Politics
NASS: Ekweremadu Scores Self, Rep High
Former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu has described himself and the member representing Awgu/Oji River/Aninri in the House of Representatives, Hon. Toby Okechukwu as the best in both arms of the National Assembly.
Our source reports that he spoke in Enugu during the inauguration of some Federal Government projects attracted by Okechukwu in his constituency.
Addressing journalists on rumours that some of the projects in the South-East have been abandoned, the Senator representing Enugu West waved aside the criticisms, describing them as needless distractions.
“I am happy you called it rumour because I don’t listen to rumour; you can see the roads are ongoing; we are in Abuja, busy working for our people, some people are here busy talking nonsense. So, we are not distracted.
“We will do our best; Zik said that the best judge of a human is conscience, so we will do our best. We are not boasting, we are the best.”
He later inaugurated Federal Government’s multi million naira technical laboratory at Uhugo Technical College, located at Ndeabor Community, Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State, as well as a school block at Central School, Mmaku, in Awgu LGA.
Politics
APC Enugu Crisis: Party Chieftain Disowns Third Faction
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu State, Comrade Adolphus Ude, has reacted to the reported emergence of a third faction of the party in the State, Reformed APC.
A section of the media had reported that a third faction of the party was underway in the State and was to hold its inaugural meeting, yesterday.
The report singled out Ude as the convener. It was also claimed that Ude was already under suspension
However, in a press statement he made available to our source yesterday morning, Ude said he knew nothing about the existence of the said Reformed APC.
The Party chieftain said “My attention was drawn to the baseless news report from the faceless source, and I make bold to say that it remains the handiwork of those who don’t mean well for our party.
“This is to make it clear and disabuse the minds of our teeming party members from the antics of mischief makers, that I am not aware of any such thing as Reformed APC in Enugu State, neither did i call for any meeting
“I have never for once arrogated to myself the position of the chairman of APC in Enugu State. This only happens in the imagination of the mischief makers.
“To make matters worse, they even claimed that I am already under suspension. My question is- suspended by who and for what? Any suspension must be backed by the State Executive Committee, it is not done on the pages of newspapers, so, no such thing happened.
“We still have one APC led by Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, the Honourable minister of foreign affairs.
He warned that he would not sit by and allow anyone hide under the cloak of anonymity to tarnish his image.
“I have remained a committed member of the our party, not only as the 2019 PMB Youth Coordinator in Enugu State and recently the Enugu State PMB Solidarity Movement.
“The antics of fifth-columnists will not deter me, but I also warn that I will seek appropriate legal actions against anyone who peddles falsehood with my name,” he stressed.
Politics
Insecurity: Atiku Hits Back At Buhari Over Comment On Boko Haram Victims
Former vice-president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has said religious affiliations should not be raised when Boko Haram killings are discussed.
Atiku stated this in reaction to President Muhammadu Buhari’s remarks, that 90% of Boko Haram victims were Muslims.
Buhari, speaking on the death of the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika, Adamawa, Lawan Andim claimed the insurgents were using religion to divide Nigerians.
However, Atiku in a tweet, yesterday quoted a verse of the Qur’an (chapter 2 verse 256).
“We mustn’t rationalise killings. Whether Christian, Muslim, Traditionalist, or Atheist, the killing of any human being by Boko Haram or any misguided group, is wrong & should be condemned unequivocally. There is no compulsion in religion. Only love,” he tweeted.
The Tide report that Andimi was beheaded by Boko Haram a few weeks ago.
Politics
Badaru Swears In New Head Of Service, 12 Perm Secs
Government Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa, yesterday swore in Alhaji Hussaini Kila as the new Head of Service (HoS) of the state’s civil service.
Badaru also swore in 12 newly appointed Permanent Secretaries (PermSecs).
They are Alhaji Maigari Muhammad, Alhaji Sule Gwaram, Alhaji Ado Maigari, Alhaji Alhassan Marke, Muhammad Bello and Gambo Mallam.
Other PermSecs are; Lawan Buba, Tijjani Usman, Adamu Muhammad, Dr Salisu Mu’azu, Lawan Aliyu and Muhammad Muhammad.
Speaking at the occasion, the governor urged the appointees to work hard towards the development of the state.
“The price of hard work is harder work. So work hard to ensure the development of the state,’’ the governor said.
Responding on behalf of the appointees, the new HoS commended the governor for finding them worthy to service the state.
“Civil service is a tool that facilitates government policies and programmes, therefore, the permanent secretaries and I will collaborate with other stakeholders to do our best for the state.
“We know you as workers friendly governor; you ensure constant payment of salary, pension and gratuity.
“So, we will give you our support to do more for the state,’’ Kila said.
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Group Claims Fulani Ownership Of Land From Sokoto To Atlantic
-
Politics4 days ago
Imo Guber Tussle: Supreme Court Knows I Have A Case -Ihedioha
-
Politics4 days ago
Edo 2020: PDP Stands Chance Of Producing Next Gov-Makinde
-
Politics4 days ago
Crack In Ogun ADC As Lawmakers Disagree Over Impromptu Meeting
-
News3 days ago
Adeboye Leads Millions In Protest Against Insecurity …Demands Overhaul Of Security Framework …There’s War To Islamise, Wipe Out Christians, Enenche Alerts
-
Education3 days ago
RSG Moves To Introduce Indigenous Languages In Public Schools …As Commissioner Inaugurates Technical Committee
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
Council Boss To Deliver 30-Room Lodge For Corps Members
-
News3 days ago
Ihedioha: S’Court Judgement, Momentary Setback For Imo People -Anglican Bishops