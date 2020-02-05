Politics
Telecoms Operators Can Curb Criminality If… -NCC Nominee
A nominee for the Chairmanship seat of the Nigeria Communication Commission, NCC Board, Prof. Adeolu Akande, has lamented that telecommunications and Information Communication Technology (ICT) which are used effectively in other climes to prevent crime and track down criminals are rather used as tool for criminality in Nigeria.
Prof Akande identified closer collaboration between telecoms operators and security agencies as key to curbing crime through ICT and telecoms.
The nominee who faced the Senate Committee on Communications, yesterday in a screening exercise for his confirmation also said that Telecoms operators was responsible for the rising trend of kidnapping, banditry and armed robbery, among other crimes in the country due to incorrect registration processes of the Subscriber Identity Module, (SIM) cards.
His words “There is no doubt that the use of communication as a tool on criminality has been on the rise. All over the world, emphasis are being placed on the use of telecommunication as a tool of curbing crime,:but unfortunately in Nigeria, we are seeing the opposite where communication has become the major tool of criminality.
“The major problem is that why kidnappers, armed robbers and bandits use communication facility is that we have problem with using communication to track the identity of Nigerians who are residents of Nigeria.
“The key problem is the management of the subscribers identity module known as SIM card. We found out that there is wrong phone registration of subscribers. People register SIM cards not with their true identity and when such SIM cards are used for criminality and they are tracked it leads to wrong people rather than the authentic perpetrators of crimes,” he stressed.
By: Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi, Abuja
Reps Probe MDAs Over Failed Audit Reports
The House of Representatives says it will “name and shame” Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) that refuse to appear before it with their audited reports.
The Chairman, Committee on Public Accounts, Rep. Wole Oke, disclosed this during an investigative public hearing into the presentation of audit reports of MDAs on Monday.
The committee is investigating the “allegations of deliberate and reckless refusal by non-treasury funded MDAs to render accounts to the Office of the Accountant-General to the Federation (OAGF)”.
Oke said the investigation was necessary following the reports of the growing number of MDAs that refused to submit their Reports to the OAGF.
He said the investigation was in line with the constitutional responsibility of the house to oversight MDAs and allowed for stakeholders to exercise their constitutional rights of fair hearing.
The committee chairman said that the action by the committee was not intended to usurp the functions of the OAGF.
“Any agency that is invited and refused to show up, we will name and shame such MDAs. It shows that you are hiding something.
“We are only asking you, ‘bring your audited accounts’. If you have submitted to the auditor-general, show us proof; we are only saying based on the records that we have, so many agencies have refused to comply with the provision of the Constitution and relevant statutes.
“It is through these kinds of engagements that we can formulate policies, make new laws or amend the existing ones which are difficult to obey.”
The committee agreed that only the managing directors, chief executive officers or the directors of accounts of the various institutions present at the hearing could present the reports.
“Mr President can only give you a job but he cannot do the job for you. If we like to be MDs or CEOs, so why don’t we like to render accounts?
“You can discharge your duties when discharging money when it comes to accountability, you shy away. If the MD of Bank of Industry can be here, Director of DPR can be here, Nigerian Export-Import Bank are here, why won’t others?
FG’s Use Of Abacha’s Loot, Reckless, Disappointing – Group
A non-governmental organisation, the Niger Delta Activists Forum, has said that the use of looted funds recovered from late military Head of State, Sani Abacha by the Federal Government has been reckless and disappointing.
National President of the forum, Success Jack, stated this when he appeared on a live radio programme in Port Harcourt monitored by The Tide.
The Tide reports that about 3.5billion dollars of Abacha loot had been repatriated to the country, even as authoritative reports have it that the Federal Government is preparing to receive yet another 321 million dollars.
Jack noted that the country is struggling with decaying infrastructure, bad roads as well as poor healthcare which he said such funds would have been ploughed into instead of being used on frivolities.
“My assessment of the appropriateness the loot has been ploughed into is a very disappointing one. We are struggling with basic infrastructures in this country,” he said.
Ex-SSG Dares Imo Govt To Arrest Him
The former Secretary to the State Government of Imo State (SSG), Honourable Uche Onyeagucha, has dared the Imo State Government to arrest him.
Onyeagucha, while addressing reporters in Owerri, boasted that no one can arrest him as long as his actions are within the ambit of the law.
He was reacting to the call for his arrest by a political group, the Imo Democracy Alliance (IDA), for his alleged involvement in a series of protests by the defunct government of Emeka Ihedioha in the last few weeks after the Supreme Court judgement that brought Governor Hope Uzodinma to power in the state.
Onyeagucha, who has been prominent before and after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Ihedioha winner of the 2019 Imo State governorship election, noted that he is aware that the state government is looking for openings to prosecute him for his visibility in the last administration, but said he would not be intimidated.
According to Onyeagucha, “who are they calling to arrest,
