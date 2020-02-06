News
Rivers Community Gives Police 14 Days To Produce Two ‘Missing’ Men
The Bille Kingdom in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State, has urged the Rivers State Police Command to show them their two sons arrested alongside 10 others in the community whether dead or alive, threatening legal action, if the police fail to do so within 14 days.
The kingdom made the demand following rumours that the duo, having not been seen since their arrest on January 17, may have been allegedly killed in police cell.
The Chairman of Bille Kingdom Chiefs Council, Alabo Bennett Okpokiye-Dokubo, while addressing the press in Port Harcourt, said the concern of the community is on the whereabouts of two of the persons arrested by the police, Mr. Taminotonye Johnson Dei and Endurance Johnbull.
Okpokiye-Dokubo expressed regrets that since the police arrested over 12 youths from the community, the two persons have not been found in any cell, urging the police to disclose the whereabouts of the two sons of Bille.
He said: “What is puzzling us at present is the whereabouts of our youths, namely, Mr. Taminotonye Johnson Dei and Endurance Johnbull, whom the police arrested together with others on the same day, Friday, January 17, 2020.
“Since then, we have painstakingly searched through the several police detention cells in Port Harcourt with no trace of them, neither has the police said anything contrarily that these two persons are not in their custody.
“We demand the police to immediately produce or release Mr. Taminotonye Johnson and Mr Endurance Johnbull (dead or alive) to us. We demand the police to give firsthand medical assistance to the two youths they intentionally injured.
Wike Returns To PH After AIPS 83rd Congress, Receives Rousing Welcome
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, yesterday, returned to Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital after an official trip to Budapest, Hungary.
He was received at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, by the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo; Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor, Engr Chukwuemeka Woke; and other top government officials.
Wike was a special guest of honour during the 83rd Congress of the International Sport Press Association (AIPS) in Budapest, Hungary.
He delivered a keynote address at the congress, selling the Real Madrid Football Academy in Port Harcourt to the sporting world.
The governor also met with the chairman of the Board of HYX, China’s largest textile company and major sponsor of sports, with both parties agreeing to partner on the development of the Real Madrid Academy.
The leadership of AIPS honoured Wike with a Special Recognition Award during their 83rd Global Congress.
Senate, IGP Agree On Modalities For Amotekun, Others
The Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) codenamed ‘Operation Amotekun’ got a major boost, yesterday, as the Senate and the Inspector General of Police agreed to work out the implementation modalities of community policing nationwide.
The Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, who spoke after over five hours of closed- door meeting with the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said the Upper Chamber resolved to support the police “through legislative interventions.”
Adamu had been invited by the Senate to brief it on the police’s “Concept and implementation modalities of Community Policing Policy” as part of efforts to curb the deteriorating security situation in the country.
Lawan also insisted that the police must be more “operationally proactive to protect the lives of the citizens.”
The Senate president said: “The IG answered questions bordering on National security challenges, banditry, assaults on our major roads across the country, illegal circulation of fire arms and efforts on encouraging synergy between the federal and state governments from Distinguished Senators.
“The Senate thereafter resolved to support the Nigerian Police through legislative interventions.
“The Police Force must find a way to be more operationally proactive to protect the life’s of the citizens.”
Adamu, while answering questions from reporters after the session, urged governors and local government chairmen across the country to take responsibility towards addressing insecurity in their domains instead of leaving everything to security agencies.
He said that tackling insecurity should not be left for the police alone, as it is the responsibility of all.
He insisted that other arms of government, especially governors and local governments chairmen, should always be responsive in addressing issues that could potentially lead to insecurity in their domain.
Adamu said: “Security issues are fluid or dynamic. At a stage where you have a rise in crimes we re-strategize and deal with them and everywhere will be stabilized.
“And for a period of time you will see stability in crime situation. But at another stage you will see the criminals re-strategizing and coming out to commit crime.
“What we are saying, especially with the concept of community policing, is that fighting crime should not left to law enforcement agencies alone.
“It should not be left to security personnel alone. Everybody should be involved.
“What are the things that lead to the commission of crime? Are all issues to be dealt with by security agencies alone? No.
“There are other arms of government that needs to deal with issues of security. State governors, local government chairmen should take up their responsibilities.
“People that are committing these crimes there are reasons that make them to commit these crimes.
“If it is lack of employment, if it is lack of education or those issues that will require intervention by the government, the state governor should take responsibility.
“Local government chairmen should take responsibility. Not that everything will be left to
Insecurity: FG Orders Total Overhaul Of SIM Card Registration
The Federal Government has directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to immediately revise the policy on SIM Card registration and usage.
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami gave the directive in a statement signed by his Technical Assistant, Information Technology, Dr. Femi Adeluyi, yesterday.
He said that the directive was in line with the powers of the minister as stated in Section 25(1) of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 – which stipulates that: “the minister shall, in writing, from time to time notify the commission or and express his views on the general policy direction of the Federal Government in respect of the communications sector.”
According to the statement, ‘’the revision of the policy is based on the feedback received from the security agencies following the successful revalidation of improperly registered SIM cards in September, 2019, and the blocking of those that failed to revalidate their SIMs.’’
With this directive, the updated policy from NCC is expected to include the following provisions, amongst others: “ensure that the National Identity Number (NIN) becomes a prerequisite for Nigerians registering new SIM cards (while for foreigners, their passports and visas should be used), while already registered SIM cards are to be updated with National Identity Number (NIN) before 1st December, 2020”.
It is also to; “ensure that only fully accredited agents support the SIM card registration process without pre-registering SIM cards themselves, while the eventual registration should be done by the operators; there should be a maximum number of SIM cards that can be tied to a single individual, possibly a maximum of 3; ensure that no unregistered SIMs are ever allowed on mobile networks; ensure that subscribers can easily check the number of SIM cards registered to their name, along with the associated phone numbers and networks”.
Also, the industry regulator is to ensure that mobile network operators fortify their networks against cyber attacks, and ensure that they adhere to the provisions of the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR); and ensure that SIM cards that have been used to perpetrate crimes are permanently deactivated.
In the light of this development, the statement informed that NCC is to provide the minister with progress reports on the implementation of the revised policy.
