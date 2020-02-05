Good Health: Benefits Of Ginger, Garlic And Honey

Garlic and ginger are two of the most common kitchen spices used in a variety of dishes. They are also most commonly used as a medicine to treat a variety of illnesses like the common cold and sore throat. But, what happens when these two magical ingredients are combined with honey and warm water. Lets find out in this article.

Since ages, ginger, garlic and honey with warm water mixture have been used around the world for treating various acute respiratory infection and several other health problems.

(1) Cures infection

(2) Curbs common cold and flu.

Ginger possesses bioactive compounds like gingerols and shogaols, which exhibit anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that help manage and reduces the severity of sore throat. It inhibits certain microorganisms like streptococcus mutans, candida albicans, and Enterococcus faecalis

(3) Relieves digestive problems

The combination of ginger, garlic and honey can bring relief from all your digestive problems including stomach indigestion, heart bum, stomach pain, bloating and gas.

Drinking this mixture before food will help aid stomach problems.

(4) Aids weight loss

(5) Improves heart health

(6) Reduces Atshma symptoms

(7) Boosts Immunity

(8) Prevents cancer.

How to prepare this mixture

Ingredients

20 cloves of garlic

2 ginger roots

200 ml water

4 tbsp honey

Method

Crush the garlic cloves and grate the ginger.

Add ginger and garlic in lukewarm water.

Put the mixture in a blender and blend it well.

Pour the mixture in a glass jar and drink it.

(Contributed by Azenye Nworgu)