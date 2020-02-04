Business
Minimum Wage: TUC Silent As Ultimatum Expires
The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has declined to speak on its planned nationwide strike to protest the failure of some states to implement the new minimum wage.
On January 9, the TUC had given states that were yet to sign and implement the agreement till January 31 to do so.
The TUC, in a communiqué issued at the end of its executive council meeting on January 9 said if the states failed to do this, workers would embark on a nationwide industrial action.
The TUC President, Quadri Olaleye said state councils had been directed to mobilise their members in preparation for the planned strike.
The ultimatum given by the union had expired last Saturday and there was no sign that the union would embark on strike any moment from now.
A source from the workers’ union however, told The Tide that many states had signed the agreement and had started paying.
It was gathered at the time of the ultimatum that about 15 states had started negotiations for the minimum wage while about six states had signed the agreement.
Currently, more than 20 states had signed the agreement, the source added, saying that the union was probably holding action on the planned strike, waiting to see how the situation would unfold.
Business
Experts Proffer Solutions To Building Collapse
Experts in the building industry have said that proper planning and solid foundation would go a long way in reducing the rate of building collapse in the country.
In an interview with our correspondent, some architects in Port Harcourt noted the remote causes of building collapse and the way forward for the building industry.
The managing partner of Block Base Engineering and Contracting Services Limited, Port Harcourt, Mr. Temple Nwichi noted that majority of house owners do not carry out soil test to determine the type of foundation before erecting the building of their choices on their property.
Nwichi who expressed worry over incessant building collapse in Nigeria said that the result of soil test “reviews the bearing capacity and suitable foundation to be carried by the builder.”
He also noted that the standard of building materials has been “lowered, adjusted and compromised compared to what it used to be in the past.”
“Property owners should erect the building they can afford. It is the finance available for a building that should count and not the type of building the owner dreams of.”
Another Architect, Mr Chima Nwodinma Noble of NOBECH Group, Port Harcourt, told The Tide that property owners in a bid to reduce cost, most times compel their builders to use sub-standard materials which have negative effects on the building.
Noble reiterated that whenever the integrity of a building is compromised, the building is bound to collapse, the time notwithstanding.
He said that many property owners also patronise quacks, knowing fully well that professionals would not compromise standards and risk the withdrawal of their certificates.
In his own contribution, Architect Samuel Effiong of Insight Visualization Company said building collapse is caused by “faulty design, negligence, incompetent personnel, extraordinary loads on buildings and corruption among other reasons.”
On the way forward, Effiong stressed the need for serious supervision and monitoring of construction activities by professional agencies.
He called for a review of existing building laws in the country to guide the standard code in the building industry, adding that professionals should maintain their integrity, especially when they work for ignorant clients.
“The building industry professional body should enforce control of building works in their localities as laid down by urban regional planning Decree 88 of 1992. Also, section 13 of national building code 2006,” he said.
“When buildings collapse, lives, time materials, finance and many other things are lost, so all hands should be on deck to reduce the rate of building collapse in the country,” he said.
Business
FAAN Takes Over MMIA’s Toll Gate From Concessionaire
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), yesterday took over the Murtala Muhammed International Airport’s Access Toll Gate from the Integrated Intelligent Imaging West Africa Ltd, a year after expiration of the contract.
FAAN staff in the company of aviation unions thronged the access gate as early as 7.00 a.m and took over the ticketing points from the former managers.
FAAN staff, after dislodging the former managers, drafted members of the airport authority’s commercial department to man the ticketing points.
The General Secretary, Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals, Mr Abdulrasaq Saidu said the management of the access gate remained the sole responsibility of the Commercial Department of FAAN.
He said concession of the access gate was “fraudulent without a review of the contract for more than five years now”, adding that the traffic of the route had greatly increased since the last exercise was carried out.
Saidu also alleged that some individuals in FAAN and the Ministry of Aviation had compromised over the access gate, saying that government was losing revenue from there.
The President, Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association of Nigeria, Mr Ahmadu Ilitrus explained that the concessionaire agreement with FAAN expired 12 months ago and the company had refused to leave the toll gate.
Ilitrus said that the government had appointed a new concessionaire but the former managers refused to leave.
“FAAN is an employer and when it decides to terminate and appoint another new concessionaire, then, the former one should have handed over.
“But, the former concessionaire refused to hand over after the appointment has been terminated, so what do you expect FAAN workers to do?”
Also, the Deputy National President of Air Transport Mr Sarah Rimdams said workers came to recover their revenue points to the government as the contract with the former managers expired in February. 2019.
“We are at the access gate to test run this place to actually know how much can be generated monthly.
“This will definitely bring more revenue being remitted by the concessionaire to the FAAN account.
But the Manager, Integrated Intelligent Imaging West Africa Ltd, Mr Toluwaleke Abajingin, said he was shocked to see workers and unions taking over the access gate.
Abajingin said the case was in court, adding that as a responsible organisation, his staff did not resist the takeover.
Abajingin said his company had been paying FAAN up to date and that the company was never informed about any upward review of the contract or otherwise.
Abajingin said there was a first right of refusal and that FAAN had not communicated to his company on the agreement.
Business
SON Urges Nigerians To Patronise Local Products
The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has urged Nigerians to embrace certified locally made products and shun substandard goods.
SON’s Coordinator in Kwara State, Mrs Esther Okon made the call in Ilorin, yesterday at ameeting organised by FORGO Batteries Company Limited.
Okon said that the major objective of SON was to prepare standard certification of industrial products and assistance in production of quality goods.
“Once there is a MANCAP logo on a product, it means that such product has been certified by SON and it is a standardised good.
“We are all over the country and so anytime a customer is in doubt of any product, the customer should feel free to visit any of the offices for confirmation,” she said.
According to the coordinator, FORGO has vision, direction and high determination for quality, adding that 15 vehicle batteries from FORGO have all been certified.
“We are impressed with their performance within the few years of production as they believe in excellence.
“We go to FORGO periodically and unannounced to check their products in order to ensure that the company is still doing the same thing that made us certify them and they have never disappointed us,” she said.
The Managing Director of FORGO Mr Joseph Oforjama gave an assurance that the company would continue to improve the quality of its batteries.
“There will be price support on our products despite the quality we offer so that they can be affordable.
“ We will also impact more on our personnel so that they will represent the company well,” he said.
Trending
-
Niger Delta4 days ago
Rage As ‘Ikoku 4’ Return With Wounds From Alleged Police Torture
-
News4 days ago
Lulu Briggs Burial: Ghanaian Authorities Set To Intervene
-
News4 days ago
Senate Probes NNPC Over $396m Refinery Maintenance Fee …Urges Isolation Of Travellers From China, Others To Check Coronavirus
-
News4 days ago
Boko Haram: Borno Residents Call For Sack Of Service Chiefs
-
News4 days ago
Sales Rep In Court Over N2m Theft
-
Business4 days ago
Stock Exchange Opens New Window For SMEs
-
News4 days ago
Spate Of Kidnapping, Killings Worries Jonathan
-
Niger Delta4 days ago
‘Bonny/Warri Seaports ‘ll Create Jobs For Indigenous Seafarers’