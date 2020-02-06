News
Court Sentences Man To Death By Hanging For Killing Wife
An FCT High Court in Jabi, Abuja, yesterday, sentenced a 38-year-old man, Eric Chigbor, to death by hanging for killing his wife.
The police charged Chigbor with culpable homicide.
Justice Charles Agbaza, who found Chigbor guilty of killing his wife, Jessica, said the prosecution was able to prove, with cogent evidence, that the convict intentionally killed the deceased.
The judge rejected the defendant’s plea of not guilty, noting that based on the evidence before him, such plea was not plausible and that the prosecution was able to establish all the ingredients of culpable homicide as provided for in Section 220 of the Penal Code.
He said the offence contravened Sections 220 of the Penal Code and is punishable under Section 221 of the same statute.
In his judgment, Agbaza held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.
He said, “In the circumstances, the court finds the defendant guilty of the charge of causing the death of Jessica, on February 3, 2015.
“He is accordingly convicted. Before the court pronounces sentence on the defendant, and noting the plea of the defence counsel and the response of the prosecution counsel, note that the plea of allocutus has no place here, in view of the mandatory nature of the sentence provided under the law, which the defendant is charged, having been found guilty.
“Consequently, with the mandatory position of the law as provided by Section 221 of the Penal Code Law, and in the light of the above, the punishment for the offence of culpable homicide which the defendant has been convicted of is hereby sentenced to death.
“This will serve as a deterrent to others because of the rising wave of either wife or husband beating, resulting to death in our society.
“The court does not have discretion to impose any other punishment, much as it may, the law must be fulfilled at all times and in all situations.
“The defendant, having been convicted for the offence of culpable homicide under Section 221 of the Penal Code as charged, is sentenced to death. The sentence of the court upon you is that you be hanged by the neck until you be dead, and may the Lord have mercy on your soul”, the judge said.
The judge concluded by informing the convict that he had right of appeal to the Appeal Court within 30 days.
The convict, who resided with his deceased wife at No 10, Off Sabongari Road, Bwari, Abuja, took his wife’s corpse to the hospital in the early hours of February 3, 2015, and told the Mortician that the deceased committed suicide by taking Sniper.
Other witnesses, including neighbours, the Mortician and the police gave different evidence.
The convict, a bakery worker, had admitted during cross-examination that he used to quarrel with his wife, a corps member at the time, but had never laid his hands on her.
He said he had come back from work the day she died to meet the door to his apartment open, and when he walked in, he saw his wife on the bed, and when he called her, she did not respond.
He said his wife committed suicide because she was indebted to some people, and she was hypertensive.
A pathological autopsy carried out suggested that the deceased had a heart condition which may have deteriorated as the result of the matrimonial crisis she was going through.
Neighbours, however, said he was constantly beating her, and he would lock the door to avoid them from interfering.
The Mortician said there were bruises to her face and other parts of her body when she was brought to the hospital.
Presidency, CAN Spa Over Buhari’s Claim On Boko Haram Victims
The Presidency and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) have sharply disagreed with the President Muhammadu Buhar’s claim in an op-ed published in a Christian newsmagazine in the United States that 90 per cent of the victims of terrorism in Nigeria were Muslims.
The disagreement between the two parties in this melodrama came to the fore, yesterday, following separate statements disputing and affirming the claim, and clarifying issues around the payment or non-payment of ransom for the release of Dapchi and Chibok schoolgirls.
While the Presidency urged the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to desist from disinformation which can further divide Nigerians, the CAN leadership fired back, insisting that the President’s claim was false and baseless.
The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, made the call in a statement in Abuja, yesterday.
Adesina was reacting to what he described as, “unfounded allegations by the Christian Association of Nigeria about the payment or non-payment of ransom for the release of the Chibok and Dapchi schoolgirls.”
The CAN’s Director of Legal and Public Affairs, Kwamkur Samuel, was quoted in the traditional and social media outfits to have said inter alia: “Nigerians need to know, if they have not known the reason why the Presidency could not pay ransom to rescue Chibok girls. It is because 80 per cent to 90 per cent of the girls are Christians.
“The reason why Dapchi girls’ ransom was quickly paid and they were returned is the discovery that most of the girls were Muslims except Leah Sharibu who is still in captivity.”
However, Adesina, also recalled that similar allegation was made by the media in August, 2018, when they quoted a UN Report alleging that the Federal Government paid a “huge ransom” for the release of the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls on March 21, 2018.
He said: “The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, immediately disputed the report, insisting that no ransom was paid, little or huge.
Rivers Community Gives Police 14 Days To Produce Two ‘Missing’ Men
The Bille Kingdom in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State, has urged the Rivers State Police Command to show them their two sons arrested alongside 10 others in the community whether dead or alive, threatening legal action, if the police fail to do so within 14 days.
The kingdom made the demand following rumours that the duo, having not been seen since their arrest on January 17, may have been allegedly killed in police cell.
The Chairman of Bille Kingdom Chiefs Council, Alabo Bennett Okpokiye-Dokubo, while addressing the press in Port Harcourt, said the concern of the community is on the whereabouts of two of the persons arrested by the police, Mr. Taminotonye Johnson Dei and Endurance Johnbull.
Okpokiye-Dokubo expressed regrets that since the police arrested over 12 youths from the community, the two persons have not been found in any cell, urging the police to disclose the whereabouts of the two sons of Bille.
He said: “What is puzzling us at present is the whereabouts of our youths, namely, Mr. Taminotonye Johnson Dei and Endurance Johnbull, whom the police arrested together with others on the same day, Friday, January 17, 2020.
“Since then, we have painstakingly searched through the several police detention cells in Port Harcourt with no trace of them, neither has the police said anything contrarily that these two persons are not in their custody.
“We demand the police to immediately produce or release Mr. Taminotonye Johnson and Mr Endurance Johnbull (dead or alive) to us. We demand the police to give firsthand medical assistance to the two youths they intentionally injured.
Wike Returns To PH After AIPS 83rd Congress, Receives Rousing Welcome
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, yesterday, returned to Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital after an official trip to Budapest, Hungary.
He was received at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, by the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo; Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor, Engr Chukwuemeka Woke; and other top government officials.
Wike was a special guest of honour during the 83rd Congress of the International Sport Press Association (AIPS) in Budapest, Hungary.
He delivered a keynote address at the congress, selling the Real Madrid Football Academy in Port Harcourt to the sporting world.
The governor also met with the chairman of the Board of HYX, China’s largest textile company and major sponsor of sports, with both parties agreeing to partner on the development of the Real Madrid Academy.
The leadership of AIPS honoured Wike with a Special Recognition Award during their 83rd Global Congress.
