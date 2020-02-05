Business
Minimum Wage: Anambra Workers Give Gov 14-Day Ultimatum
Civil servants in Anambra State have given Governor, Willie Obiano, a14-day ultimatum to implement the agreed template on new minimum wage or face industrial action.
In a communique issued yesterday at the end of the State Executive Council meeting of the organised labour on the implementation of the new minimum wage and its consequential adjustment in Awka, the workers accused the governor of reneging on the agreed template it reached with the organised labour.
They expressed disappointment over the non implementation and disregard to the agreement government reached with organised labour .
The communique was jointly signed by the Chairman of Joint Negotiations Council (JNC), Comrade Benson Jibike, Chairman of Anambra State chapter of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Jerry Nnubia; Chairman of Anambra State Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Ifeanyi Okechukwu; Acting Secretary of JNC/Secretary of Anambra State Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Mr Alex Ebi and Secretary of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Comrade Netufo Segun.
The workers said they were not happy with the government’s implementation of the minimum wage and may proceed on industrial action after the expiration of 14-day ultimatum, to press home implemention of the agreed template.
According to the workers, government started implementing what it called new minimum wage without issuance of circular on what was agreed between it and organised labour.
The chairman of JNC, Jibike, said that they noticed some pitfalls in the agreed template they had with the government.
According to him: “On 24th of January 2020, we finalised agreement with government on the new minimum wage increment, but surprisingly, workers received their January salaries without the reflection of the agreed scale increment,” he said.
Likewise, the chairman of the state NLC,Nnubia, said what the state government paid in January cannot be taken as the new minimum wage.
He said, the normal way of implementing the new wage was to issue circular to workers before payment, saying in this case, government just added what it liked to workers’ salaries.
“Before any new salary adjustment, there must be circular and we did not see any, government just added two and five thousand naira on the salary, and it called it new minimum wage without telling us how it came by the increment. We still believe what government added in the January salary was bonus and not new minimum wage implementation,” he said.
Business
N-Power: FG Set Date To Sack Beneficiaries
The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, says beneficiaries of the N-Power welfare programme would be exited from the system before the end of 2020.
Farouq explained that the federal government youth employment scheme was designed to run for two years, hence the first batch would be phased out as they are overdue.
Addressing the press, the minister explained that the beneficiaries were all aware that their services would be terminated after two years.
According to Faroq: “I don’t know why there is fear; we know that the government had this programme in place to support our teeming unemployed youths, especially the graduates and it is supposed to be a two-year programme.
“We started with the first batch in 2016 and they were supposed to have been exited in 2018 and we want to believe that most of them that are wise must have saved really from the stipend that they have been paid every month.”
The minister downplayed any form of perceived panic among the first batch of beneficiaries maintaining that beneficiaries should have saved some money from their monthly allowances.
“Also, they must have learned some skills, so I don’t think we should have this panic that these people don’t know their fate or that they don’t know their future. From the onset, they knew that this programme would not be forever.
“For us as a ministry, we are looking at all options as for the planned exit. We are not going to exit them and leave them to their fate”.
Business
RTC Presents Gift Items To Commuters
In a bid to appreciate passengers’ patronage, the Rivers State Transport Company (RTC) has presented gift items to its customers who emerged successful at this year’s raffle draw organised by the company in Port Harcourt.
The RTC facilitator of the programme, Wariso Biadima, said the gesture was a way of saying thank you to passengers who patronised the company’s transport service, and also abided by the terms and conditions of the company.
The gift items which include plasma television, cell phones, among others, were won through raffle draws.
According to him, “This is one of the means we use in appreciating our customers, the passengers. There is what we call transit and win programme, once you board our vehicle, you are qualified for the draw”.
The RTC Public Relations Officer, Christiana Dokubo Bob-manuel, said that those who qualified for the raffle draw were picked from the passengers’ manifest which is a travelling record of passengers names, identity and phone number on board a particular vehicle from January to December, each year.
She said, “once you buy the ticket from the beginning of January to December, so by the January next year, you have a raffle draw. We produce the ticket, so anybody from the crowd either commuters that are around or guest that are around – from this January, we have started another one that will end by December, and by 2021 January, there will be another raffle draw. This one now is for 2019”.
One of the beneficiaries, who spoke to The Tide on condition of anonymity, expressed his gratitude to RTC for recognising the importance of commuters as a major stakeholders in their commercial activities. He said that he would continue to patronise the RTC, saying its services remains one of the best among others in the state.
He also called on the government to provide security along the major highways in the country.
Business
Experts Proffer Solutions To Building Collapse
Experts in the building industry have said that proper planning and solid foundation would go a long way in reducing the rate of building collapse in the country.
In an interview with our correspondent, some architects in Port Harcourt noted the remote causes of building collapse and the way forward for the building industry.
The managing partner of Block Base Engineering and Contracting Services Limited, Port Harcourt, Mr. Temple Nwichi noted that majority of house owners do not carry out soil test to determine the type of foundation before erecting the building of their choices on their property.
Nwichi who expressed worry over incessant building collapse in Nigeria said that the result of soil test “reviews the bearing capacity and suitable foundation to be carried by the builder.”
He also noted that the standard of building materials has been “lowered, adjusted and compromised compared to what it used to be in the past.”
“Property owners should erect the building they can afford. It is the finance available for a building that should count and not the type of building the owner dreams of.”
Another Architect, Mr Chima Nwodinma Noble of NOBECH Group, Port Harcourt, told The Tide that property owners in a bid to reduce cost, most times compel their builders to use sub-standard materials which have negative effects on the building.
Noble reiterated that whenever the integrity of a building is compromised, the building is bound to collapse, the time notwithstanding.
He said that many property owners also patronise quacks, knowing fully well that professionals would not compromise standards and risk the withdrawal of their certificates.
In his own contribution, Architect Samuel Effiong of Insight Visualization Company said building collapse is caused by “faulty design, negligence, incompetent personnel, extraordinary loads on buildings and corruption among other reasons.”
On the way forward, Effiong stressed the need for serious supervision and monitoring of construction activities by professional agencies.
He called for a review of existing building laws in the country to guide the standard code in the building industry, adding that professionals should maintain their integrity, especially when they work for ignorant clients.
“The building industry professional body should enforce control of building works in their localities as laid down by urban regional planning Decree 88 of 1992. Also, section 13 of national building code 2006,” he said.
“When buildings collapse, lives, time materials, finance and many other things are lost, so all hands should be on deck to reduce the rate of building collapse in the country,” he said.
