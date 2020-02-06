Business
Driver In Court Over Theft Of N16m Truck
A 33-year-old truck driver, Koker Ehieni, who allegedly stole and damaged his employer’s truck worth N16 million, yesterday appeared before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.
Ehieni, whose residential address was not given, is standing trial on a three-count charge bordering on unlawful damage and stealing.
The Prosecutor, Mr C. C. Onwumere, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Jan. 19, at Alausa, Ikeja in Lagos.
He said that the defendant unlawfully damaged the truck with registration number AGL 556 XR, belonging to the complainant, one Kingsley Ukwu.
Onwumere said that the defendant stole the truck but was caught on the way.
He said that the offences contravened sections 339 (2), 340 and 406 (2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
Ehieni, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The Magistrate, Mrs T. B. Are, granted him bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.
She ordered that one of the sureties must be a blood relative to the defendant and both sureties must be gainfully employed.
Are adjourned the case until February` 26, for further mention.
Business
Why We Approach China For $17bn Loans-FG
The federal government has explained why it decided to approach the China-Exim Bank for a $17bn loan request.
It said other lending institutions like the World Bank and the African Development Bank were not showing much interest when Nigeria approached them during recession.
The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed gave the explanation in the Senate on Tuesday while defending the decision of the federal government to borrow $29.96bn loan to fund critical infrastructure across the country.
She explained that the 8th National Assembly had approved about $6bn for the federal government out of the $29.96bn loan, leaving a balance of $22.8bn.
Ahmed told the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Loans that the federal government and some state governments were jointly requesting the loans from various lending institutions.
She said 70 per cent of the loan, which is about $17bn, would come from the China-Exim Bank while others would be sourced from other lending institutions such as the Islamic Development Bank.
The minister maintained that the country had no issue with its current debt profile but noted that its dwindling revenue could not fund the various projects that were expected to have meaningful impact on the lives of Nigerians.
She said, “The funds ($22.8bn) will be channelled to the funding of infrastructure, which will enhance the productivity of our economy.
“Other projects are in healthcare and education. It also includes projects for the rehabilitation of the North- East geo-political zone, which has been ravaged by insurgency.
“Others are the Mambila Hydro Power project ($4.9bn), Lagos-Kano modernisation rail project ($4.1bn), the Development Finance Project Loan being provided by a consortium of World Bank and African Development Bank agencies ($1.28bn).
“Above all, the loan will help us to improve our electricity supply, reduce poverty, create jobs, ensure access to finance, agricultural productivity, guarantee food security, achieve high school enrolment, provide clean potable water, rehabilitate major roads and develop the mining industry.”
On why the country is seeking 70 per cent of the foreign loan from China, the minister explained that , “it is meant to make funds available to our own development institutions so that they can give out loans because access to finance has been difficult for the SMEs.”
On the debt profile of the country, Ahmed said, “ The 2016 – 2018 external borrowing plan is both for the Federal Government and the states. So, some states would be responsible for the payment of some of the loans.”
The minister said the nation’s debt level was low compared to other countries like the USA, the United Kingdom and Canada.
Business
NURTW Asks LASG To Review Ban On Okada
Following the ban on motorcycle and tricycle known as okada and keke marwa respectively within some parts of Lagos State roads ,the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos branch has called on the Lagos State Government to review the policy.
Chairman of the branch,Alhaji Musiliu Ayinde Akunsanya,aka Mc Oluomo disclosed this in Lagos on Monday,even as he called on transporters not to increase fares.
According to him,his team has entered into discussion with the Lagos State Government to review the ban and restrictions on motorcycle and tricycle riders in the state.
He added, that he was also meeting with bus drivers not to increase bus fares,which could worsen the effect of the ban on commuters saying, “our attention has been drawn to some drivers indiscriminately increasing the prices of their services due to the recent Lagos State ban of motorcycle and tricycle in some part of Lagos State.
“There is no price increase and no commercial drivers or members of the NURTW should inflict additional burden on the good people of Lagos by increasing their transport fares.
“Any drivers or union member found to be taking undue advantage of the situation by indiscriminately increasing transport fares will be dealt with.
“Union members are once again, implore to be patient and avoid violence at all cost and embrace peace.
Speaking further, the NURTW boss said.
“Our members are hereby informed that the leadership of the union does not approve or in any way support any upward review in the cost of transportation from different locations within the state.’’
By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
Business
FG To Spend $308m Abacha Loot On Road Projects
The recovered $308 million looted by the late former Head of State, General Sani Abacha will be used on the construction of Lagos – Ibadan Expressway, Abuja – Kano Expressway and the Second Niger bridge.
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN disclosed this, yesterday in a press statement published on the website of the US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria, on while signing on behalf of the Nigerian government,
In Malami’s words, “As you are aware, the government of Nigeria has committed that the assets will support and assist in expediting the construction of the three major infrastructure projects across Nigeria.
“These projects currently being executed under the supervision of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority as a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) will boost economic growth and help alleviate poverty by connecting people and supply chains from the East to the West and to the Northern part of Nigeria, a vast area covering several kilometers with millions of the country’s population set to benefit from the road infrastructures.”
The AGF also noted that this agreement has “culminated in a major victory, for Nigeria and other African countries as it recognizes that crime does not pay and that it is important for the international community to seek for ways to support sustainable development through the recovery and repatriation of stolen assets
He noted further that “without the commitment of the three parties to the Agreement (Nigeria, Jersey and the United States) and that of the legal experts and Attorneys representing Nigeria, it would have been impossible to achieve the success recorded today.”
Malami urged for greater co-operation and mutual respect amongst countries in the implementation of expeditious co-operation measures already set out in the United Nations Convention Against Corruption and in the implementation of the GFAR principles on the repatriation of stolen assets.
