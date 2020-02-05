Cervical Cancer: Most Women Are At Risk – Expert

Pain is a signal that something is wrong with our body. Some medical experts refer to it as the “human body guard”. It gives a natural siren wailing or shutting down body traffic. We feel pain when we are cut, burned or broken. And so it’s one of life’s most primitive mechanisms to avoid danger. Pain is protective.

The problem, however, is when pain exceeds the normal level. This kind of pain can last for five days or even a life-time. This can be caused by common ailments such as inflammation, arthritis, and headache.

Most studies of chronic pain involve people with fibromyalgia, a condition involving abnormal pain responses that generally affect women. Chronic fatigue syndrome and back disorders can also cause constant pain.

Fibromyalgia patients are a case in point. They often report deep aches as well as shooting discomfort from their joints, even if they don’t show signs of inflammation there.

The brain in this circumstance receives a haywire sensory experience that gives us an unsettling feeling as the nervous system continues to be pressed.

Experts agree that pain is a phenomenon of the nervous system. It has been a challenge to doctors as they try to find solution.

Recently, research has revealed that pains become chronic through lots of factors. One of which is gene. Others are a person’s temperament and mental state.

Contrary to some certain practices and beliefs everyday have been looking for solutions. Some have adopted massage; others have dealt with their pain through herbs.

Over the years massage has taken lead in curing pain. Touch can minimize complex central pain. Massaging has been at the centre for cure for pain for many years. It brings about a reduction in the level of cortisol, a hormone associated with higher levels of pain that is released when people are stressed.

This brings us to “acupuncture” the Chinese massaging system that uses needle to manipulate the body. What it does is to trap down those pain pathways. The needle pricks regions in the body associated with pain.

Herbally, some spices can help trap pain and reduce it. Top on the list is thunder god vine- a root from China but the common ones here include, ginger, turmeric, cinnamon and stinging nettle.

There has been strong evidence that drinking ground ginger can reduce pain overtime. Combining turmeric and ginger can equally help depending on the severity of the pain.

Cinnamon is anti- inflammatory. But it requires a quantity that can surmount the pain. The best way to get its benefits is to boil the sticks and rosemary together.

Finally, using menthols for massage can relieve pains from body aches. Even hot baths have been confirmed to reduce pains. In summary, pain treatment is not a one way method it involves multi- approaches to solve the problem. It is advisable to stick with the one that works for you.