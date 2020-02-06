Badaru Swears In New Head Of Service, 12 Perm Secs

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu State, Comrade Adolphus Ude, has reacted to the reported emergence of a third faction of the party in the State, Reformed APC.

A section of the media had reported that a third faction of the party was underway in the State and was to hold its inaugural meeting, yesterday.

The report singled out Ude as the convener. It was also claimed that Ude was already under suspension

However, in a press statement he made available to our source yesterday morning, Ude said he knew nothing about the existence of the said Reformed APC.

The Party chieftain said “My attention was drawn to the baseless news report from the faceless source, and I make bold to say that it remains the handiwork of those who don’t mean well for our party.

“This is to make it clear and disabuse the minds of our teeming party members from the antics of mischief makers, that I am not aware of any such thing as Reformed APC in Enugu State, neither did i call for any meeting

“I have never for once arrogated to myself the position of the chairman of APC in Enugu State. This only happens in the imagination of the mischief makers.

“To make matters worse, they even claimed that I am already under suspension. My question is- suspended by who and for what? Any suspension must be backed by the State Executive Committee, it is not done on the pages of newspapers, so, no such thing happened.

“We still have one APC led by Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, the Honourable minister of foreign affairs.

He warned that he would not sit by and allow anyone hide under the cloak of anonymity to tarnish his image.

“I have remained a committed member of the our party, not only as the 2019 PMB Youth Coordinator in Enugu State and recently the Enugu State PMB Solidarity Movement.

“The antics of fifth-columnists will not deter me, but I also warn that I will seek appropriate legal actions against anyone who peddles falsehood with my name,” he stressed.