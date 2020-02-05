Health
Good Health: Benefits Of Ginger, Garlic And Honey
Garlic and ginger are two of the most common kitchen spices used in a variety of dishes. They are also most commonly used as a medicine to treat a variety of illnesses like the common cold and sore throat. But, what happens when these two magical ingredients are combined with honey and warm water. Lets find out in this article.
Since ages, ginger, garlic and honey with warm water mixture have been used around the world for treating various acute respiratory infection and several other health problems.
(1) Cures infection
(2) Curbs common cold and flu.
Ginger possesses bioactive compounds like gingerols and shogaols, which exhibit anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that help manage and reduces the severity of sore throat. It inhibits certain microorganisms like streptococcus mutans, candida albicans, and Enterococcus faecalis
(3) Relieves digestive problems
The combination of ginger, garlic and honey can bring relief from all your digestive problems including stomach indigestion, heart bum, stomach pain, bloating and gas.
Drinking this mixture before food will help aid stomach problems.
(4) Aids weight loss
(5) Improves heart health
(6) Reduces Atshma symptoms
(7) Boosts Immunity
(8) Prevents cancer.
How to prepare this mixture
Ingredients
20 cloves of garlic
2 ginger roots
200 ml water
4 tbsp honey
Method
Crush the garlic cloves and grate the ginger.
Add ginger and garlic in lukewarm water.
Put the mixture in a blender and blend it well.
Pour the mixture in a glass jar and drink it.
(Contributed by Azenye Nworgu)
Health
‘One-Third Of Cancer Deaths Are Avoidable’
Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen has said that one -third of cancer deaths can be avoided through education and addressing the known modified risk factors.
Tallen said this during a World Cancer Day sensitisation walk organised by Onyebuchi Chris Ifediora (OCI) Foundation, BFA Food and Health Limited and Beauty For Ashes in Abuja yesterday.
The theme of this year’s day is “I am and I will’. The theme acknowledges that we all have the capacity to address the cancer burden, reduce the risk factors and over barriers to early diagnosis including treatment and palliative care.
Tallen, who was represented by the Deputy Director of Child Development Department from the Ministry, Mr Ali Madugu, said one of the major challenges facing the achievement of a healthy nation was the scourge of cancer.
“While cancer continues to tax the capacities of nations, communities and households, the most vulnerable of these groups is no doubt the women.
“Women are acknowledged as primary provider of healthcare for their families, their communities and societies and are likely to continue taking care of day and household needs even when they are sick.
“Yet many women are at a disadvantage when it comes to accessing information about cancer prevention, access to treatment and rehabilitation,” she said.
Health
World Leprosy Day: Over 200 Samples Ready For Diagnosis
As part of events marking this year’s World Leprosy Day (WLD), which was commemorated last Sunday across the globe, the Rivers State Tuberculosis, Buruli Ulcer, and Leprosy (TBL) Control Programme has taken samples of over 200 suspected cases of leprosy in the State.
Making this known in an exclusive interview, the TBL Control Programme Manager, Dr Victor Oris-Onyiri, said the samples were got from Elelenwo, where sensitisation on leprosy was carried out as part of events marking the 2020 WLD.
According to him, all the samples will be diagnosed and those found positive will be placed on treatment immediately.
Dr Oris-Onyiri explained that the sensitisation activity carried out in Elelenwo last Monday, tagged “Community Skin Camp”, was an “opportunity for us to invite members of the community to assemble at the Town Hall, where we carried out massive sensitisation exercise”.
According to him, “so many people were excited about the programme and so the turnout was huge”, adding that “the samples taken are presumptive cases that we think are leprosy. We will examine them, and diagnosis will be made by experts”.
He stated further that the exercise was in accordance with the policy of the TBL control programme early case finding/detection.
“It is important that we find these cases early. If we find them early, they are not going to develop the features that are commonly seen, such as upper amputation of digits”, he said.
The TBL program Manager continued that signs of Leprosy infection include hypo-pigmented skin patch, or lighter skin patch, which often looks like eczema.
Sogbeba Dokubo
Health
Lassa Fever: No Cause For Alarm In Rivers – Perm Sec
The Acting Permanent
Secretary of the Rivers State Ministry of Health, Dr Chinwe Atata, has assured that the ministry has taken all precautionary measures to ensure that the State does not witness lassa fever outbreak.
In a release made available to The Tide, Dr Atata stated that towards this end rumours of four persons who were said to have contacted the virus was promptly addressed and further measures taken to prevent lassa fever in the State.
“In the last few days we’ve received four reports of suspected cases of lassa fever in Rivers State. All these cases have received prompt and adequate attention.
“Two rumours have been investigated and discarded. Two samples have been collected and sent to the national reference laboratories for virology. All two cases are still suspected, unconfirmed and results are being awaited.
“However, the state was notified of a resident of Rivers State who was diagnosed in Edo State as a case of lassa fever last Wednesday. Incidentally, the patient passed on at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital the same day.
“Investigations are ongoing at Edo State. Together with the management of the hospital, the family and NCDC are working assiduously to ensure public health safety in the exposed clusters, especially among health care personnel and the first responders”, the release stated.
It further stated that presently, fifty seven persons have so far been placed under surveillance.
“We are working in partnership with state, federal agencies and all stakeholders in the interest of public health security. There is therefore no cause for alarm as the situation as recorded is firmly under control”, the statement continued.
While assuring that the ministry has in stock necessary health commodities to contain the virus, the statement called on the public to continue all necessary preventive measures in the circumstance, noting that prevention is better than cure.
Sogbeba Dokubo
