Focus
Indecent Dressing Degrades A Woman
It is indeed a thing of shame that women of these days are involved in this shameful act; indecent dressing. Indecent dressing is the exposure of some parts of one’s body such as buttocks, breast, all in the name of fashion. This is not only seen among women but men as well. Some men also display their buttocks all in the name of sagging. The worst part of it is that some married women are also guilty of this shameful act. I don’t really know what they have in mind doing this. These clothes include miniskirts, short wears, transparent dresses and tight dresses.
The worst is that some parents encourage this ill behaviour by allowing their children put on such clothes. A good parent should caution their child and tell them to remove any indecent garment they put on. A good parent should dress decently so that their children will learn from her as children, copy what they see more and what you teach them. In some churches, they allow girls put on any type of cloth they like. Even when the reverends or pastors observe that, they keep silent over it. Some even go to the extent of encouraging them to put on indecent dressing however all in a bid to attract more people to the churches.
Recently, the case of rape is on the increase and this might be attributed to the indecent ways our women and girls appear these days.
I therefore enjoin parents, particularly mothers, to form the habit of dressing decently. They should also teach their daughters and wards to dress properly as that is their responsibility. Parents should make our society a better place by training their children properly.
Hope Balafama,
Port Harcourt.
Girls Deserve To Be Educated
In our society today, the number of uneducated girls we see roaming around just leaves one to ponder on the fate of our country.
I don’t see any reason why in the 21st Century, a parent should hesitate, if he or she has the means to send his or her children to school. It is so unacceptable that in this age, people do not see the evils of illiteracy, especially among women. Some parents though they have the means, refuse to send their female children to school in the belief that a woman’s place is in the kitchen. That is a very false theory, because majority of the best cooks in the world are men. Moreover, most of the important things a woman needs before she becomes a good home maker needs to be learnt in school.
They say ignorance is a disease but ignorance in a female child is the worst disease of all. For a girl who will eventually be a mother someday to be stopped from going to school is a curse on that girls’ life. Where is she expected to learn the basic necessities of motherhood from? And worst of all, many parents cannot confidently teach sex education without withdrawing some important facts for fear that the child will want to try it out of curiosity. If a child who was thought sex education like that at home does not go to school, then she is doomed for life. This is one of the reasons why teenagers get pregnant. That is why girl children should be sent to school to know some important things like menstrual hygiene, STDs and all that.
Some parents claim that there is no money to send their girls to school and that the money they have is for the boy’s education. So I urge the government to offer scholarships to girls. This may even change some hard hearted parents’ mind in sending girls to school. And it will give the girls the zeal to study hard in school.
The girl children should be properly educated for not just their good but for the development of the society at large. So, I urge the government to look deeply into this issue and ensure that Nigerian girls are well educated.
Chioma Ozioko,
Enugu.
We Want Politics Without Rancour
In the Western world, a family could have its members registered in different political parties. This practice makes it possible for families not to be left out in the government’s scheme of things.
It is considered very healthy because members understand that the victory of any political party is a victory for the family. Therefore, rather than encouraging strife among themselves, the string of unity is strenghtened.
The result is that families continue to record progress and stability with every successive government, as its members stand the chance of being prominent in the ruling party. Here in Nigeria, the reverse is rather the case. It is considered foolish and stupid to have members of one family scattered in different political parties. And so, pockets of skirmishes greet our political consciousness.
There is hardly any election in Nigeria where violence is not employed as a winning tool. Regrettably, this so called violence is unleashed on people closely related to the perpetrators. Some times, members of same family.
Nigerians are fed up with this genre of politics that is being played in the country. If politics be seen as a Western concept adopted by the Third World, then let us adopt it in its totality.
It is important at this point to note that we do ourselves no good when we kill ourselves for the sake of politics. And like the proverbial eggs that need not be stored in one basket, so is it wise for members of one family to be registered in different political parties.
I therefore call on Nigerian politicians, to tread the political path of the developed world, so they could see reason to bequeathe a legacy of politics devoid of rancour.
By: Chioma Koyi, Port Harcourt.
The Nation Newspaper And The Name Of Wike
There is no denying the fact that The Nation Newspaper is owned by an APC leader. It is also a known fact that the ownership of a medium affects its house style and news coverage patterns. However, it is embarrassing that The Nation Newspaper and its management have allowed a disgruntled APC Member to serve as its correspondent in Rivers State.
I am surprised that The Nation is not embarrassed by the condescending reports that their correspondent in Rivers State churn out on regularly , all in the bid to link Governor Wike to everything that happens in their political party.
I woke up on Saturday (25th January, 2020) to see The Nation Newspaper screamer on the front page: “Rivers APC Hits Wike”, with a rider that the Rivers State Governor was lobbying to join the party since he can’t take over PDP . For the Editors of The Nation, whenever Governor Wike is mentioned, the bar is relegated and unprofessional actions take over.
Nationwide, everyone is aware that the APC is on life support in Rivers State. For over four years, there has been no APC and there has been no Rivers APC leadership. It has been a case of empty drums making noise to be heard. Not for any Electoral Reasons.
If there is anything like APC in Rivers State, it exists in the fertile imagination of The Nation Newspaper and their APC Ambassador detailed to churn out fictional reports against Rivers State and the State Governor.
Otherwise, how would The Nation Newspaper allow political vindictiveness propel it into elevating beer parlour talk into newspaper report? Why would editorial due diligence be sacrificed by The Nation Newspaper simply because they want to mention the name of Governor Wike in their unending political crisis? If they are now ashamed of being associated with their self-inflicted political disaster, then they should seek help.
It is disheartening that The Nation Newspaper continues to rehash the same concocted face-saving allegation that the failed immediate past Rivers State Governor, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi made at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in the presence of President Muhammadu Buhari before the last General Elections.
This concocted story aimed at diverting attention from the failure of Rivers APC did not save the AAC/APC/ARMY/FSARS Alliance from total defeat during the 2019 General elections.
One wonders who The Nation Newspaper is referring to when it called Rivers APC? In the eyes of the law, no such party exists from Ward to the State level as far as Rivers State is concerned. Yes, there are several factions and clubs within the APC in Rivers State that are jostling for Recognition, but none truly exists.
It smacks of editorial recklessness and ineptitude to throw up the name of Governor Wike, in a struggle amongst several weakened APC associations in Rivers State.
It is tantamount to administering ‘panadol’ on Governor Wike, when the different factions of Rivers APC are suffering from prolonged headache. As associates of Rivers APC and the faction of the Minister of Transportation, The Nation Newspaper should restrict its ‘medicinal ‘ benevolence to members of their association that subscribe to lies, deception, divisiveness and under-development.
I am surprised that the Editorial Board of The Nation Newspaper is yet to view Rivers State as a place where it can write on the huge developmental projects of Governor Wike. I am shocked that the Editorial Board of The Nation Newspaper still views Rivers State from commercial lenses of churning out lies on Governor Wike to sell extra copies of the paper.
Having supported different political parties since 2014 to spread falsehood and lies against Governor Wike and Rivers State, it is high time The Nation Newspaper changed its technique to a more productive and truthful approach. Rivers people are fully in support of their Governor and they are never be deceived by half baked lies.
This is not a time to play the Ostrich. The Nation Newspaper and her associates in the different camps of APC must start rebuilding their ailing political party. Rivers APC cannot be revived on the altar of lies and irresponsible propaganda. If propaganda was enough, Rivers APC would have won all elections since 2015.
Governor Wike has been magnanimous to the ailing opposition, despite their love for mischief and injurious falsehood.
On 21st February, 2019, Governor Wike called on the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to accept the reality that their party will not be on the ballot for the 2019 General elections in the state.
Governor Wike urged the leaders of Rivers APC to accept the judgment of the Supreme Court as the will of God, saying that nobody can resurrect a dead horse.
The governor made the call in a State broadcast on the rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly elections coming up on Saturday, 23rd February, 2019.
The governor said: “Truth be told, the Supreme Court has spoken. INEC has confirmed. It is the will of God and there is nothing anybody can do to return the APC to the ballot for the 2019 general elections in Rivers State.
“ But this, I believe, is not the end of life for the APC in Rivers State. There is always another day and as political leaders, we must have the courage to accept the reality, know when to stop fighting for nothing and tell our followers the simple truth, even if it may sound bitter. I would therefore advice my brothers in the APC to endeavor to put their house in order, allow the prevailing peace to continue and prepare for 2023”.
Beyond projecting injurious falsehood, has The Nation Newspaper or her APC Correspondent or associates ever focused on the exclusion of Rivers State from the allocation and implementation of Federal Projects since 2015? Are they pretending not to know that almost all developmental projects in Rivers State since 2015 have been the exclusive work of Governor Wike?
Elections are over and this is the time for governance. The Nation Newspaper cannot subject Rivers State to a perpetual condition of needless politicking. Rivers APC is not in Government and they have ample time on their hands to lie against each other. The Nation Newspaper should not drag Governor Wike into this endless mess of Rivers APC’s unnecessary intra-party rivalry.
There should be a conscious effort to transit from campaign mode to governance mode. Sponsoring media campaigns of calumny will not resolve the deep-seated challenges facing the ailing Rivers APC. Calling Governor Wike names can only bring momentary pleasure, which will disappear after the press conference or interview session.
Since that ill-fated press conference by the Minister’s Rivers APC faction, has the crisis disappeared? Since the trending of that misleading Information circulated by The Nation Newspaper , the Rivers APC crisis has worsened. At this juncture, we may require the services of National Population Commission to ascertain the number of factions that exist in Rivers APC.
In all of this, one fact is constant. Governor Wike’s connection to Rivers people is getting even stronger. He is busy fulfilling his campaign promises to Rivers people and that is what matters to them
Simeon Nwakaudu is Special Adviser to the Governor on Electronic Media.
Simeon Nwakaudu
