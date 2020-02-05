News
Terrorists Not Targeting Only Christians, Buhari Rants
President Muhammadu Buhari has finally reacted to the beheading of the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Adamawa State, Pastor Lawan Andimi.
It would be recalled that Andimi, who was the chairman of CAN in Adamawa State, was beheaded by Boko Haram on January 18, a few weeks after his abduction on January 2.
In a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen, yesterday, Buhari, noted that Nigerians everywhere, those of Christian belief and those of none, were mourning the death of Pastor Lawan Andimi, “taken from us by Boko Haram for his refusal to denounce his Christian faith.”
Speaking further, Buhari said, “I did not know Pastor Andimi personally. Yet, Nigerians and I both know him and his church by their works: healing, caring, feeding and educating, particularly in the north-eastern region of my country—in those areas threatened for too long by terrorists. Every day, the Church of the Brethren in Nigeria (EYN) places itself there bravely where the brotherhood of man is most in need of sustenance.
“Pastor Andimi’s ministry was located only 60 miles from the town of Chibok, from where in 2014; the world witnessed the shocking kidnapping of 267 schoolgirls.
“That even one individual—this time a man of the church—could still be taken by the terror group seven years later might be viewed as evidence the terrorists are fully functional and undefeated. But it is not.
“Since I was first elected to office in 2015, 107 of the Chibok girls have been freed. Today, we seek the others. Boko Haram are no longer one, unified threat, but fractured into several rivals.
“These splinters are themselves degraded: reduced to criminal acts which—nonetheless no less cruel—target smaller and smaller numbers of the innocent. We owe thanks to the Nigerian defense forces, bolstered by our partnership with the British, American militaries and other countries that we are winning this struggle in the field.
“But we may not, yet, be completely winning the battle for the truth. Christianity in Nigeria is not—as some seem intent on believing—contracting under pressure, but expanding and growing in numbers approaching half of our population, today.
“Nor is it the case that Boko Haram is primarily targeting Christians: not all of the Chibok schoolgirls were Christians; some were Muslims, and were so at the point at which they were taken by the terrorists.
“Indeed, it is the reality that some 90 per cent of all Boko Haram’s victims have been Muslims: they include a copycat abduction of over 100 Muslim schoolgirls, along with their single Christian classmates; shootings inside mosques; and the murder of two prominent imams. Perhaps, it makes for a better story should these truths, and more, be ignored in the telling.
“It is a simple fact that these now-failing terrorists have targeted the vulnerable, the religious, the non-religious, the young, and the old without discrimination.
“And at this point, when they are fractured, we cannot allow them to divide good Christians and good Muslims from those things that bind us all in the sight of God: faith, family, forgiveness, fidelity, and friendship to each other.
“Yet sadly, there is a tiny, if vocal, a minority of religious leaders—both Muslim and Christian—who appear more than prepared to take their bait and blame the opposite religious side”.
Buhari lamented that the insurgents were attempting to divide the country along religious lines.
He said, “The terrorists, today, attempt to build invisible walls between us. They have failed in their territorial ambitions, so, now instead they seek to divide our state of mind, by prying us from one another—to set one religion seemingly implacably against the other.”
Buhari further explained the meaning of Boko Haram, stating that, they are debased by the deceptive scripture.
“Translated into English, Boko Haram means ‘Western teachings are sinful.’ They claim as ‘proof’ passages of the Quran which state that Muslims should fight ‘pagans’ to be justification for attacks on Christians and those Muslims who hold no truck with them. They are debased by their wilful misreading of scripture—at least those of them who are able to read at all.
“Of course, there is much of Christianity and Islam—both in teaching and practice—that are not the same. Were that not so, there would be no need for the separateness of the two religions. Yet though these unread terrorists seem not to know it, there is much between our two faiths—both the word and the scripture—that run in parallel.
“The Bible teaches, ‘Each one must give as he has purposed in his heart, not grudgingly or under compulsion’ (2 Cor. 9:7), while the Quran states: ‘There is no compulsion in religion’ (2:256).
“Similarly, the Bible states: ‘For if anyone is a hearer of the Word and not a doer, he is like a man who looks intently at his natural face in a mirror’ (James 1:23). The Quran concurs: ‘Those who believe and do good works, theirs will be forgiveness and a great reward” (35:7).
Buhari called on religious leaders to listen to his advice as his government makes effort towards annihilating Boko Haram.
“I call on Nigeria’s faith leaders, and Nigerians everywhere, to take these words of concord and the many more that exist to their hearts and their deeds. Just as my government, and our international partners, quicken our campaign to defeat Boko Haram within and without our borders, we must turn our minds to the future. There is no place in Nigeria for those who seek to divide us by religion, who compel others to change their faith forcibly or try to convince others that by so doing, they are doing good.
“Rather, we might all learn from the faith and works of Pastor Andimi. There seems little doubt he acted selflessly in so many regards—giving alms and prayers to both Christians and Muslims who suffered at the hands of the terrorists. And he passed from us, rightly refusing to renounce his faith that was not for his captors to take, any more than his life. His belief and his deeds are a lesson and an inspiration to all of us”, Buhari added.
News
Reverse Ugly Narrative, NLC Tells Buhari …Proposes National Security Summit …As More Nigerians Join Calls For Buhari’s Resignation
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), yesterday, condemned the spate of insecurity in the country, and called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to, as a matter of urgency; take a decisive action to reverse the current ugly narrative.
President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who made the call while speaking at the meeting of the National Administrative Council (NAC) of the NLC, however, disclosed that as its contribution to the insecurity crisis in the country, the congress would soon organise a National Security Summit.
The National Administrative Council of NLC, led by Comrade Ayuba Wabba, met to address some pressing national issues; which include security, pension fund, casualisation, and minimum wage.
“We seem to have come full circle. And all segments of our society, including the National Assembly, are agreed that time has come for new thinking, new strategies and hard decisions.
“Accordingly, we urge Mr President to make decisive decisions to reverse the current ugly narrative! We must rein in now the desperate elements and disparate forces in the land that threaten to overwhelm us. Time is of essence. In all of this and on all fronts, there is one recurring question, ‘where did we go wrong?’”
Wabba pointed out that one of the cardinal campaign promises that brought to power President Buhari in 2015 was his assurance to restore security to a traumatized people and a nation torn by strife, especially, the insurgency in the North-East.
He acknowledged the efforts of the present administration to address the issue of insecurity, but regretted that recently, loads of commuters were either being abducted or slaughtered.
The NLC president said: “However, of recent, and on a sustainable basis, the Boko Haram insurgents have been hitting soft and military targets on a scale and regularity that makes one wonder if the gains of the past have not been reversed or wiped out.
“For example, at a stage, all the access roads leading to Maiduguri were taken over by the insurgents often dressed in military fatigues. Bus loads of commuters were either abducted or slaughtered. From their fall-back positions, the insurgents seized the initiative by unleashing terror and mayhem on our military and civil populace.
“In a triumphal act of devious ingenuity, they yanked off Maiduguri and its environs from the national grid, plunging the place not only into darkness but causing a major disruption”, the NLC argued.
Meanwhile, the Federal Government has appealed to the United States of America to speed up the delivery of the acquired A-29 Super Tucano aircraft for efficient military operations in the country.
The Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd), stated this when he played host to the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Berth Leonard in Abuja, yesterday.
He commended the US government in her continued support to Nigeria in the areas of health care and military operations.
According to him, “Nigeria has benefited from the US in providing equipment for the Nigerian Air Force, activation of the Charlie 130, supplying of aircraft spare parts, training, educational and numerous health programmes”.
In her response, the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Berth Leonard, assured that America would continue to collaborate with Nigeria to combat the insecurity posed by the Boko Haram and other terror groups operating in the country.
She said that, “the Pentagon is always ready to collaborate with Nigeria in combating insecurity, conflict management and precision in addressing human concerns”.
The ambassador, however, tasked the Nigerian military to maintain professionalism by protecting human rights in their operations.
On his part, the American Defence Attache, Col Andrew Clark, requested for a regular joint military-strategic meeting between the US and the Nigerian military.
He said this would help in effective coordination of military activities in Nigeria.
In another development, following the call by the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe for President Muhammadu Buhari to step aside over the increasing level of insecurity in the country, many more Nigerians have joined in the clarion call.
Some concerned Nigerians, made their position known in separate interviews, yesterday.
Speaking, the National President of the Association of South-East Indigenous Town Unions (ASETU), Chief Emeka Diwe, said no right thinking Nigerian, no matter party affiliation, will cover up with the country’s security ills.
Diwe, a human rights activist, regretted that the wind of change as professed by Mr. President during his campaign has blown more trouble to the nation.
He stated categorically that the President has failed, particularly to tackle the issue of insecurity, which, according to him, has become a menace ravaging the country.
In the same vein, he said all service chiefs serving under Mr. President are ‘unserviceable service chiefs’ who are only carrying out the directives of their paymaster, hence, should also be shown the way out.
“If President Muhammadu Buhari wants the insecurity to stop in Nigeria, he must call the Fulani herders to order because they are the root cause of insecurity in the country”, he added.
He saluted the gallantry of the senator representing Abia South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, counting him as among the very few Igbos who have so far exhibited rare legislative quality.
Meanwhile, he has described the call as one which every Nigerian should support, insisting that Mr. President’s resignation will save the nation a great deal.
Also, the Chairman of Action Alliance in Imo State, Hon. Anthony Ahaneku, expressed worry at the height of insecurity currently witnessed in the country.
Although, he admitted that the state Action Alliance party has a robust relationship with the President but that, according to him, it is not enough to keep mum when things are going the wrong way.
Ahaneku said that the current security situation in the country was one that everyone should be concerned about.
The AA boss noted that it was in the light of the foregoing that the Presidency vehemently kicked against the ‘Operation Amotekun’ in the South-West and ‘MASSOB/IPOB’ in the South-East.
He alleged that a handful of praise singers of the president were feeding fat from the country’s current state of unrest.
In his reaction, the Imo State Chairman of Maja Party, Hon. Reuben Obijiaku, condemned Mr. President’s ‘I don’t care’ attitude towards insecurity, accusing him of using ‘double standards’ since his coming on board in 2015.
Obijiaku said that until the President resigns honourably, the country would continue to battle with many security issues.
Also speaking, the special adviser to immediate past governor of Imo State on Research, Hon. Ogubundu Nwadike, claimed that a lot has been said about the President’s lackadaisical attitude towards the safety of Nigerians.
To this end, he advised the President to take the path of honour and resign, as many Nigerians, according to him, have no more confidence in his government.
The SA described the killings of Nigerians on a daily basis as barbaric, saying that this has, indeed, given a bad image to the country before the international community.
In his reaction, a social media influencer and the Director General of Hope Uzodinma’s Official New Media, Mbazuwigwe David Asikaogu, described the call as hate speech, asking that the senator be called to order.
He said that President Muhammadu Buhari should not be blamed for the country’s insecurity, maintaining that insecurity was part of the ills inherited from past administrations.
Asikaogu further accused the callers of the President’s resignation of acting in defense of their principals who have failed to see anything good in APC administration.
News
NLC Secretariat Sealed For Structural Evaluation -Expert
Amidst questions over why the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Secretariat was sealed last Sunday, a Structural Engineer, Barry Mark Akata has stated that it was necessary at this point to carry out Structural Integrity Evaluation (SIE) of the building.
Making this known to newsmen today at the premises of the sealed facility, Akata said it is for that purpose he was there to commence work.
“I am here to carry out SIE of the building. By this, we are trying to look at the structural defects on the building in order to ascertain whether the building is safe, and in a stable condition”, he said.
He continued that “this evaluation is always done mostly within a period of 6 to 12 months after construction. The main reason is that in contract administration there’s what we call 5% retention. That 5% retention is always held back from the contractor to take care of any defect after construction”.
According to him, this 5% can only be paid to the contractor at the expiration of what he called “Defect Reliability Period” if the building does not experience any defects within the first six to twelve months of putting a structure into use.
Akata, who is a Structural Consultant to the Bureau for Special Projects (BSP), explained that considering the fact that the building was commissioned and handed over to the NLC for use since June 2019, making it about eight months, it was due for SIE test.
He said the contractor also reported of a defect noticed in the building, thus making it mandatory to carry out the test at this point, before the contractor was paid his balance of 5%.
Beyond this, he said the contractor “also sent a letter to BSP notifying us of some defects, meaning that we have to look at this defect. This is because it is a well known fact that buildings collapse.
“Considering that this is a public building, if there’s anything like failure, or collapse, many human souls may go with it. To avoid this, we have to carry out this SIE so we can at least prevent any of such occurrence”, he said.
On why the building would have to be put in use before carrying out SIE, he stated that it is so to enable the structure being loaded with the required weight to enable them ascertain how the structure would take the load.
On his part, the Special Adviser to the Rivers State Governor on Special Projects, Dakorinama A. George-Kelly, stated that the sole reason for embarking on the SIE test is ensure the safety of Rivers People, as represented by members of the NLC.
He stated that the sealing of the premises on Sunday was necessitated by the urgency of the matter, noting that he made efforts to get in touch with the NLC Chairperson, but her phone wasn’t going through.
News
Rivers Prepares For Security Summit
The Government of Rivers State, yesterday, said, plans are in motion to convene a security summit that would transmit a comprehensive strategy and home grown solution to overcome security challenges in the state.
The Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, said, the summit would be to articulate the diverse security challenges, identify local measures being used to solve them and formulate a comprehensive strategy via a bottom-top measure that will affect all persons in the state for good.
He added that a sustainable funding model for the Rivers State Security Trust Fund promised by the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike would also be brought to the fore at the summit.
“We can all recall that the governor recently promised to launch a Security Trust Fund that would incorporate both private and public stakeholders to create a synergy and beef up the security of the state.
“You would agree with me that a safe and secure state will be more attractive in terms of business and investment,” he added.
The meeting was also attended by the Chief of Staff, Engr Chukwuemeka Woke, Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, Commissioner for Special Duties, Dr Bariere Thomas, Special Advisers on ICT and Security, representatives of the security chiefs and other stakeholders.
The summit is to hold in the state capital, Port Harcourt.
Trending
-
Politics2 days ago
Edo 2020: PDP Stands Chance Of Producing Next Gov-Makinde
-
News2 days ago
Group Claims Fulani Ownership Of Land From Sokoto To Atlantic
-
Politics2 days ago
Imo Guber Tussle: Supreme Court Knows I Have A Case -Ihedioha
-
News2 days ago
Adeboye Leads Millions In Protest Against Insecurity …Demands Overhaul Of Security Framework …There’s War To Islamise, Wipe Out Christians, Enenche Alerts
-
Politics2 days ago
Crack In Ogun ADC As Lawmakers Disagree Over Impromptu Meeting
-
Education2 days ago
RSG Moves To Introduce Indigenous Languages In Public Schools …As Commissioner Inaugurates Technical Committee
-
News2 days ago
Ihedioha: S’Court Judgement, Momentary Setback For Imo People -Anglican Bishops
-
Niger Delta2 days ago
Council Boss To Deliver 30-Room Lodge For Corps Members