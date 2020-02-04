Sports
Lagos SWAN Lauds Joshua-Akanji’s Appointment
The Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Writers Association (SWAN), Debo Oshundun, has lauded the appointment of one of its members, John Joshua-Akanji, as the Special Adviser on Media to the Minister of Youth and Sports.
Oshundun, in a statement on Monday in Lagos, described the appointment of the former Editor of the Sun Newspapers as a round peg in a round hole.
He commended the Minister for his due diligence in getting a capable hand to work with and also expressed confidence in Joshua-Akanji’s ability to get the job done as the media aide to the Minister.
“Joshua-Akanji is a staunch member of Lagos SWAN and one of those younger journalists look up to as a mentor.
“We are glad that this highly-respected and experienced journalist was deemed fit by the Honourable Minister, Sunday Dare, for this very sensitive position.
“With over 25 years as a journalist, we are confident that the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Journalism and Literature in English graduate, is well suitable for the task,’’ he said.
Oshundun added that Lagos SWAN must have been doing things in the right directions for its members to have continued to play strategic roles in sports’ fraternities.
Tidesports source reports that, before the appointment of Joshua-Akanji by the Sports Minister, Patrick Omorodion was appointed Special Adviser to a former Minister of Sports, Tammy Danagogo.
Similarly, Nneka Anibeze, another stalwart of the Lagos SWAN, worked under the leadership of Mr Solomon Dalung.
“Joshua-Akanji had stints with Kaduna State Media Corporation, Channels Television (Freelance), Murhi Television (MITV), Star FM, National Interest Newspapers and BBC.
“The Mirror Newspapers and Sun Newspapers where he rose to become the Editor of Soccer Star and Sporting Sun,’’ he said.
Sports
5,000 Security Personnel For 5th Lagos City Marathon – Consultant
Retired Commodore Omatseye Nesiama, the Security Consultant for the 5th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon has said that no fewer than 5,000 security personnel will be deployed for the race.
Nesiama told newsmen on Monday in Lagos that the security personnel would cover intelligence and security aspects of the marathon scheduled for February 8 in Lagos.
“Over 5,000 security personnel have been designated for intelligence and security coverage of the marathon.
“To ensure orderliness, especially, during and after the event, we have put in place the process of mass communication to ensure that every legal means is utilised.
“This is to alert participants, spectators and to see that members of the immediate communities where the sprinters will race through are all kept in the picture”, he said.
The consultant said that another significant innovation that would be introduced into this year’s edition would be a communication system with better cohesion.
“With a robust communication system in place, we hope to have a better cohesion as the security agencies will be fully onboard.
“This is because the security team for the marathon had carried out a detailed assessment of every area that is connected to this event.
“The security agencies, both armed and unarmed, had been briefed on different but related scenarios where their personnel will be involved,” he said.
Nesiama said that an Emergency Response Training (ERT) venue had been set up.
He said that from there, the planned Command, Control and Communications setup to be deployed for the marathon would be tested to ensure efficiency.
He also said that the organisers had put measures in place to identify un-accredited athletes, saying that they would be disqualified if caught.
“We want to advise and encourage all accredited sprinters that will be participating in the race to be at the established screening points before the start of both the 42km and 10km races.
“There are measures already designed to identify those that will not go through screening. Such runners will be removed from the race once detected.
“Alternatively, their results will make no meaning, if for whatever reason, they are able to finish the race,” he said.
Sports
Garba, Amuneke, Manu Hail Ighalo’s Move To Man United
Notable Nigerian football aficionados including the trio of Garba Lawal, Manu Garba and Emmanuel Amuneke have described transfer deal of Odion Ighalo to Manchester United as a welcome development.
Ighalo, in the eventful hours of the January Transfer on Friday joined English Premier League giants from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua on a reported six-month loan deal with an option to buy at the end of the half-year period.
“Ighalo’s transfer to Manchester United is a fantastic move and a big challenge for him,” Lawal, a Trojan in his heyday with the Super Eagles said.
“It is the dream of any player to play for bigger clubs like Manchester United and this is one of the biggest clubs in the world; I’m happy for him.”
Garba, who scored one of the goals at France’98 World Cup and a member of the team that won historic Soccer Gold medal for Nigeria at Atlanta’96 Olympics, said Ighalo should be able to cope with the demands of playing in the EPL after his earlier spell with Watford.
“Manchester United is bigger platform than when he played for Watford and there is going to be pressure on him every game and every week but I believe he can cope because he has gotten the experience of playing in the EPL before with Watford.”
Similarly, Manu Garba, the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup winning coach with Golden Eaglets, said the Watford experience would serve Ighalo in good stead as he begins a new life at Old Trafford.
“The transfer is good news for Nigerian football and good for Ighalo because it shows his attacking prowess over the years,” explained the former El Kanemi captain.
“For a club as big as Manchester United to bring him in order to solve their goal scoring problem means that Ighalo’s scoring ability is not a fluke; and with this Man United would enjoy more support from Nigerians.”
Meanwhile, Ighalo in a series of post on his social media handles has dedicated his transfer to Manchester United to the memory of his beloved Mary Omoyebagbe Atole (nee Ighalo) who passed on 12th December 2019.
“This (transfer to Manchester United) is for you Omoyebagbe, love for you forever,” the former Udinese striker wrote after his deal was confirmed in the early hours of Saturday.
In the early hours of yesterday, the 30-year-old Ighalo further reminiscence about his late sister.
“I wish (sic) she was here to see all we prayed for but I know you are happy and smiling in heaven….I love you and miss you every day,” he penned.
Sports
NFF To Announce New National Team Coaches
Coaches for the various national teams, will be announced in February, this is according to the General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Dr Mohammed Sanusi.
The scribe of the Nigerian football governing body also made it, that the appointments of coaching crew will be done on merit and the new coaches must possess the qualifications for the positions.
Dr. Sanusi also stated that only the Super Eagles job is not open as the current coach Gernot Rohr moves closer to agreeing on a new term with the Federation.
“The consultants saddled with the responsibility of recruiting and recommending are expected to turn in the chosen coaches for the Super Falcons, U-23 Eagles, Flying Eagles, Falconets, Flamingos, Golden Eaglets and Future Eagles for the NFF executive to approve and announce the appointments,” Sanusi said.
“We expect them to do a thorough job and recruit the best coaches among those who applied. I can assure Nigerians that the NFF will employ the best coaches for our national teams soon.” he said.
It would be recalled that the Federation decided not to renew the contract of the previous coaches following their dismal performances at the major competition last year.
