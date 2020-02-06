Business
SON System Failure: Port Loses N84bn In Two Weeks
The failure of the server of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to link importers to the Customs server for the clearance of goods has reportedly cost the port industry N84bn in the past 14 days.
Importers have been trying for two weeks to upload their SON Conformity Assessment Programme code into the system to get their Pre-Arrival Assessment Report out without success.
The loss to the port is estimated at N6bn daily.
SON had explained that it upgraded its system and importers were having challenge migrating to the new system.
However, an information and communication technology expert, Mr Tunji Olaosun said most of the applications government organisations used were not developed for Nigeria and the processes were also not domesticated.
Olaosun said from time to time, if systems break down and they could not get hold of the developer, the problem would defy solution.
He advised SON to reach whoever developed its application so the problem could be corrected.
On the immediate and short term solution to the problem, Olaosun advised the agency to switch to manual so that it could clear the importers to get their PAAR.
“There is always a sail safe mode so that in an unlikely situation that the electronic system breaks down, you could switch to the alternative,” he said.
Meanwhile, clearing agents have threatened to take SON to court if the situation is not resolved in 24 hours.
The Vice-President of Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents, Dr Kayode Farinto, who issued the threat lamented that in the last two weeks, it had been very challenging for members of the organisation to get their PAAR and they had been paying huge demurrage for a problem that was not their fault.
He said it appeared the system analyst SON brought in did not carry customs along or did not know much about the SON software.
“Nigerian port is losing N6bn daily as a result of the system collapse in SON, if this is not addressed in 24 hours, there would be chaos in cargo clearance,” he said.
Farinto called on the Nigeria Customs Service as the lead agency at the port to rise to the challenge and proffer solution to the challenge or else, importers and clearing agents would not hesitate to go to court.
He lamented that stakeholders were losing billions of Naira and there was a need for the government to declare a force majeure, adding that agents could not continue to pay demurrages for SON’s faults.
Arguing that SON regulated cargo was about 35 per cent, he said the failure in its system had constituted impediment to cargo clearing.
He recommended that the Customs should allow clearing agents to clear regulated cargo and later send their officers to the consignees’ warehouses for further checks.
Business
Why We Approach China For $17bn Loans-FG
The federal government has explained why it decided to approach the China-Exim Bank for a $17bn loan request.
It said other lending institutions like the World Bank and the African Development Bank were not showing much interest when Nigeria approached them during recession.
The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed gave the explanation in the Senate on Tuesday while defending the decision of the federal government to borrow $29.96bn loan to fund critical infrastructure across the country.
She explained that the 8th National Assembly had approved about $6bn for the federal government out of the $29.96bn loan, leaving a balance of $22.8bn.
Ahmed told the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Loans that the federal government and some state governments were jointly requesting the loans from various lending institutions.
She said 70 per cent of the loan, which is about $17bn, would come from the China-Exim Bank while others would be sourced from other lending institutions such as the Islamic Development Bank.
The minister maintained that the country had no issue with its current debt profile but noted that its dwindling revenue could not fund the various projects that were expected to have meaningful impact on the lives of Nigerians.
She said, “The funds ($22.8bn) will be channelled to the funding of infrastructure, which will enhance the productivity of our economy.
“Other projects are in healthcare and education. It also includes projects for the rehabilitation of the North- East geo-political zone, which has been ravaged by insurgency.
“Others are the Mambila Hydro Power project ($4.9bn), Lagos-Kano modernisation rail project ($4.1bn), the Development Finance Project Loan being provided by a consortium of World Bank and African Development Bank agencies ($1.28bn).
“Above all, the loan will help us to improve our electricity supply, reduce poverty, create jobs, ensure access to finance, agricultural productivity, guarantee food security, achieve high school enrolment, provide clean potable water, rehabilitate major roads and develop the mining industry.”
On why the country is seeking 70 per cent of the foreign loan from China, the minister explained that , “it is meant to make funds available to our own development institutions so that they can give out loans because access to finance has been difficult for the SMEs.”
On the debt profile of the country, Ahmed said, “ The 2016 – 2018 external borrowing plan is both for the Federal Government and the states. So, some states would be responsible for the payment of some of the loans.”
The minister said the nation’s debt level was low compared to other countries like the USA, the United Kingdom and Canada.
Business
NURTW Asks LASG To Review Ban On Okada
Following the ban on motorcycle and tricycle known as okada and keke marwa respectively within some parts of Lagos State roads ,the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos branch has called on the Lagos State Government to review the policy.
Chairman of the branch,Alhaji Musiliu Ayinde Akunsanya,aka Mc Oluomo disclosed this in Lagos on Monday,even as he called on transporters not to increase fares.
According to him,his team has entered into discussion with the Lagos State Government to review the ban and restrictions on motorcycle and tricycle riders in the state.
He added, that he was also meeting with bus drivers not to increase bus fares,which could worsen the effect of the ban on commuters saying, “our attention has been drawn to some drivers indiscriminately increasing the prices of their services due to the recent Lagos State ban of motorcycle and tricycle in some part of Lagos State.
“There is no price increase and no commercial drivers or members of the NURTW should inflict additional burden on the good people of Lagos by increasing their transport fares.
“Any drivers or union member found to be taking undue advantage of the situation by indiscriminately increasing transport fares will be dealt with.
“Union members are once again, implore to be patient and avoid violence at all cost and embrace peace.
Speaking further, the NURTW boss said.
“Our members are hereby informed that the leadership of the union does not approve or in any way support any upward review in the cost of transportation from different locations within the state.’’
By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
Business
FG To Spend $308m Abacha Loot On Road Projects
The recovered $308 million looted by the late former Head of State, General Sani Abacha will be used on the construction of Lagos – Ibadan Expressway, Abuja – Kano Expressway and the Second Niger bridge.
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN disclosed this, yesterday in a press statement published on the website of the US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria, on while signing on behalf of the Nigerian government,
In Malami’s words, “As you are aware, the government of Nigeria has committed that the assets will support and assist in expediting the construction of the three major infrastructure projects across Nigeria.
“These projects currently being executed under the supervision of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority as a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) will boost economic growth and help alleviate poverty by connecting people and supply chains from the East to the West and to the Northern part of Nigeria, a vast area covering several kilometers with millions of the country’s population set to benefit from the road infrastructures.”
The AGF also noted that this agreement has “culminated in a major victory, for Nigeria and other African countries as it recognizes that crime does not pay and that it is important for the international community to seek for ways to support sustainable development through the recovery and repatriation of stolen assets
He noted further that “without the commitment of the three parties to the Agreement (Nigeria, Jersey and the United States) and that of the legal experts and Attorneys representing Nigeria, it would have been impossible to achieve the success recorded today.”
Malami urged for greater co-operation and mutual respect amongst countries in the implementation of expeditious co-operation measures already set out in the United Nations Convention Against Corruption and in the implementation of the GFAR principles on the repatriation of stolen assets.
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Group Claims Fulani Ownership Of Land From Sokoto To Atlantic
-
Politics3 days ago
Imo Guber Tussle: Supreme Court Knows I Have A Case -Ihedioha
-
Politics3 days ago
Edo 2020: PDP Stands Chance Of Producing Next Gov-Makinde
-
Politics3 days ago
Crack In Ogun ADC As Lawmakers Disagree Over Impromptu Meeting
-
News3 days ago
Adeboye Leads Millions In Protest Against Insecurity …Demands Overhaul Of Security Framework …There’s War To Islamise, Wipe Out Christians, Enenche Alerts
-
Education3 days ago
RSG Moves To Introduce Indigenous Languages In Public Schools …As Commissioner Inaugurates Technical Committee
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
Council Boss To Deliver 30-Room Lodge For Corps Members
-
News3 days ago
Ihedioha: S’Court Judgement, Momentary Setback For Imo People -Anglican Bishops