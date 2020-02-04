News
Immigration Ban: US Informed Nigeria In March, 2019, Trump Confirms
The United States President, Mr Donald Trump, has clarified that Nigeria and other countries affected by the new travel ban were informed in March, 2019.
This was contained in his proclamation published on the White House website.
In the new rule, citizens from Nigeria, Eritrea, Sudan, Tanzania, Kyrgyzstan and Myanmar will not get visas that can lead to permanent residency.
“These countries, for the most part, want to be helpful but for a variety of different reasons simply failed to meet those minimum requirements that we laid out,” acting Homeland Security Secretary, Chad Wolf said last Friday.
In his proclamation, Trump said: “The process began on March 11, 2019, when the United States Government formally notified all foreign governments (except for Iran, Syria, and North Korea) about the refined performance metrics for the identity-management and information-sharing criteria.
“After collecting information from foreign governments, multilateral organizations, United States Embassies, federal law enforcement agencies, and the Intelligence Community, multiple subject matter experts reviewed each country’s data and measured its identity-management and information-sharing practices against the criteria.
“DHS then applied the data to an algorithm it developed to consistently assess each country’s compliance with the criteria. DHS identified the worst-performing countries for further interagency review and for an assessment of the potential impact of visa restrictions.
“In addition, the United States Government, led by the Department of State, continued or increased engagements with many countries about those countries’ deficiencies.
“A number of foreign governments sent senior officials to Washington, D.C., to discuss those issues, explore potential solutions, and convey views about obstacles to improving performance.
“As a result of this engagement, one country made sufficient improvements in its information-sharing and identity-management practices and was removed from consideration for travel restrictions.
“Since the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security issued his report on September 13, 2019, the Secretary of State, consistent with section 4(b) of Proclamation 9645, has continued to engage many foreign governments regarding the deficiencies identified in DHS’s report.
“Based on these engagements, in January, 2020, those senior officials recommended that I maintain the entry restrictions adopted in Proclamation 9645 (as modified by Proclamation 9723), and that I exercise my authority under section 212(f) of the INA to suspend entry into the United States for nationals of six new countries — Burma (Myanmar), Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Sudan, and Tanzania — until those countries address their identified deficiencies.”
RSG Denies Sealing NLC Office Over Minimum Wage …Says Claims Calculated Attempt To Mislead The Public …Explains Action As Activity Preceding Release Of The 5 Per Cent Retention Fees
The Rivers State Government has debunked reports making the rounds that the state secretariat of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) was sealed by government due to issues relating to the new minimum wage.
The Special Adviser, Special Projects and Head, Bureau for Special Projects, Alabo George Kelly disclosed this in a statement issued, yesterday, in Port Harcourt and made available to The Tide.
He said the claims was not only false, but also a calculated attempt to mislead the public against the genuine intentions of government, saying the bureau was only carrying out a routine duty to ensure that all infrastructure it provides were habitable and safe for use.
The statement reads, “The attention of the Bureau for Special Projects have been drawn to a frivolous news milling the rounds that the NLC secretariat was sealed as a result of minimum wage related issues.
“This is not only untrue, but also a calculated attempt at misleading the public against the genuine intentions of government.
“As you may be aware, the NLC structure which was built pro bono by the Rivers State Government for labour was completed and commissioned only a few months ago by the Bureau and it is our normal practice to carry out general inspections and structural integrity evaluation or tests before the expiration of the defects liability period.
“It is this activity that precedes the release of the 5 per cent retention fees due any contractor six months or one year upon practical completion of the project. This is not new to every contractor or client in the construction industry.
“In this case, however, the contractor himself reported to the Bureau a structural defect which must be immediately fixed to avoid further deterioration/risks of incidents.
“The Bureau had to act expeditiously by giving him a go-ahead to conduct a thorough structural integrity evaluation in liaison with the Bureau’s in-house consultants; and of course this can only be done by first sealing off the place, because the place cannot be in use while the exercise is on.
“It is uncharitable and ungrateful for anyone under the aegis of the NLC to misconstrue this exercise for a product of an imagined imbroglio between labour and government. This is sad!
“It is worthy to mention that the subject matter being discussed was graciously provided for the union as a result the cordial relationship that exists between labour and government and I’m not in doubt of the continuity of that cordiality.
“The proponents of that outlandish news in our own thinking can best be described as uncharitable, ungrateful and rebellious.
“The land was not revoked by government; the building was not seized by government.
“The Bureau is only carrying out its routine duty in ensuring that all infrastructure it provides are habitable and safe for use by our people and it’s our practice to seal off buildings when such exercises are being carried out,” the statement added.
By: Dennis Naku
Oil Workers Back Calls For Sack Of Service Chiefs
Oil workers under the aegis of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) have lent their voices in support of the calls for the sacking of service chiefs amidst rising insecurity in the country.
The senior oil workers’ union said in a statement, yesterday, that the service chiefs had overstayed their welcome.
It said, “PENGASSAN is in support of the demands by the House of Representatives for the immediate resignation of the service chiefs for failing to tackle the rising wave of criminality and alarming increase of insecurity in our great nation.
“The lawmakers also accused the national security apparatus of transforming the security situation in the country into a cash cow for their self-aggrandisement, and therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack them if they fail to resign honourably.”
The union said the growing rate of insecurity in the country had become a nightmare.
It said, “To us as an association, the service chiefs have overstayed their tenure in office in the various arms of the nation’s Armed Forces, thereby contravening the Armed Forces Laws on retirement and disengagement from active service and have therefore become lethargic.
“On a daily basis, stories of killings in states such as Borno, Plateau, Kaduna, Adamawa and the recent beheading of the Adamawa State CAN chairman have saturated the mass media. The Boko Haram sect, for example, has been relentless in the shedding of blood and the destruction of properties of innocent victims.
“We condemn in totality these atrocities and find it highly unacceptable.”
Rivers, Chinese Firm Partner On Real Madrid Academy
The Rivers State Government and the world’s largest textile company, Hieng Yuan Xiang (HYX), China have agreed to partner towards the development of Real Madrid Academy, with a view to empowering the less privileged children.
They reached the agreement, yesterday, during at a meeting on the sidelines of the 83rd Congress of the International Sport Press Association (AIPS) holding in Budapest, Hungary.
Wike represented the Rivers State Government while HYX Chairman of Board, Mr Liu Ruiqi, represented HYX.
The meeting was facilitated by the AIPS President, Mr Gianni Merlo.
Speaking during the meeting, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike stated that his administration initiated the Real Madrid Academy to groom future international football stars and also empower the less privileged.
The governor said, “We initiated Real Madrid Academy to empower the less privileged and give them the opportunity to actualize their potentials. We are offering them training in football and academics.”
Wike said that the Rivers State Government has completed world class facilities in the area of football and basketball at the academy.
He said that hostels and additional classrooms are being developed, pointing out that they will be ready before the next academic session.
“We are at the moment developing hostel and additional classrooms for the Raal Madrid Academy. These facilities will be ready before the beginning of the next academic session”, Wike said.
The Rivers State governor called on the largest textile company in China to partner with the Rivers State Government to expand the frontiers of the academy, explaining that as the second largest economy in Nigeria, such partnership would be to the benefit of several less privileged children.
He also called on HYX to extend her sports sponsorship programmes to the Real Madrid Academy, as the academy would soon become the biggest sports development centre in Africa.
Responding, HYX Chairman of Board, Mr Liu Ruiqi, assured the Rivers State governor that his company was interested in partnering with the Rivers State Government to develop the Real Madrid Academy.
He said that HYX as one of the key sponsors of Beijing Olympics, the Chinese Football Team and other sports activities, was interested in sports academies that empower the less privileged.
He said that in the coming months he would work with the Rivers State Government to visit the state as part of the process to consolidate on the partnership process.
Also speaking, AIPS President, Mr Gianni Merlo said that the Real Madrid Academy was a worthy football project that deserves support and encouragement.
He said: “I was in Nigeria in 2017 when the process for the setting up of the Real Madrid Academy started. I was impressed with what was on ground. The academy has developed and it deserves international support.
“That is the reason I facilitated this meeting. The Real Madrid Academy is a wonderful project, developed by the Rivers State Government.”
In his remarks, the AIPS President (Africa), Mitchell Obi, urged HYX to support the Real Madrid Academy, as it was a veritable empowerment tool.
He said that the governor was one of the greatest promoters of sports in Africa, hence the AIPS honoured him with the Power of Sports (POS), Africa award.
Highpoint of the occasion was the presentation of Real Madrid Academy brochure to the HYX Chairman of Board, Mr Liu Ruiqi, by Governor Wike.
