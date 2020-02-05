Sports
Gold Medalist Attributes Success To Hard Training
Gold medalist in the female category of the just concluded second Rivers State Open Karate and Kickboxing Championship in Port Harcourt, Chineye Ibeh of Lagos State, says her training against the competition was tough.
She expressed joy for winning the gold medal, saying that she under went stressful training for preparation.
Ibeh disclosed this in an exclusive interview with Tidesports over the weekend after she defeated Blessing James of Abuja 4-0 in the 61kg female final in karate, at the Alfred Diete-Spiff Sports Complex, Port Harcourt.
“I am very, very happy that after stressful trainings every thing paid for good. My preparations were very tough because since the beginning of the year, I have been training seriously for the championship,” Ibeh said.
She described this year’s tournament as more successful compared to the last edition.
“My ambition is to improve and win more medals,” she said.
Also speaking, Blessing James expressed sadness over the defeat, saying that her plan was to win the gold medal.
“I had a good preparation for the championship. But I don’t know what went wrong,” James explained.
The former gold medalist said she will go back to the drawing board to reclaim her title next outing.
By: Kadum Edookor
Sports
MFN President Lauds Kickboxing/Karate Championship
The just concluded second edition of the Rivers State Kickboxing/Karate Championship, has continued to receive commendations, the latest one came from Mauythai Federation of Nigeria (MFN).
President of MFN, Comrade Paul Egonu, said he was impressed with the way and manner the championship was organised.
Comrade Egonu made the commendation yesterday in an exclusive interview with Tidesports, in Port Harcourt, saying the championship has actually kept youths busy and out of social vices.
“Honestly, I am so impressed with the way and manner the competition was organised. It has actually kept youths busy and out of streets who would have caused problems, that I know.
If other associations can organise this type of competition, then the state would have abundant talents in all sports,” Comrade Egonu said.
He used the forum to also commend the sponsors of the championship, Plant Ngeria.
“I really commend Plant Nigeria for the sponsorship. This is exactly what we are looking for.
I appeal to other multi- national companies to emulate the sponsors of this tournament,” he stated.
In another development the MFN President, Comrade Egonu, reiterated that he would develop Muathythai in Nigeria.
By: Tonye Orabere
Sports
Sports Minister Graces Revived Kwara Sports Festival
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has said that the importance of grassroots sports development cannot be over- emphasised.
He said this while speaking to newsmen at the grand finale of the Kwara State Sports Festival on Saturday.
He added that the resuscitation of the sports event was “a step in the right direction:” This is where we want to be when it comes to sports development and by that, I mean the promotion of grassroots sports development. We want to see the commitment of state governors to grassroots sports development.
“Fifteen years after the last sports festival was held, we are having this, so there is a renaissance taking place and I am always very glad when I see the youth involved in sporting activities.
“We are looking for young talents that we can nurture in athletics, weight lifting, boxing and I am really glad to be here.”
The minister assured of the readiness of team Nigeria in athletics for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics: “What happened on Friday with Tobi Amusan, who is now globally seeded number two by IAAF which signposts the future of Nigerian athletics.
“We have the Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume, Blessing Okagbare, Divine Oduduru. This country has one of the best relay teams about the third or the fourth in the world, we were second before and we are trying to re-enact where we were before when it comes to relay. So athletics wise, we are ready for the Olympics.”
The Kwara State Sports Festival was held at the Kwara Sports complex with the minister as special guest.
Governor Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman resuscitated the event 15 years after the last festival was held.
Sports
Coach Tasks Stakeholders On Grassroots Sports Development
A volleyball coach in Rivers State, Mr Christian Udogu, has called on the state government and stake, holders in sports to refocus on grassroots sports development in order to sustain and achieve the needed growth in the various sports.
Udogu, who said this recently, in an interview with Tidedports said that the best thing was to go back to schools, start from the primary.
“At least, from primary 4,5 and 6 then take it up to secondary schools, let it be very competitive strictly on age and attendance in schools to enable us harness from there and get the state right back on track, to where it rightfully belongs in sports,” he said.
He appealed to the state government to put in place a clear grassroots sports development policy that will encourage the discovery and training of next generation sports men and women.
The coach noted that the terrain in Rivers State accounted more of water, (swimming), saying that it would increase the state medal record, if more talents are discovered and groomed for future competition.
“If you look at it from the aspect of national sports festival and other games around, swimming alone can bring up to 60 gold medals and if we can invest in that, we should be able to harness it very well.”
Secondly we are blessed with wrestlers and weightlifter. In years past, athletics such as the like of J. J. Kio and others. We think we have lost the glory in athletics. I think, we should now refocus on these sports that I have just mentioned,” Udogu added.
By: Josephine Nsirim
