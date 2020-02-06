News
Police Arraign Wadume, Army Captain, 18 Others For Murder, Kidnapping
Six months after he was arrested in Kano, the suspected Taraba kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala (alias Wadume) has been charged with 16 counts of terrorism, murder and kidnapping.
From the court filings, the bedrock of the police case is the kidnapping in Takum on February 16, 2019 of a petrol dealer, Usman Garba by the Wadume gang.
It indicated that the Wadume gang demanded N200million ransom during negotiations for the release of the petrol dealer.
But despite that relations of the victim were able to hand over N106.3million to the gang, he was killed.
The police stated that the prosecution would rely on the testimonies of 29 witnesses to prove their case.
“DCP Abba Kyari, CSP Baba Khali, ASP Abdulrahman Mohammed, ASP Bawa James, Insps Habila Samuel and Ilarju Joseph are the investigating police officers in this case; they will testify about their findings in the course of the investigation, and will tender exhibits and documents,” the police said in their court filings.
The arrest of Bala, better known as Wadume, last year in Taraba, followed the killing of three policemen and a civilian by soldiers at a checkpoint.
Wadume then escaped until his re-arrest in Kano.
According to the documents, the charges were filed by Simon Lough, Anthony Egwu, and Peter Amadi of the Legal/Prosecution Section of the Force Headquarters in Abuja.
Wadume is charged alongside Tijjani Balarabe, an Army captain and 18 others.
Also on the list of defendants are Staff Sgt. David Isaiah; Sgt. Ibrahim Mohammed; Corporal Bartholomew Obanye; Private Mohammed Nura; Lance Corporal Okorozie Gideon; Corporal Markus Michael; Lance Corporal Nvenaweimoeimi Akpagra; Staff Sgt. Abdullahi Adamu; Private Ebele Emmanuel; ASP Aondona Iorbee, Insp. Aliyu Dadje and Auwalu Bala (aka Omo Razor).
Others on the charge sheet are Uba Bala (aka Uba Belu); Ahmad Suleiman (aka Dan Ball); Bashir Waziri (aka Baba Runs); Zubairu Abdullahi (aka Basho); Hafizu Bala (aka Maiwelder); and Rayyanu Abdul.
Count one of the charge reads: “That you, Alhaji Hamisu Bala, 33, aka Wadume; Capt. Ahmed Tijjani Balarabe; ASP Aondona Iorbee; Insp. Aliyu Dadje; Auwalu Bala; Uba Bala; Ahmad Suleiman; Bashir Waziri; Zubairu Abdullahi; Rayyanu Abdul and others now at large, between February and April, 2019 at Takum and Ibi, Taraba State, within the jurisdiction of this court, while acting in concert, conspired together to commit felony, to wit: acts of terrorism, by attacking and kidnapping one Usman Garba (aka Mayo), at his filling station in Takum, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 17 of the Terrorism (Prevention) Amendment Act 2013.”
They were also accused of possessing six AK-47 rifles and dealing in prohibited firearms contrary to section 27 (1)(a)(I) and (1)(b)(iii) of the firearms act.
Bandits Down Special Forces Helicopter …As Police Kill 250 Terrorists In Kaduna
The Police Force Headquarters in Abuja has said its special operatives from Operation Puff Adder alongside personnel of the Special Forces have killed over 250 high-profile members of the Ansaru terror group.
The terrorists were said to have been killed at their hideout and stronghold located at Kuduru Forest, in Birnin Gwari, village in Kaduna State.
The camp is said to be the largest operational base of the terror group.
A police helicopter used for the operation, which was shot by the terrorists, was able to make an emergency landing at the Nigerian Air Force base in Kaduna, while the pilots who sustained gunshot injuries have since been treated.
The Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, in a statement, yesterday, said the operation, which commenced early on Tuesday morning, was carried out by a combined team of operatives of Operation Puff Adder made up of the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU), Special Forces, Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Special Tactical Squad (STS) and Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
Mba, said, “Special Operatives of Operation Puff Adder of the Nigeria Police backed by the Special Forces of the Police Air Wing, in a daring offensive operation, stormed one of the largest operational camps of the Ansaru Terror Group (also housing other bandits and kidnappers) located in Kuduru Forest, Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State and successfully neutralised over 250 high-profile members of the Ansaru Terror Group.
“The operation, which commenced in the early hours of today, 5th February, 2020, was carried out by a combined team of operatives of Operation Puff Adder made up of the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU), Special Forces, Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Special Tactical Squad (STS) and Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
“The operation was necessitated by actionable intelligence linking terror and criminal elements in the super camp to a series of terror-related violence, kidnappings, gun-running, cattle rustling and other heinous crimes across the country.
“Unfortunately, during the operation, a police bell helicopter, which provided aerial and intelligence cover for the ground troops came under attack from the bandits using sophisticated anti-aircraft rifles and GPMG.
“Commendably, the pilot and the co-pilot who demonstrated uncommon courage and expertise, successfully landed the aircraft at the Air Force Base, Kaduna without further incident. They were, thereafter, evacuated for medical treatment. Both officers who sustained non-life threatening injuries are currently receiving treatment and are in stable condition.
“The police helicopter has since been flown out of the Kaduna Air Force Base by police pilots en-route to Abuja.
“Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police assures citizens of safety and sustained intelligence-led operations against bandits across the length and breadth of the nation. He has equally applauded the unparalleled bravery, commitment, and dedication of the police operatives currently conducting the special mission.”
Similarly, the Katsina State Police Command said it has rescued 26 kidnapped persons at Dungun-Muazu in Sabuwa Local Government Area of the state.
The spokesman of the command, SP Gambo Isah, made the disclosure at a press conference, yesterday in Katsina.
Isah disclosed the rescued victims comprised of 18 males and eight females.
He said that the victims were kidnapped on January 6; when over 100 bandits on 50 motorbikes attacked their village, Badna-Buruku village in Chukun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
Isah added that the hoodlums on motorcycles abducted the victims into a forest in Zamfara State.
According to him, the bandits requested for N1million ransom from each of the victims’ families, and threatened to kill them if their relations failed to comply with the demand.
He revealed that officers of the command on patrol at Dungun-Muazu Forest, Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State, found the victims wondering.
The spokesman revealed that the victims were referred to Ibrahim Coomassie Police Hospital, Katsina, for treatment, adding that the command was making efforts to reunite them with their families.
Also, five suspected kidnappers have been arrested in Katsina in the last one month.
The Police spokesman in the state, Gambo Isah, while parading the suspects said “the duo of Nura Tukur, m, aged 20 years of Sabon-Gida Quarters, Katsina and Sani Musa, alias “ADUNKULE”, m, aged 27 years of Farin-Yaro Quarters, Katsina were arrested on January 30, 2020 for specialising in sending threat messages of kidnapping to unsuspecting members of the public and demanding for payment of ransom or risk being kidnapped.
He listed some of their operations to include: “on 21/01/2020, they called and sent text messages to one Alhaji Umar Sale through his phone line and threatened to kidnap him or he pays the sum of N40,000,000:00 as ransom.
“On January 18, 2020”, he said, “they called one Alhaji Tasiu Danladi, m, of Sabon Gida Quarters, Katsina and demanded the payment of N200,000 or risk being kidnapped.
“On January 23, 2020, they sent threats through text messages and phone calls to one Alhaji Yahaya Bello, m, of Sullubawa Quarters, Katsina, demanding payment of N200,000:00 or himself or any member of his family risk been kidnap”, he said.
“Also, on 12/01/2020 the suspects used the same modus operandi and threatened one Dr. Abba Mohd, m, of Sabon Gida Quarters, Katsina to pay the sum of N200,000.00 or risk being kidnapped”.
He said “nemesis caught up with Fahad Salisu, m, aged 22 years of Kafadi Layout, Bakori LGA of Katsina State, when he called one Aminu Shitu, m, of Bakori LGA of Katsina State and threatened to kidnap him or he should pay the sum of N250,000:00 as ransom.
“Also, one Sanusi Muhammad, of Dangani village, Musawa LGA of Katsina State reported at Musawa Division that unknown persons were threatening him with phone calls that he should pay the sum of N3,000,000:00 or else they will be coming to kidnap him or any member of his family.
Similarly, he said one Alhaji Danladi Abdu, m, of Musawa LGA of Katsina State reported a similar complaint that he received a similar threat using the same GSM number who threatened him to pay the sum of N1,000,000:00 or risk being kidnapped.
“In the course of investigation, a combined team of police and repentant bandits laid ambush for the hoodlums at the point of collecting the ransom and arrested one Kabiru Abdullahi, m, aged 45 years and Mamuda Abdullahi, m, aged 35 years of Kiryoyi village, Musawa LGA of Katsina State who went to pick the ransom”, he said.
Coronavirus: Our Lives In Danger, Nigerians In Wuhan Cry Out
As the Coronavirus infection cases rose to 24,324 in China, yesterday, Nigerians trapped in Wuhan, Hubei province where the disease originated from have raised the alarm that their lives are in danger.
The Nigerian Students Association in Wuhan asked the Federal Government to carry out an urgent evacuation of the 60 Nigerians in the city, noting that the situation is worrisome.
This is happening 24 hours after the House of Representatives resolved that Nigerians in Wuhan would not be evacuated.
According to lawmakers, who voted massively against the motion raised by the spokesperson of the house, Benjamin Okezie, China has better facilities to handle the situation than Nigeria.
But NSAW explained in a letter addressed to the Nigerian Ambassador to China, Amb. Ahmad Jidda, that the Nigerian nationals comprising 52 adults and eight children were at risk of contracting the disease which had so far claimed 490 lives.
The association in the letter which was also copied to the Chairman, Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, called for an urgent evacuation of the stranded Nigerians.
The letter dated February 5, 2020, was signed by the acting NSAW President, Okoye Chiamaka and Secretary-General, Vandi Kamaunji, respectively.
The group stated that it had earlier received a report from the NiDCOM chairman on Monday through the President of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation in China, asking about the welfare of Nigerians in the Asian country.
In response, the association said it sent a letter dated February 4 requesting financial support for the 60 Nigerians in Wuhan.
The letter read, “However, for clarification purpose, the amount to be provided is in response to the request made by the chairman of NiDCOM and not the paramount need of Nigerians in Wuhan as a larger percentage of Nigerians in Wuhan still maintained their stand on evacuation.”
It further added, “Before the request, we submitted a letter to the chairman of NiDCOM dated January 29 as well as the embassy dated January 31 through NIDO on the need for the urgent evacuation of Nigerians from Wuhan as the situation is quite worrisome and the lives of 60 Nigerians including eight children is at stake.”
However, China’s National Health Commission said it had received 24,324 reports of confirmed cases and 490 deaths on the Chinese mainland.
It explained that 892 patients had been cured and discharged from the hospital, adding that there still remained 23,260 suspected cases.
The Press Officer, Embassy of China in Nigeria, Sun Saixiong in an update said, “So far, 185,555 are now under medical observation, who have been identified as having had close contact with infected patients.
“The number of confirmed infections in China’s Hong Kong (18) and Macao (10) special administrative regions and Taiwan province (11) had risen to 39 in total.”
Meanwhile, the Federal Government has assured Nigerians that it is well prepared to combat the deadly coronavirus in the advent of an outbreak in Nigeria.
This is even as it called for non-stigmatisation of infected persons.
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha gave the assurance, yesterday, at a one-day sensitisation programme on the spread of Coronavirus and Lassa fever, cautioned that rumours about the spread of the disease should be avoided.
“We have been informed by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control that they have set up their response centres and that they are mounting surveillance. Medical personnel have also been put on standby to attend to any emerging issues.
“What we are doing today is the responsibility of management to create awareness within our workforce. The issue of stigmatisation should be reduced to the barest minimum. No fiction, no rumours, science, and facts are what we want to deal with,” he added.
Represented by the permanent secretary, General Services Office, Mr. Olusegun Adekunle, Mustapha urged the staff of his office to take the precautionary measures seriously to remain safe.
Rivers Ready For State Police …Tasks NASS To Seal Legal Framework
The Director General of the Rivers State Neighborhood Watch, Dr. Uche Chukwuma says the state was fully ready to kick off its internal security architecture to promote peace, security of lives and property of residents of the state.
Chukwuma gave the assurance in an exclusive chat with The Tide, last Tuesday in Port Harcourt.
He said, “the facilities and manpower for the take off of the Nieghbourhood Watch is already on ground. Our governor is not a man who believes in half measures.”
The retired assistant commissioner of police stated that despite the disruption of the training of its personnel by federal authorities, the agency has won the legal battle in court to proceed with internal security arrangement.
“We have finished the court aspect which was in our favour, and so, we have been legally empowered to exist,” Chukwuma maintained.
He praised the State Security Fund Bill as a fresh boost to the take off and sustenance of operations of the agency.
Chukwuma said, “I think the bill at this point in our history is going to support the agency for better security arrangement for the state. We may not be the first state to set it up, but our peculiarity demands it.”
So far, he commended the governor for spending hugely on security since he came on board, adding, “looking at the massive state, the governor has done well over the years.”
Meanwhile, the Director General of the State Neighbourhood Watch, Dr Uche Chukwuma, has tasked the National Assembly to make legislation to mandate state police and the reform of the policing system in the country.
Chukwuma said, “for me, state policing is overdue. My grouse is with the 8th Assembly for failing to amend the laws to allow for state policing.
“I am calling on the 9th Assembly not to do the same. It’s their opportunity to engrave their names on the sands of history,” the former police chief remarked.
He was of the view that state police would create balance in the security network of the country.
“There will be mutual cooperation. And they should know that the internal security of a nation revolves around the police, and not the military”, he added.
