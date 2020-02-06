News
Bandits Down Special Forces Helicopter …As Police Kill 250 Terrorists In Kaduna
The Police Force Headquarters in Abuja has said its special operatives from Operation Puff Adder alongside personnel of the Special Forces have killed over 250 high-profile members of the Ansaru terror group.
The terrorists were said to have been killed at their hideout and stronghold located at Kuduru Forest, in Birnin Gwari, village in Kaduna State.
The camp is said to be the largest operational base of the terror group.
A police helicopter used for the operation, which was shot by the terrorists, was able to make an emergency landing at the Nigerian Air Force base in Kaduna, while the pilots who sustained gunshot injuries have since been treated.
The Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, in a statement, yesterday, said the operation, which commenced early on Tuesday morning, was carried out by a combined team of operatives of Operation Puff Adder made up of the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU), Special Forces, Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Special Tactical Squad (STS) and Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
Mba, said, “Special Operatives of Operation Puff Adder of the Nigeria Police backed by the Special Forces of the Police Air Wing, in a daring offensive operation, stormed one of the largest operational camps of the Ansaru Terror Group (also housing other bandits and kidnappers) located in Kuduru Forest, Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State and successfully neutralised over 250 high-profile members of the Ansaru Terror Group.
“The operation, which commenced in the early hours of today, 5th February, 2020, was carried out by a combined team of operatives of Operation Puff Adder made up of the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU), Special Forces, Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Special Tactical Squad (STS) and Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
“The operation was necessitated by actionable intelligence linking terror and criminal elements in the super camp to a series of terror-related violence, kidnappings, gun-running, cattle rustling and other heinous crimes across the country.
“Unfortunately, during the operation, a police bell helicopter, which provided aerial and intelligence cover for the ground troops came under attack from the bandits using sophisticated anti-aircraft rifles and GPMG.
“Commendably, the pilot and the co-pilot who demonstrated uncommon courage and expertise, successfully landed the aircraft at the Air Force Base, Kaduna without further incident. They were, thereafter, evacuated for medical treatment. Both officers who sustained non-life threatening injuries are currently receiving treatment and are in stable condition.
“The police helicopter has since been flown out of the Kaduna Air Force Base by police pilots en-route to Abuja.
“Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police assures citizens of safety and sustained intelligence-led operations against bandits across the length and breadth of the nation. He has equally applauded the unparalleled bravery, commitment, and dedication of the police operatives currently conducting the special mission.”
Similarly, the Katsina State Police Command said it has rescued 26 kidnapped persons at Dungun-Muazu in Sabuwa Local Government Area of the state.
The spokesman of the command, SP Gambo Isah, made the disclosure at a press conference, yesterday in Katsina.
Isah disclosed the rescued victims comprised of 18 males and eight females.
He said that the victims were kidnapped on January 6; when over 100 bandits on 50 motorbikes attacked their village, Badna-Buruku village in Chukun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
Isah added that the hoodlums on motorcycles abducted the victims into a forest in Zamfara State.
According to him, the bandits requested for N1million ransom from each of the victims’ families, and threatened to kill them if their relations failed to comply with the demand.
He revealed that officers of the command on patrol at Dungun-Muazu Forest, Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State, found the victims wondering.
The spokesman revealed that the victims were referred to Ibrahim Coomassie Police Hospital, Katsina, for treatment, adding that the command was making efforts to reunite them with their families.
Also, five suspected kidnappers have been arrested in Katsina in the last one month.
The Police spokesman in the state, Gambo Isah, while parading the suspects said “the duo of Nura Tukur, m, aged 20 years of Sabon-Gida Quarters, Katsina and Sani Musa, alias “ADUNKULE”, m, aged 27 years of Farin-Yaro Quarters, Katsina were arrested on January 30, 2020 for specialising in sending threat messages of kidnapping to unsuspecting members of the public and demanding for payment of ransom or risk being kidnapped.
He listed some of their operations to include: “on 21/01/2020, they called and sent text messages to one Alhaji Umar Sale through his phone line and threatened to kidnap him or he pays the sum of N40,000,000:00 as ransom.
“On January 18, 2020”, he said, “they called one Alhaji Tasiu Danladi, m, of Sabon Gida Quarters, Katsina and demanded the payment of N200,000 or risk being kidnapped.
“On January 23, 2020, they sent threats through text messages and phone calls to one Alhaji Yahaya Bello, m, of Sullubawa Quarters, Katsina, demanding payment of N200,000:00 or himself or any member of his family risk been kidnap”, he said.
“Also, on 12/01/2020 the suspects used the same modus operandi and threatened one Dr. Abba Mohd, m, of Sabon Gida Quarters, Katsina to pay the sum of N200,000.00 or risk being kidnapped”.
He said “nemesis caught up with Fahad Salisu, m, aged 22 years of Kafadi Layout, Bakori LGA of Katsina State, when he called one Aminu Shitu, m, of Bakori LGA of Katsina State and threatened to kidnap him or he should pay the sum of N250,000:00 as ransom.
“Also, one Sanusi Muhammad, of Dangani village, Musawa LGA of Katsina State reported at Musawa Division that unknown persons were threatening him with phone calls that he should pay the sum of N3,000,000:00 or else they will be coming to kidnap him or any member of his family.
Similarly, he said one Alhaji Danladi Abdu, m, of Musawa LGA of Katsina State reported a similar complaint that he received a similar threat using the same GSM number who threatened him to pay the sum of N1,000,000:00 or risk being kidnapped.
“In the course of investigation, a combined team of police and repentant bandits laid ambush for the hoodlums at the point of collecting the ransom and arrested one Kabiru Abdullahi, m, aged 45 years and Mamuda Abdullahi, m, aged 35 years of Kiryoyi village, Musawa LGA of Katsina State who went to pick the ransom”, he said.
RSG To Impound Broken Down, Indiscriminately Parked Trucks …Gives Tanker Drivers Seven Days Deadline
The Rivers State Governments has said it would start impounding fuel tankers found broken down or indiscriminately parked in Port Harcourt and its environs.
The state Commissioner for Transport, Sam Soni Ejekwu, who declared the new order in Port Harcourt, yesterday, during an interactive session with the leadership of the tanker drivers, gave the truck owners seven days to free the roads of all trucks so affected.
He lamented that successive administration in Rivers had been unable to tackle the nuisance and hardship posed to other road users by tanker drivers who park indiscriminately on roads leading to major fuel depots in Port Harcourt.
Ejekwu, who said he drove through affected areas in Port Harcourt and environs before convening the meeting, identified Wait and Bush Road, Macobar Road, Industry Road, Njemanze Road, Eastern Bypass, Eleme Road axis of the East-West Road, among key roads being abused by truck drivers in the Rivers State capital city.
“One week from today, defaulters parking indiscriminately on the roads would have their tires deflated and made to pay.
“Owners of trucks or tankers broken down on busy roads have 24hours to fix and, or remove the same, else the government will tow them off the road with penalties on the defaulters”, Ejekwu added.
He tasked heavy-duty vehicle owners to maintain same regularly to avoid a breakdown on the roads while pledging, in the long run, to liaise with the Greater Port Harcourt Development Authority to allocate tanker park space to keep trucks from indiscriminate parking on major roads.
On their part, the tanker drivers who pledged to abide by the new government order, however, complained of a certain task force harassing and extorting monies from them on allegedly on behalf of the state Ministry of Commerce.
In his response, the Chairman, South-South chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Heady Duty Trucks Unit, Mohammed Uwarigiwa, told the commissioner, “These strange task force usually harass our men in the dead of the nights in major entry, exit routes in the state.
“They ambush our members on the road, demanding various permits, documents for which they make huge cash demands, up to N10,000 to N20,000. Those who refuse are sometimes brutally assaulted and their vehicles damaged”.
Coronavirus: Our Lives In Danger, Nigerians In Wuhan Cry Out
As the Coronavirus infection cases rose to 24,324 in China, yesterday, Nigerians trapped in Wuhan, Hubei province where the disease originated from have raised the alarm that their lives are in danger.
The Nigerian Students Association in Wuhan asked the Federal Government to carry out an urgent evacuation of the 60 Nigerians in the city, noting that the situation is worrisome.
This is happening 24 hours after the House of Representatives resolved that Nigerians in Wuhan would not be evacuated.
According to lawmakers, who voted massively against the motion raised by the spokesperson of the house, Benjamin Okezie, China has better facilities to handle the situation than Nigeria.
But NSAW explained in a letter addressed to the Nigerian Ambassador to China, Amb. Ahmad Jidda, that the Nigerian nationals comprising 52 adults and eight children were at risk of contracting the disease which had so far claimed 490 lives.
The association in the letter which was also copied to the Chairman, Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, called for an urgent evacuation of the stranded Nigerians.
The letter dated February 5, 2020, was signed by the acting NSAW President, Okoye Chiamaka and Secretary-General, Vandi Kamaunji, respectively.
The group stated that it had earlier received a report from the NiDCOM chairman on Monday through the President of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation in China, asking about the welfare of Nigerians in the Asian country.
In response, the association said it sent a letter dated February 4 requesting financial support for the 60 Nigerians in Wuhan.
The letter read, “However, for clarification purpose, the amount to be provided is in response to the request made by the chairman of NiDCOM and not the paramount need of Nigerians in Wuhan as a larger percentage of Nigerians in Wuhan still maintained their stand on evacuation.”
It further added, “Before the request, we submitted a letter to the chairman of NiDCOM dated January 29 as well as the embassy dated January 31 through NIDO on the need for the urgent evacuation of Nigerians from Wuhan as the situation is quite worrisome and the lives of 60 Nigerians including eight children is at stake.”
However, China’s National Health Commission said it had received 24,324 reports of confirmed cases and 490 deaths on the Chinese mainland.
It explained that 892 patients had been cured and discharged from the hospital, adding that there still remained 23,260 suspected cases.
The Press Officer, Embassy of China in Nigeria, Sun Saixiong in an update said, “So far, 185,555 are now under medical observation, who have been identified as having had close contact with infected patients.
“The number of confirmed infections in China’s Hong Kong (18) and Macao (10) special administrative regions and Taiwan province (11) had risen to 39 in total.”
Meanwhile, the Federal Government has assured Nigerians that it is well prepared to combat the deadly coronavirus in the advent of an outbreak in Nigeria.
This is even as it called for non-stigmatisation of infected persons.
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha gave the assurance, yesterday, at a one-day sensitisation programme on the spread of Coronavirus and Lassa fever, cautioned that rumours about the spread of the disease should be avoided.
“We have been informed by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control that they have set up their response centres and that they are mounting surveillance. Medical personnel have also been put on standby to attend to any emerging issues.
“What we are doing today is the responsibility of management to create awareness within our workforce. The issue of stigmatisation should be reduced to the barest minimum. No fiction, no rumours, science, and facts are what we want to deal with,” he added.
Represented by the permanent secretary, General Services Office, Mr. Olusegun Adekunle, Mustapha urged the staff of his office to take the precautionary measures seriously to remain safe.
Court Sentences Man To Death By Hanging For Killing Wife
An FCT High Court in Jabi, Abuja, yesterday, sentenced a 38-year-old man, Eric Chigbor, to death by hanging for killing his wife.
The police charged Chigbor with culpable homicide.
Justice Charles Agbaza, who found Chigbor guilty of killing his wife, Jessica, said the prosecution was able to prove, with cogent evidence, that the convict intentionally killed the deceased.
The judge rejected the defendant’s plea of not guilty, noting that based on the evidence before him, such plea was not plausible and that the prosecution was able to establish all the ingredients of culpable homicide as provided for in Section 220 of the Penal Code.
He said the offence contravened Sections 220 of the Penal Code and is punishable under Section 221 of the same statute.
In his judgment, Agbaza held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.
He said, “In the circumstances, the court finds the defendant guilty of the charge of causing the death of Jessica, on February 3, 2015.
“He is accordingly convicted. Before the court pronounces sentence on the defendant, and noting the plea of the defence counsel and the response of the prosecution counsel, note that the plea of allocutus has no place here, in view of the mandatory nature of the sentence provided under the law, which the defendant is charged, having been found guilty.
“Consequently, with the mandatory position of the law as provided by Section 221 of the Penal Code Law, and in the light of the above, the punishment for the offence of culpable homicide which the defendant has been convicted of is hereby sentenced to death.
“This will serve as a deterrent to others because of the rising wave of either wife or husband beating, resulting to death in our society.
“The court does not have discretion to impose any other punishment, much as it may, the law must be fulfilled at all times and in all situations.
“The defendant, having been convicted for the offence of culpable homicide under Section 221 of the Penal Code as charged, is sentenced to death. The sentence of the court upon you is that you be hanged by the neck until you be dead, and may the Lord have mercy on your soul”, the judge said.
The judge concluded by informing the convict that he had right of appeal to the Appeal Court within 30 days.
The convict, who resided with his deceased wife at No 10, Off Sabongari Road, Bwari, Abuja, took his wife’s corpse to the hospital in the early hours of February 3, 2015, and told the Mortician that the deceased committed suicide by taking Sniper.
Other witnesses, including neighbours, the Mortician and the police gave different evidence.
The convict, a bakery worker, had admitted during cross-examination that he used to quarrel with his wife, a corps member at the time, but had never laid his hands on her.
He said he had come back from work the day she died to meet the door to his apartment open, and when he walked in, he saw his wife on the bed, and when he called her, she did not respond.
He said his wife committed suicide because she was indebted to some people, and she was hypertensive.
A pathological autopsy carried out suggested that the deceased had a heart condition which may have deteriorated as the result of the matrimonial crisis she was going through.
Neighbours, however, said he was constantly beating her, and he would lock the door to avoid them from interfering.
The Mortician said there were bruises to her face and other parts of her body when she was brought to the hospital.
