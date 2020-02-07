Focus
Goodbye, Michael!
The Registrar of Good Shephard Major Seminary, Kaduna, is a friend. Having not heard from him for a long time, I was pleasantly surprised to see on my phone, a notification of a massage from him very early in the morning last Sunday. Excitedly, I opened the Facebook Messenger which contained the message, only to read the sad story of the demise of a student of the institution, who was kidnapped along three other seminarians when gunmen invaded the institution at Kaukau, along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway, on January 9.
It was very devastating, considering that on Friday we Nigerians were jubilating over the news of the release of three of the abducted students who spent three weeks in captivity. Hopes were high, that the fourth person will also be released in good health only for the news of his death to break. And knowing that the late Micheal Nnadi was a poor orphan, who was raised up by his poor grandmother, heightened the pain. It raised a lot of questions in my head – what crime did this poor innocent boy commit by being in his school? What will be the fate of his grandmother? What sort of people are these criminals that waste peoples lives anyhow, everyday in this country? Who can save us from these criminals?
If only the death of this harmless, innocent 18-year-old boy, that of the wife of Dr Agada, Bola and all the people who have been wasted by the blood thirsty criminals will cleanse the land and make Nigeria better. If only his death will make government to wake up to the responsibility of protecting the entire citizens irrespective of their tribe and religion. If only the blood crying for vengeance will make the beneficiaries from daily killings in the country and the sponsors of the criminals turn a new leave. If only they can be exposed and their evil plans for the country thwarted.
The God who owns lives will surely not keep quiet for so long.
Adieu the Priest that couldn’t be.
By: Vivien King
Wike Is A Good Leader
One cannot thank Governor Wike enough for his developmental stride in the state which cuts across all sections. Seeing the flyovers being constructed at different places in Port Harcourt and the quality of work being done, one cannot help but consider Rivers State lucky to have such a leader with foresight and great vision. In the area of sports, he is making the state an envy of other states.
In a current edition of the widely read newspaper, The Tide, the talk and do governor said that the state government was perfecting the Real Madrid Football Academy as a fundamental development tool that would serve as a catalyst for uniting kids from all backgrounds under the auspices of football.
Speaking at a sports event in Hungary, he said: “In Rivers State, more than 50% of the population falls within the age brackets where talents can be discovered, skills can be sharpened, and dreams can be fulfilled through pragmatic nurturing, training and motivation. And football, among other sports, presents itself as one of the best possible ways to raising generations of young people with character and determination to achieve outstanding results and prosperity.
“We are therefore promoting the Real Madrid Football Academy, Port Harcourt, as a fundamental development tool with its entire foundation anchored on the combination of quality education and excellent soccer, which you know, is a catalyst for bringing together kids from all backgrounds with a common passion for football”. This is a mark of a great leader who is passionate about the development of his people.
We salute you sir. Keep doing the good work.
By: Ibiso Bob-Manuel
More Security Outfits Please
News have it that the Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, has presented a northern regional security initiative “Shege Ka Fasa” for ratification by the governors of the region. Should the governors of the northern region ratify it and all necessary legal processes completed, the outfit will be formally inaugurated in the coming weeks, says CNG spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman.
With that, we have two regional security organizations in the country. Amotekun of the south western states seems to have come to stay after the initial show of power by the Attorney General of the federation, Abubakar Malami, who labeled the body illegal only to turn around and claim he was quoted out of contest.
It is heart, warming that Nigerians are beginning to realise they can no longer rely on the security agencies in the country for our security. The rising spate of killings, kidnapping, banditry and other forms of crime across the country is an indication that our security agencies have failed us.
Let us hope that other regions like South East, South-South, Middle Belt will not hesitate in coming up with their own security outfits. Governors of these regions should see that that is done as soon as possible, bearing in mind that security of lives and property is the cardinal role of any government.
We also pray that this development will eventually metamorphose into the country having regional government as we had in the past. The country has become too large and too complex for the type of abnormal federal system of government we practice, where the federal government wields enormous power and the states are weak. A well-structured regional government will bring about rapid development of the country as they will have the right to use what they have to develop themselves instead of waiting to go to Abuja and share the money.
By: Obinna Nwamadi
Check Rising Cases Of Underage Rape
Rape as we used to know it, was a sexual act between two adults but usually initiated by a male against the female gender. Though this is not to say that women do not engineer the action, but it was rare.
It is, however, disheartening these days to hear cases of rape against underage children and even babies in towns and cities across Nigeria today.
This situation surely calls for urgent attention. Causes of infant rape include: inordinate sexual gratification, ritual purposes, parental negligence, nature of parental profession, among others.
Prevention of child rape is always the best option. The most important preventive mechanism lies with the parents/guardians being vigilant. In fact, extraordinary kind of vigilance is recommended today, especially for the girl-child.
Parents should desist from sending their female children on errands carelessly. Also, they must teach them how to sit properly and not to sit on any male’s lap.
Finally, I expect elders and leaders of our towns and villages to consciously rise to the occasion and campaign against the rising cases of rape in their domains.
By: Godspeed Fombo, Port Harcourt.
