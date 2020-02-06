RSG To Impound Broken Down, Indiscriminately Parked Trucks …Gives Tanker Drivers Seven Days Deadline

The Police Force Headquarters in Abuja has said its special operatives from Operation Puff Adder alongside personnel of the Special Forces have killed over 250 high-profile members of the Ansaru terror group.

The terrorists were said to have been killed at their hideout and stronghold located at Kuduru Forest, in Birnin Gwari, village in Kaduna State.

The camp is said to be the largest operational base of the terror group.

A police helicopter used for the operation, which was shot by the terrorists, was able to make an emergency landing at the Nigerian Air Force base in Kaduna, while the pilots who sustained gunshot injuries have since been treated.

The Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, in a statement, yesterday, said the operation, which commenced early on Tuesday morning, was carried out by a combined team of operatives of Operation Puff Adder made up of the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU), Special Forces, Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Special Tactical Squad (STS) and Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Mba, said, “Special Operatives of Operation Puff Adder of the Nigeria Police backed by the Special Forces of the Police Air Wing, in a daring offensive operation, stormed one of the largest operational camps of the Ansaru Terror Group (also housing other bandits and kidnappers) located in Kuduru Forest, Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State and successfully neutralised over 250 high-profile members of the Ansaru Terror Group.

“The operation, which commenced in the early hours of today, 5th February, 2020, was carried out by a combined team of operatives of Operation Puff Adder made up of the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU), Special Forces, Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Special Tactical Squad (STS) and Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

“The operation was necessitated by actionable intelligence linking terror and criminal elements in the super camp to a series of terror-related violence, kidnappings, gun-running, cattle rustling and other heinous crimes across the country.

“Unfortunately, during the operation, a police bell helicopter, which provided aerial and intelligence cover for the ground troops came under attack from the bandits using sophisticated anti-aircraft rifles and GPMG.

“Commendably, the pilot and the co-pilot who demonstrated uncommon courage and expertise, successfully landed the aircraft at the Air Force Base, Kaduna without further incident. They were, thereafter, evacuated for medical treatment. Both officers who sustained non-life threatening injuries are currently receiving treatment and are in stable condition.

“The police helicopter has since been flown out of the Kaduna Air Force Base by police pilots en-route to Abuja.

“Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police assures citizens of safety and sustained intelligence-led operations against bandits across the length and breadth of the nation. He has equally applauded the unparalleled bravery, commitment, and dedication of the police operatives currently conducting the special mission.”

Similarly, the Katsina State Police Command said it has rescued 26 kidnapped persons at Dungun-Muazu in Sabuwa Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman of the command, SP Gambo Isah, made the disclosure at a press conference, yesterday in Katsina.

Isah disclosed the rescued victims comprised of 18 males and eight females.

He said that the victims were kidnapped on January 6; when over 100 bandits on 50 motorbikes attacked their village, Badna-Buruku village in Chukun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Isah added that the hoodlums on motorcycles abducted the victims into a forest in Zamfara State.

According to him, the bandits requested for N1million ransom from each of the victims’ families, and threatened to kill them if their relations failed to comply with the demand.

He revealed that officers of the command on patrol at Dungun-Muazu Forest, Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State, found the victims wondering.

The spokesman revealed that the victims were referred to Ibrahim Coomassie Police Hospital, Katsina, for treatment, adding that the command was making efforts to reunite them with their families.

Also, five suspected kidnappers have been arrested in Katsina in the last one month.

The Police spokesman in the state, Gambo Isah, while parading the suspects said “the duo of Nura Tukur, m, aged 20 years of Sabon-Gida Quarters, Katsina and Sani Musa, alias “ADUNKULE”, m, aged 27 years of Farin-Yaro Quarters, Katsina were arrested on January 30, 2020 for specialising in sending threat messages of kidnapping to unsuspecting members of the public and demanding for payment of ransom or risk being kidnapped.

He listed some of their operations to include: “on 21/01/2020, they called and sent text messages to one Alhaji Umar Sale through his phone line and threatened to kidnap him or he pays the sum of N40,000,000:00 as ransom.

“On January 18, 2020”, he said, “they called one Alhaji Tasiu Danladi, m, of Sabon Gida Quarters, Katsina and demanded the payment of N200,000 or risk being kidnapped.

“On January 23, 2020, they sent threats through text messages and phone calls to one Alhaji Yahaya Bello, m, of Sullubawa Quarters, Katsina, demanding payment of N200,000:00 or himself or any member of his family risk been kidnap”, he said.

“Also, on 12/01/2020 the suspects used the same modus operandi and threatened one Dr. Abba Mohd, m, of Sabon Gida Quarters, Katsina to pay the sum of N200,000.00 or risk being kidnapped”.

He said “nemesis caught up with Fahad Salisu, m, aged 22 years of Kafadi Layout, Bakori LGA of Katsina State, when he called one Aminu Shitu, m, of Bakori LGA of Katsina State and threatened to kidnap him or he should pay the sum of N250,000:00 as ransom.

“Also, one Sanusi Muhammad, of Dangani village, Musawa LGA of Katsina State reported at Musawa Division that unknown persons were threatening him with phone calls that he should pay the sum of N3,000,000:00 or else they will be coming to kidnap him or any member of his family.

Similarly, he said one Alhaji Danladi Abdu, m, of Musawa LGA of Katsina State reported a similar complaint that he received a similar threat using the same GSM number who threatened him to pay the sum of N1,000,000:00 or risk being kidnapped.

“In the course of investigation, a combined team of police and repentant bandits laid ambush for the hoodlums at the point of collecting the ransom and arrested one Kabiru Abdullahi, m, aged 45 years and Mamuda Abdullahi, m, aged 35 years of Kiryoyi village, Musawa LGA of Katsina State who went to pick the ransom”, he said.