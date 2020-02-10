Niger Delta
CRSG Takes Over Prosecution Of Publisher
The Cross River State Government has taken over the prosecution of Agba Jalingo, publisher of the News Portal, CrossRiverWatch who is standing trial on terrorism and other related charges in the state.
‘The state’s Attorney General, Tanko Ashang informed Justice Simon Amobeda who presided over Court 2 of the Calabar Division of the Federal High Court, that a letter to that effect had been filed and is in the records of the court.
On last hearing, when the matter was returned to Justice Amobeda’s court, 57 days after he had recused himself, Mr. Ashang said they were ready to go ahead with the matter. The counsel to the defendant, Attah Ochinke moved a motion to vacate an order of the court which paused all proceedings until an electronic verbatim recorder is provided.
Consequently, in his ruling, Justice Amobeda, who held that the prayers of the defendant were vague, however, granted the prayers of the defence and recused himself for the second time, referring the matter back to the administrative judge of the division, Justice Sule Shuaibu, who had referred the matter back to him to entertain the motion filed by the defendant.
Interestingly, the matter will now appear before Justice Shuaibu by the next court date with the matter likely to start all over where he will be made to take a fresh plea which will make it three times in less than five months.
The courtroom was filled to capacity with dozens of supporters, family members, associates and civil society organizations waiting outside to cheer Jalingo on.
Jalingo arrived at the court premises at about 9:36am in a green van marked “Calabar” with two correctional officers accompanying him. He wore a black shirt with the inscription “Free Nigeria’s Prisoners of Conscience,” blue jeans and black shoes.
The shirt was produced by Amnesty International which had on November 20, 2019 declared him alongside RevolutionNow convener, Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare prisoners of conscience.
Sadly, Jalingo has spent 135 days so far since his first arraignment on September 25th 2019 after spending 34 days in police custody following his arrest on August 22, 2019.
As at press time, it remained unclear when Justice Shuaibu will issue a hearing notice for the matter. Jalingo who was listed at number 9 by the One Free Press Coalition in its October 2019 ranking of the 10 ‘Most Urgent’ cases of threat to press freedom across the world was arrested at his Lagos residence.
Amnesty International in a press conference in Calabar had declared that his trial is a “sham” and did not meet the basic standards after Justice Amobeda ordered that witnesses testifying against him be masked and the trial held in secret.
Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta
Group Advocates Leadership Reform To Harness Resources
A humanitarian organisation, the Ancient Rosicrucian Order(AMORC), says the country needs leadership reformation, just like the followers need a new way of thinking that will lead to a better polity.
President of the National Board, Grand Administrator, Director, Supreme Lodge,Dr. Kenneth Idiodi made the declaration during the 44th Eastern Regional Rotational Conclave in Port Harcourt.
Idiodi regretted that politics and religion, and ethnicity had compelled the leaders to lose track of the founding principles of the country.
In his view, the current security and ethnicity violence stems from failure of citizens to tolerate one another.
He reasoned that Nigeria is a potentially great country that needs visionary leadership to harness its enormous human, natural and spiritual resources.
Idiodi regretted that the dwindling infrastructure was as a result of poor maintenance culture.” Where we are now is due to poor maintenance culture, from ECN, to NEPA, to PHCN, our power provision has gone dismal.”
For the citizenry, he opined that the leaders need to exemplify responsibility to the laws of the state and those that govern nature.
“There must be duty to ourselves, to others and to nature. This must be coloured with our feelings,thoughts and deeds”, the AMORC president said.
He noted that AMORC as a humanitarian organisation is poised to chart a new course of direction such that there will be harmony, peace and unity amongst the populace despite their religious inclinations.
Meanwhile, AMORC has unveiled a new Declaration of Human Duties, whose principles stem from the Universal, Declaration of Human rights by the United Nations.
Niger Delta
Okowa Tasks NAFDAC On Stiffer Penalty Against Drugs Adulteration
Governor of Delta State, Senator, Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to apply tougher measures in the tackling of adulteration of goods and drugs in the country.
He made the call in Asaba, when the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye visited him.
The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Kingsley Otuaro observed that NAFDAC was doing well in the discharge of its mandate, but said that there was need for improvement as adulteration of drugs had not abated.
He expressed appreciation to the management of the agency for establishing an investigative centre in Asaba, saying that it would help to check the prevalence of fake goods and medications in Delta.
According to him, the centre will give so much value to us as a state because over 50 per cent of products, including alcoholic beverages that come into our state through our eastern neighbours, are completely adulterated.
”Having an investigative centre in Asaba will truly be welcomed and you have the partnership and collaboration of the state government going forward so that the agency can achieve its purpose.
”Be courageous, be bold because God is with you and God will keep you as you fight to make the society safe, because as a government, we believe that the conduct of governance is all about providing for the people and securing the lives and property.
“The phenomenon of protecting lives is inexplicably woven with the health of the people you are protecting, and that speaks volume of the relevance of NAFDAC.
“We are happy with your performance thus far and that speaks volumes of the partnership and collaboration alluded to the government of Delta State.
“I want to use this opportunity to reiterate that as a government, we acknowledge the imperatives of NAFDAC as an agency, what it stands for and we will continually deepen our collaboration and partnership with the agency,’’ Okowa said.
Earlier, Prof. Adeyeye had thanked Okowa for the numerous support of his administration to NAFDAC, adding that she and her team were in the state to launch the Investigative and Enforcement Office of the agency, and to seek further ways of partnering the state government.
Albert Ograka, Asaba
Niger Delta
Anglican Church Laments Level Of Insecurity
The Province of Niger Delta Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, has decried the general level of insecurity in the country.
The Archbishop of the Province. the Most Rev Tunde Adeleye who said this at the 2020, Joint Provisional Council Meeting, East of the Niger in Port Harcourt also decried the privalence of hunger in the land.
“ The Times are really evil. There is hunger in the land. There is insecurity, pains, sicknesses, restiveness attacks, religious bigotry, poverty and negligence of citizens by the government”.
The cleric said the situation is affecting the church and schools as most school children are out of school due to the inability of their parents to pay school fees.
“Many children are out of school because of inability of parents to pay school fees”
“The church is also suffering I do not know whether it is happening in all the parts of the country, but I do know that we have experienced a great downfall in our income generally on the church he said.
Earlier declaring the event opened the Chairman, Joint Provisional Council, East of the Niger. The Most Rev Cal A. Muduoma stressed the need for Nigerians to continue to pray for the parent of Rivers State and Nigeria.
“ We should keep praying for the state in particular and Nigeria in general for peace and justice to rule in the council.”
He also used the occasion to congratulate Governor Wike for his hard earned victory at the poll.
He said the success of the Joint Council Meeting was indication that things were returning to normalcy in Rivers State.
