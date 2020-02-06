News
Insecurity: FG Orders Total Overhaul Of SIM Card Registration
The Federal Government has directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to immediately revise the policy on SIM Card registration and usage.
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami gave the directive in a statement signed by his Technical Assistant, Information Technology, Dr. Femi Adeluyi, yesterday.
He said that the directive was in line with the powers of the minister as stated in Section 25(1) of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 – which stipulates that: “the minister shall, in writing, from time to time notify the commission or and express his views on the general policy direction of the Federal Government in respect of the communications sector.”
According to the statement, ‘’the revision of the policy is based on the feedback received from the security agencies following the successful revalidation of improperly registered SIM cards in September, 2019, and the blocking of those that failed to revalidate their SIMs.’’
With this directive, the updated policy from NCC is expected to include the following provisions, amongst others: “ensure that the National Identity Number (NIN) becomes a prerequisite for Nigerians registering new SIM cards (while for foreigners, their passports and visas should be used), while already registered SIM cards are to be updated with National Identity Number (NIN) before 1st December, 2020”.
It is also to; “ensure that only fully accredited agents support the SIM card registration process without pre-registering SIM cards themselves, while the eventual registration should be done by the operators; there should be a maximum number of SIM cards that can be tied to a single individual, possibly a maximum of 3; ensure that no unregistered SIMs are ever allowed on mobile networks; ensure that subscribers can easily check the number of SIM cards registered to their name, along with the associated phone numbers and networks”.
Also, the industry regulator is to ensure that mobile network operators fortify their networks against cyber attacks, and ensure that they adhere to the provisions of the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR); and ensure that SIM cards that have been used to perpetrate crimes are permanently deactivated.
In the light of this development, the statement informed that NCC is to provide the minister with progress reports on the implementation of the revised policy.
Police Arraign Wadume, Army Captain, 18 Others For Murder, Kidnapping
Six months after he was arrested in Kano, the suspected Taraba kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala (alias Wadume) has been charged with 16 counts of terrorism, murder and kidnapping.
From the court filings, the bedrock of the police case is the kidnapping in Takum on February 16, 2019 of a petrol dealer, Usman Garba by the Wadume gang.
It indicated that the Wadume gang demanded N200million ransom during negotiations for the release of the petrol dealer.
But despite that relations of the victim were able to hand over N106.3million to the gang, he was killed.
The police stated that the prosecution would rely on the testimonies of 29 witnesses to prove their case.
“DCP Abba Kyari, CSP Baba Khali, ASP Abdulrahman Mohammed, ASP Bawa James, Insps Habila Samuel and Ilarju Joseph are the investigating police officers in this case; they will testify about their findings in the course of the investigation, and will tender exhibits and documents,” the police said in their court filings.
The arrest of Bala, better known as Wadume, last year in Taraba, followed the killing of three policemen and a civilian by soldiers at a checkpoint.
Wadume then escaped until his re-arrest in Kano.
According to the documents, the charges were filed by Simon Lough, Anthony Egwu, and Peter Amadi of the Legal/Prosecution Section of the Force Headquarters in Abuja.
Wadume is charged alongside Tijjani Balarabe, an Army captain and 18 others.
Also on the list of defendants are Staff Sgt. David Isaiah; Sgt. Ibrahim Mohammed; Corporal Bartholomew Obanye; Private Mohammed Nura; Lance Corporal Okorozie Gideon; Corporal Markus Michael; Lance Corporal Nvenaweimoeimi Akpagra; Staff Sgt. Abdullahi Adamu; Private Ebele Emmanuel; ASP Aondona Iorbee, Insp. Aliyu Dadje and Auwalu Bala (aka Omo Razor).
Others on the charge sheet are Uba Bala (aka Uba Belu); Ahmad Suleiman (aka Dan Ball); Bashir Waziri (aka Baba Runs); Zubairu Abdullahi (aka Basho); Hafizu Bala (aka Maiwelder); and Rayyanu Abdul.
Count one of the charge reads: “That you, Alhaji Hamisu Bala, 33, aka Wadume; Capt. Ahmed Tijjani Balarabe; ASP Aondona Iorbee; Insp. Aliyu Dadje; Auwalu Bala; Uba Bala; Ahmad Suleiman; Bashir Waziri; Zubairu Abdullahi; Rayyanu Abdul and others now at large, between February and April, 2019 at Takum and Ibi, Taraba State, within the jurisdiction of this court, while acting in concert, conspired together to commit felony, to wit: acts of terrorism, by attacking and kidnapping one Usman Garba (aka Mayo), at his filling station in Takum, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 17 of the Terrorism (Prevention) Amendment Act 2013.”
They were also accused of possessing six AK-47 rifles and dealing in prohibited firearms contrary to section 27 (1)(a)(I) and (1)(b)(iii) of the firearms act.
FUNAM And Sponsors Of Hate Speech Bill
The Tide newspaper of Monday, February 3, 2020, carried the following news items, “Group Claims Fulani Ownership of Land From Sokoto To Atlantic” (Page 5). A little known Fulani group: Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM) was quoted as giving a notice of a planned conquest of the entire territory from Sokoto to the Atlantic Ocean. President of that group is said to be one Badu Salisu Ahmadu who was quoted as saying that “any attack on a single Fulani is an attack on all. Any such attacks must be countered with triple measure.”
Badu Salisu Ahmadu was reacting to a recent killing in Plateau State by armed Fulani herdsmen, different from 2018 Benue massacre by same herdsmen. He was said to be quite unapologetic about the killings and claiming that the Fulani had been attacked before. A more audacious aspect of Ahmadu’s outburst is the claim of the existence of a Fulani Strike Force, ever ready for acts of brigandage.
There is a growing suspicion across the country that apart from being treated as over-pampered babies, the Fulani ethnic group in Nigeria, tacitly claims to be above the law. This can be a dangerous precedent if such frame of mind is allowed to go with impunity.
Being an old hand in intelligence and security operations, one finds it difficult to believe that the nation’s security network can remain blind to the provocative audacity of a group of “sacred Nigerians.” On a flashback, between February and June 1966, utterances and actions similar to what FUNAM is doing currently, were put together and sent to appropriate quarters as highly classified reports. Strangely, similar silence and attitude as currently prevailing, were the experiences of that time, until massive and organised slaughters began soon after.
Unfortunately for the history of Nigeria, some of the radical zealots of 1966 spoiling for blood, are today seeing what they were unable to see in the past years of madness. It would not be difficult to figure out that there had been some standing agenda in some quarters, hiding under the cover of politics and patiently waiting on the wings for an opportunity to drive home such hidden agenda.
The fact that a patriotic and noble effort to place Nigeria on the path of sanity, was tagged as an effort at ethnic domination, took the nation back to what we sought to escape from.
Today, the nation is paying gradually for the folly, myopia and mendacity of the clever counter plot of 1966. Those who would not want their hidden plots and wrong doing to be brought to light would go to any length to destroy what stands on their way.
For a group that calls itself Fulani Nationality Movement to claim that Plateau-Benue and the rest of Nigeria is an indigenous territory of the Fulani people, is not only a provocative statement but a hate speech. Is such claim not capable of making other ethnic groups to be on their guard? Especially when such arrogant claim is accompanied by acts of impunity and brigandage, are other Nigerians expected to sit and stare when dangers are looming?
Or would anyone deny the existence of dangers when FUNAM is threatening to carry out an old mandate of their fore-fathers? Does the utterance of the president of FUNAM not remind Nigerians of the mandate of Late Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sarduana of Sokoto: “The new nation called Nigeria should be an estate from our great-grand father, Othoman Dan Fodio…?
Are the “Minorities of the North” not serving as willing tools” and “the South as conquered territories”? Are we not seeing ruthless prevention of a change of power? Where these old mandates are not being accomplished via political and military measures, are the antics of Fulani Nationality Movement, herdsmen and Boko Haram terrorists, not parts of the game plan? Who is fooling who?
Specifically, one would have expected the sponsors of hate speech bill and the nation’s security apparatus to swing into action, to see that FUNAM does not plunge Nigeria into avoidable state of insecurity. It would be fool hardly to regard the utterances and activities of the Fulani Nationality Movement as jokes. If the movement could go to the extent of having a Standing Strike Force ready for possible slaughter, coupled with what Fulani herdsmen had done in the past, then only fools would call them jokers. Surely, they are not!
Known predominantly as herdsmen, the facts that they now go with sophisticated and prohibited firearms, cannot be justified on the ground of protecting themselves from cattle rustlers. They have been known to rape and kill women in farmlands, such that farmers are now afraid to go to farms for fear of herdsmen. Much have been said over this issue that definite actions to check the impunity of herdsmen should have been taken to avert worse security problems. Must we sit as danger looms?
With deadly weapons and perhaps sympathy of powerful groups and authorities, some people may think that they have a monopoly of violence but this is not always so. Justice remains the most valid weapon.
Reverse Ugly Narrative, NLC Tells Buhari …Proposes National Security Summit …As More Nigerians Join Calls For Buhari’s Resignation
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), yesterday, condemned the spate of insecurity in the country, and called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to, as a matter of urgency; take a decisive action to reverse the current ugly narrative.
President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who made the call while speaking at the meeting of the National Administrative Council (NAC) of the NLC, however, disclosed that as its contribution to the insecurity crisis in the country, the congress would soon organise a National Security Summit.
The National Administrative Council of NLC, led by Comrade Ayuba Wabba, met to address some pressing national issues; which include security, pension fund, casualisation, and minimum wage.
“We seem to have come full circle. And all segments of our society, including the National Assembly, are agreed that time has come for new thinking, new strategies and hard decisions.
“Accordingly, we urge Mr President to make decisive decisions to reverse the current ugly narrative! We must rein in now the desperate elements and disparate forces in the land that threaten to overwhelm us. Time is of essence. In all of this and on all fronts, there is one recurring question, ‘where did we go wrong?’”
Wabba pointed out that one of the cardinal campaign promises that brought to power President Buhari in 2015 was his assurance to restore security to a traumatized people and a nation torn by strife, especially, the insurgency in the North-East.
He acknowledged the efforts of the present administration to address the issue of insecurity, but regretted that recently, loads of commuters were either being abducted or slaughtered.
The NLC president said: “However, of recent, and on a sustainable basis, the Boko Haram insurgents have been hitting soft and military targets on a scale and regularity that makes one wonder if the gains of the past have not been reversed or wiped out.
“For example, at a stage, all the access roads leading to Maiduguri were taken over by the insurgents often dressed in military fatigues. Bus loads of commuters were either abducted or slaughtered. From their fall-back positions, the insurgents seized the initiative by unleashing terror and mayhem on our military and civil populace.
“In a triumphal act of devious ingenuity, they yanked off Maiduguri and its environs from the national grid, plunging the place not only into darkness but causing a major disruption”, the NLC argued.
Meanwhile, the Federal Government has appealed to the United States of America to speed up the delivery of the acquired A-29 Super Tucano aircraft for efficient military operations in the country.
The Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd), stated this when he played host to the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Berth Leonard in Abuja, yesterday.
He commended the US government in her continued support to Nigeria in the areas of health care and military operations.
According to him, “Nigeria has benefited from the US in providing equipment for the Nigerian Air Force, activation of the Charlie 130, supplying of aircraft spare parts, training, educational and numerous health programmes”.
In her response, the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Berth Leonard, assured that America would continue to collaborate with Nigeria to combat the insecurity posed by the Boko Haram and other terror groups operating in the country.
She said that, “the Pentagon is always ready to collaborate with Nigeria in combating insecurity, conflict management and precision in addressing human concerns”.
The ambassador, however, tasked the Nigerian military to maintain professionalism by protecting human rights in their operations.
On his part, the American Defence Attache, Col Andrew Clark, requested for a regular joint military-strategic meeting between the US and the Nigerian military.
He said this would help in effective coordination of military activities in Nigeria.
In another development, following the call by the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe for President Muhammadu Buhari to step aside over the increasing level of insecurity in the country, many more Nigerians have joined in the clarion call.
Some concerned Nigerians, made their position known in separate interviews, yesterday.
Speaking, the National President of the Association of South-East Indigenous Town Unions (ASETU), Chief Emeka Diwe, said no right thinking Nigerian, no matter party affiliation, will cover up with the country’s security ills.
Diwe, a human rights activist, regretted that the wind of change as professed by Mr. President during his campaign has blown more trouble to the nation.
He stated categorically that the President has failed, particularly to tackle the issue of insecurity, which, according to him, has become a menace ravaging the country.
In the same vein, he said all service chiefs serving under Mr. President are ‘unserviceable service chiefs’ who are only carrying out the directives of their paymaster, hence, should also be shown the way out.
“If President Muhammadu Buhari wants the insecurity to stop in Nigeria, he must call the Fulani herders to order because they are the root cause of insecurity in the country”, he added.
He saluted the gallantry of the senator representing Abia South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, counting him as among the very few Igbos who have so far exhibited rare legislative quality.
Meanwhile, he has described the call as one which every Nigerian should support, insisting that Mr. President’s resignation will save the nation a great deal.
Also, the Chairman of Action Alliance in Imo State, Hon. Anthony Ahaneku, expressed worry at the height of insecurity currently witnessed in the country.
Although, he admitted that the state Action Alliance party has a robust relationship with the President but that, according to him, it is not enough to keep mum when things are going the wrong way.
Ahaneku said that the current security situation in the country was one that everyone should be concerned about.
The AA boss noted that it was in the light of the foregoing that the Presidency vehemently kicked against the ‘Operation Amotekun’ in the South-West and ‘MASSOB/IPOB’ in the South-East.
He alleged that a handful of praise singers of the president were feeding fat from the country’s current state of unrest.
In his reaction, the Imo State Chairman of Maja Party, Hon. Reuben Obijiaku, condemned Mr. President’s ‘I don’t care’ attitude towards insecurity, accusing him of using ‘double standards’ since his coming on board in 2015.
Obijiaku said that until the President resigns honourably, the country would continue to battle with many security issues.
Also speaking, the special adviser to immediate past governor of Imo State on Research, Hon. Ogubundu Nwadike, claimed that a lot has been said about the President’s lackadaisical attitude towards the safety of Nigerians.
To this end, he advised the President to take the path of honour and resign, as many Nigerians, according to him, have no more confidence in his government.
The SA described the killings of Nigerians on a daily basis as barbaric, saying that this has, indeed, given a bad image to the country before the international community.
In his reaction, a social media influencer and the Director General of Hope Uzodinma’s Official New Media, Mbazuwigwe David Asikaogu, described the call as hate speech, asking that the senator be called to order.
He said that President Muhammadu Buhari should not be blamed for the country’s insecurity, maintaining that insecurity was part of the ills inherited from past administrations.
Asikaogu further accused the callers of the President’s resignation of acting in defense of their principals who have failed to see anything good in APC administration.
