.org.ng/elearning, to enable them to learn and excel in their examinations.
He also called on government at all levels to improve the education infrastructure in their jurisdictions to make it easy for candidates to perform better in external examinations.
Also speaking, Mrs Ville Pius, the Cross River Coordinator of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), said the administration of JAMB examination was made easier with the introduction of the Computer Based Test (CBT).
