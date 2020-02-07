News
Senate Names 56-Member Constitution Review C’ttee
The Senate, yesterday, constituted a 56-member Constitution Review Committee to handle all bills seeking alterations in the provisions of the 1999 Constitution.
The 56-member committee, announced by the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, consists of eight principal officers who would serve as steering committee within the larger committee.
Lawan also appointed a senator from each of the 36 states of the federation and two senators from each of the six geo-political zones.
The 56-member committee to be chaired by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, are the Senate Leader, Abdullahi Yahaya; Deputy Senate Leader, Prof Robert Ajayi Boroffice; Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe; Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha; Minority Whip, Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda; and Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Sahabi Alhaji Yau.
Other members are Theodore Orji (PDP Abia Central), Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (APC Adamawa Central), Stella Oduah (PDP Anambra North), Albert Bassey Akpan (PDP Akwa Ibom North-East) and Dauda Jika (APC Bauchi Central).
They also include Degi Eremienyo (APC Bayelsa East), Gabriel Suswam (PDP Benue North East), Abubakar Kyari (APC Borno North), Gershom Bassey (PDP Cross River South), James Manager (PDP Delta South), Sam Egwu (PDP Ebonyi North), Mathew Urhoghide (PDP Edo South) and Bamidele Opeyemi (APC Ekiti Central).
Also on the list are a former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu (PDP Enugu West), Danjuma Goje (APC Gombe Central), Rochas Okorocha (APC Imo West), Muhammad Sabo (APC Jigawa South West), Uba Sani (APC Kaduna Central), Kabiri Gaya (APC Kano South) and Ahmed Baba Kaita (APC Katsina North).
Others are Mohammed Adamu Aleiro (APC Kebbi Central), Smart Adeyemi (APC Kogi West), Sadiq Umar (APC Kwara North), Oluremi Tinubu (APC Lagos Central), Abdullahi Adamu (Nasarawa West), Sani Musa (APC Niger East), Ibikunle Amosun (APC Ogun Central), Nicholas Tofowomo (PDP Ondo South), Bashiru Ajibola (APC Osun Central) and Teslim Folarin (APC Oyo Central).
The committee also listed Dimka Hezekiah Ayuba (APC Plateau Central), George Sekibo (PDP Rivers East), Aliyu Wammako (APC Sokoto North), Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf (APC Taraba Central), Ibrahim Gaidam (APC Yobe East) and Mohammed Hassan Gusau (PDP Zamfara Central).
Those representing the zones on the committee are Bala Ibn Na’Allah (APC Kebbi South ) and Ibrahim Shekarau (APC Kano Central ) for the North-West geo-political zone.
For the North East Geopolitical Zone are Kashim Shettima (APC Borno Central) and Lawal Gumau (APC Bauchi South) while Lilian Ekwunife (PDP Anambra Central) and Chukwuka Utazi (PDP Enugu North), are to represent the South East Geopolitical Zone on the committee.
Senators Eyinkenyi Etim (PDP Akwa Ibom South) and Rose Oko (PDP Cross River North) are for South-South zone on the committee; Abdulfatahi Buhari (APC Oyo North) and Biodun Olujimi (PDP Ekiti South) are for South-West geo-political zone while Umar Tanko Almakura (APC Nasarawa North) and Yakubu Oseni (APC Kogi Central) are for the North Central geo-political zone.
However, Senator Ifeanyi Uba (YPP Anambra South), kicked against his exclusion from the committee, alleging that the whole membership was of both the APC and PDP stuff, which to him, was unfair.
But the Senate President, in his response, said the composition of the committee was not based on party membership but on states and zonal basis.
He said, “This composition is not about party affiliation but of equal representation from states and geo-political zones since the assignment before the committee is for the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians devoid of partisanship.
“What is expected of you is to give Nigerians a Constitution that will enhance stability, unity and enabling environment that will afford every Nigerian to actualise his or her dreams without let or hindrance.”
He, therefore, called on all Nigerians seeking alteration in any of the provisions of the 1999 Constitution, to submit their memoranda to the committee.
Meanwhile, the Senate has raised alarm over the outbreak of a strange epidemic on January 29, 2020, in Oye-Obi Local Government Area of Benue State.
The upper chamber, accordingly, urged the Federal Ministry of Health to immediately mobilize focal persons to the area to investigate and ascertain the nature of the disease which has so far claimed fifteen lives.
The Senate also urged the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to promptly put up surveillance to contain the disease, see to the treatment of victims and protect others from contacting it.
These were resolutions reached sequel to the consideration of a motion brought to the floor by Senator Abba Moro (PDP – Benue South) during plenary, yesterday.
According to him, the first victims of the epidemic outbreak are: Happiness Ogbo, Onajobi Ogbedu, Wisdom Agwo, Andy Edu, all of whom died 48 hours after contacting the undiagnosed disease.
He added that the disease, which is yet to be diagnosed by health authorities and medical experts in Benue State, has symptoms such as headache, internal heat, diarrhea, vomiting, stomach ache, weakness of the body and swollen stomach.
“As at Monday, February 3, 2020, the number of persons affected with the strange epidemic has risen to one hundred and four,” Moro lamented.
Why INEC De-Registered 74 Political Parties, Left 18 …Fixes Dates For Edo, Ondo Gov Polls …To Create More 30, 027 Polling Units
The Independent National electoral Commission (INEC) has deregistered 74 political parties out of Nigeria’s 92 parties as preparations for the 2023 general election gather momentum.
The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made the declaration at a news conference, yesterday, in Abuja.
He said the decision of the commission was in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as well as the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).
With the new decision, Nigeria now has 18 political parties, Yakubu said.
The commission cleared 16 political parties, which it said have fulfilled the requirements for existence in line with Section 225A of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).
The successful parties are Accord Party (AP), Action Alliance (AA), African Action Congress (AAC), African Democratic Congress (ADC), All Progressives Congress (APC), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Allied Peoples Movement (APM).
Others are Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), National Rescue Movement (NRM), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Young Progressives Party (YPP), and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).
According to him, 75 parties didn’t satisfy the requirement but one went to court.
Mahmood also said the Booth Party (BP), which registered after 2019, would continue to exist
He said INEC de-registered the 74 political parties for failing to satisfy the requirements to operate as contained in the Fourth Alteration to the Constitution.
The commission also fixed the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states on September 19 and October 10, 2020, respectively.
However, over five years after its botched attempt to create additional 30, 027 Polling Units, INEC has hinted of plans to create more units across the country before the 2023 general election.
The Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, gave the hint, yesterday, in Abuja when he received Geographic Information System (GIS) support equipment donated by the European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES).
According to him, Nigeria is currently underserved with its 119,973 polling units and over 57,000 voting points.
The electoral umpire had in August, 2014, proposed to create additional 30, 027 polling units, with the Northern region getting 21, 615 while the Southern region would make do with 8, 412 units.
The development had pitched both regions against each other forcing INEC to later jettison the plan.
However, at a brief ceremony, yesterday, the INEC chairman appreciated the support of ECES and acknowledged that the equipment would assist the commission in the area of delimitation of constituencies which is one of the constitutional responsibilities of INEC.
He said; “Your assistance will be great in addition to what we have been trying to do. Already, the commission is considering the possibility of creating additional polling units before the 2023 general election”.
“It (Nigeria) is a huge country and the population is rising and each time myself and the commissioners travel around the country, and we see new settlements emerging, we wonder how would these new settlements be served by polling units so that Nigerians don’t have to travel long distances in order to vote on election day”.
Yakubu added that, “at the moment we have 119,973 polling units, we also have over 57,000 voting points making a total of over 180,000 polling units and voting points, yet if you look at some of the satellite images and you place dots on spots where there are polling units in relation to the vast area where we have no polling units, we are still under served even with the initiative of the commission in operating voting points and voting point settlements, so GIS in our operation with the equipment that we have will be a great facilitator in the efforts of the commission in that respect” .
The INEC chairman further added that the commission was already collaborating with the National Population Commission (NPC) in order to achieve the objective of delimiting constituencies and creating new polling units that would cater for the voting needs of Nigeria’s increasing population.
The National Commissioner in charge of the GIS Laboratory, Dr Mohammed Mustafa Lecky said “the GIS Laboratory in which the donated equipment will be utilized, is part of the INEC Strategic Plan and Strategic Plan of Action (SPSPA) designed to improve access to accurate, complete and geospatially referenced high-resolution electoral data for decision making across all functions of the commission.
“Over the course of its value-added work, the INEC GIS Laboratory would collect, store, process and make available electoral spatial delimitation data, including generating directional spatial maps for election day activities and making available Atlas of results of elections using adequately trained staff in mobile spatial data collection technology”, Lecky added.
The Programme Coordinator of ECES, Ms Maria Mauro commended the commission’s continued efforts to improve the electoral system.
The List of De-Registered Political Parties
Advanced Allied Party (AAP), All Blending Party (ABP), Advanced Congress of Democrats (ACD), Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Alliance for Democracy (AD), All Grassroots Alliance (AGA), All Grand Alliance Party (AGAP), Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP), Alliance For New Nigeria (ANN), Alliance National Party (ANP), Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), and African People Alliance (APA).
Others are Advanced People’s Democratic Alliance (APDA), Alternative Party of Nigeria (APN), Alliance of Social Democrats (ASD), Alliance for a United Nigeria (AUN), Better Nigeria Progressive Party (BNPP), Change Advocacy Party (CAP), Coalition for Change (CC), Change Nigeria Party (CNP), Congress of Patriots (COP), Democratic Alternative (DA), Democratic People’s Congress (DPC), Democratic People’s Party (DPP), Fresh Democratic Party (FDP), Freedom and Justice Party (FJP), Grassroots Development Party of Nigeria (GDPN), Green Party of Nigeria (GPN), Hope Democratic Party (HDP), Independent Democrats (ID), Justice Must Prevail Party (JMPP), Kowa Party (KP), Liberation Movement (LM), and Legacy Party of Nigeria (LPN).
The rest include, Mass Action Joint Alliance (MAJA), Modern Democratic Party (MDP), Masses Movement of Nigeria (MMN), Mega Party of Nigeria (MPN), Movement for the Restoration and Defence of Democracy (MRDD), National Action Council (NAC), Nigeria Community Movement Party (NCMP), National Conscience Party (NCP), Nigeria Democratic Congress Party (NDCP), National Democratic Liberty Party (NDLP), Nigeria Elements Progressive Party (NEPP), Nigeria for Democracy (NFD), New Generation Party of Nigeria (NGP), National Interest Party (NIP), Nigeria People’s Congress (NPC), New Progressive Movement (NPM), National Unity Party (NUP), People’s Coalition Party (PCP), People for Democratic Change (PDC), and People’s Democratic Movement (PDM).
Also deregistered are, Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA), Providence People’s Congress (PPC), People’s Party of Nigeria (PPN), People’s Progressive Party (PPP), People’s Trust (PT), Reform and Advancement Party (RAP), Re-Build Nigeria Party (RBNP), Restoration Party of Nigeria (RP), Save Nigeria Congress (SNC), Sustainable National Party (SNP), Socialist Party of Nigeria (SPN), United Democratic Party (UDP), United Patriots (UP), United People’s Congress (UPC), Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), United Progressive Party (UPP), We The People Nigeria (WTPN), Young Democratic Party (YDP), Young Electorates Solidarity (YES) as well as Youth Party (YP).
Don’t Be Cowed By Other Arms Of Govt, Wike Tells Judiciary
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has called on the Judiciary to always dispense justice according to the law, pointing out that the Judiciary must not allow itself to be intimidated by other arms of government.
Speaking during a courtesy visit by the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, yesterday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike said that the Judiciary remains vital to the sustenance of democracy.
He said: “You are the ones to decide what is right or wrong. Never allow anyone to intimidate you. The moment you take the oath of office, dispense Justice according to the law.
“People are afraid to dispense justice because of intimidation. In some cases, they use the EFCC to intimidate judges. Whether or not you do your work, they will come after you. Without the Judiciary, there will be no democracy”.
Wike said that the Executive and Legislative Arms of Government are far more corrupt than the Judiciary, but they are the arms that criticise the Judiciary all the time.
“The most corrupt arms of Government are the Executive and Legislative Arms. When they say that the Judiciary is corrupt, I laugh. The pressure on the Judiciary is from the Executive and Legislative Arms. The people who initiate the process are the ones who are corrupt”, he said.
Wike regretted that the judges have allowed themselves to be boxed to a corner by the Executive and the Legislative Arms, each time they fail to rise up to the occasion.
He said: “The Judiciary must stand up to say that enough is enough. If you don’t stand up, then this democracy is in danger.”
The governor said that as a result of calculated intimidation, the Judiciary is afraid to relate with state governments to get support that will enhance the administration of justice.
He noted that all security agencies, especially the military and the police regularly demand and get regular financial and logistics support from state governments, but people prevent the Judiciary from doing same.
“The military and police and other security agencies come here regularly to collect financial support. If I tell you what the Rivers State Government spends on the security agencies, you will be shocked.
“State governments must support the administration of justice”, he said.
Speaking further, the Rivers State governor called on the President Court of Appeal to increase the number of judges in the Port Harcourt Division because it is second only to the Lagos Division in terms of volume of cases.
He congratulated the retiring President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa for attaining the retirement age, and commended her for the contributions she has made to the growth of the court.
Earlier, the President Court of Appeal of Nigeria, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa said that she was in Rivers State as part of the process for her to bow out of the court, having reached the retirement age of 70 years.
She commended the Rivers State governor for the upgrade and remodelling of befitting accommodation for Court of Appeal Justices of the Port Harcourt Division.
