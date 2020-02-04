Environment
Expert Calls For Sanction Against Gas Flaring Firms
An environmentalist, Miss Blessing Digbani, has called for sanctions against gas flaring companies in the Niger Delta.
Digbani who spoke on the effect of climate change in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt particularly called for the application of the pollution pay principle to punish companies and individuals flaring gases in the region.
She said companies and individuals contributing to climate change in the region should be made to pay for their actions.
“The government should apply the polluters pay principles to ensure that industries and individuals whose activities pollute the environment pay for their action.
“This is the only way to compel them to reduce the gas emission into the atmosphere.”
The activist who said climate change is real, urged for a sensitisation programme on the effect of climate change in the Niger Delta.
The activist also called on governments to initiate programmes that will absorbed the teeming number of youths involved in illegal oil bunkering on the region.
By: Amina Ngoma
Group Declares Four New LGAs Open Defecation – Free
The National Task Group on Sanitation has declared four new Local Government Areas open defecation free, having met requirements in the Open Defecation Free (ODF) Protocol.
The Local Government Areas are Nsit Atai in Akwa Ibom State, Gagarawa and Kiyawa of Jigawa State, and Agatu in Benue State.
At the monthly meeting of the National Task Group on Sanitation in Abuja, the Chairman, Mr Emmanuel Awe, noted that the declaration makes a total of 20 local government areas now defecation-free.
Receiving the reports from validators who went on the field to verify claimed reports from the local government authorities, Awe thanked the team and members of the group to improve Sanitation and hygiene in the country.
According to him, Nigeria ought to do through collective effort in making sure that open defecation practice ended, saying that as the largest open defecator globally, it cannot be ‘business as usual’.
He said 754 local government areas still needed to be open defecation free, noting that current efforts show that one in two persons defecate openly in the country, and has no access to toilets.
The chairman said Nigeria ought to take a cue from India who made commitment through political will and financial provision to end open defecation in the country.
He hinted that at the upcoming World Bank Spring for Finance Ministers’ meetings in April, discussions would be to see how countries would increase budgets for sanitation and hygiene in line with the Sustainable Development Goals six.
On possible relapse of communities declared open defecation free, Mr Nanpet Chuktu, Programme Manager of Rural Sanitation and Hygiene Promotion in Nigeria, United Purpose, noted that plans were on the way to bring all traditional leaders to a meeting to see work out sustainability plans.
Chuktu, whose organisation is implementing the programme in Benue and Cross River states said Agatu local government had made steady efforts towards ending open defecation, saying the delay was from the farmers-herdsmen crises some time ago.
He added that communities have been triggered and empowered on Simple Doable Actions that will help to maintain ODF status and promote sustainability in hygiene promotion.
Mrs Yemisi Akpa, a member of the Task Group and staff of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, noted that efforts were on to review the ODF Guideline, saying it would involve a post ODF monitoring towards ending relapse of defecation-free communities.
“We recognise that some ODF communities may have a relapse, that is why we are designing a post ODF guideline for monitoring them.
“This would involve follow-up visits from time to time to see that they maintain the status. “
A Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Specialist for UNICEF, Mr Bioye Ogunjobi, commended the team for efforts made so far at getting more Local government areas open defecation free.
Ogunjobi urged the NTGS and other stakeholders to key into efforts already made in some communities, as they could be ‘low hanging fruits’ for programme success.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that today’s declaration makes a total of 20 local government areas, now open defecation free. (NAN)
2020 Flood Prediction: Don Tasks Civil Societies On Action
A professor of Geosciences at the University of Port Harcourt Enurie G. Akpokodje has tasked Civil Society Organisations (CSOS) in the Niger Delta to initiate programmes that will wakeup governments in the region to put in place mitigative measures against the expected impact of the looming flooding this year in the region.
Professor Akpokodje said this is a telephone interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt while reacting to this year’s rainfalls and flood prediction by the Nigerian Metrological Agency (NIMET) in the Niger Delta.
The University don said time had come for Civil Society organisations in the region to commit government to take actions that will mitigate the expected impacts of the looming disaster.
“This is the time to wake up government. This is the time to sensitise government to do something by way of reducing the impact,” he said.
According to him, Civil Society organisations can create the needed awareness by way of holding seminars, workshops, rallies and even paying visits to government functionaries with a view to delivering a position paper on the issue.
According to him, “Civil society Organisations can organise road show to remind government that this is the time to do something about the looming disaster.”
He however, regretted that government at all levels in the country seemed not to be paying attention to issue of flooding in the country.
“Government is doing noting. They are just politicking,” the university don who is member of the Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society (NMGS), Rivers State said the society had lined up series of workshops and seminars on the effect of flooding this year.
It would be recalled that the Geoscientist in one of his lectures last year, called for the implementation of the Port Harcourt flood masterplan.
Meanwhile, the Nigerian Metrological Agency (NIMET) has predicted heavy rainfalls and flooding this year.
In its 2020 flood outlook, the agency said Rivers State will suffer severe flooding as a result of a heavy rainfall.
Local governments likely to suffer the effect of the flooding according to the agency include: Ogba Egbema/Ndoni, Ahoada West, Ahoada East, Abua/Odual, Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor amongst others.
Rivers Community Hails SEEFOR For Provision Of Toilet Facility
Residents of Somiari Ama community in Rivers State have commended the World Bank for the construction of a model toilet facility for the community.
A cross section of residents of the community told newsmen during a media tour organised by the State Employment and Expenditure for Results (SEEFOR) project that the existing facility in the community which is a pier latrine is no longer accessible by old women.
They said that the situation has increased the rate of open defecation in the area.
The toilet facility which was built by the Somiar-Tere Ama Unity Cooperative under FADAMA III of subcomponent of the State Employment and Expenditure for Results (SEEFOR) project has a female section with three rooms and a male section with two rooms.
FADAMA III SEEFOR focal person, Richard Fubara during an inspection of the facility that the project will end said the culture of open defecation in the community.
Fubara said when commissioned, residents of the community will only be charged twenty naira for the maintenance of the facility.
He described the facility as a big relief to the people of the area as the already existing pier latrine facility is no longer accessible to the people.
According to him, the development was in line with Federal Government policy of ending open defecation in Nigeria before 2025.
Meanwhile the Ewika community in Eleme Local Government Area has thanked the World Bank for the provision of potable water to the community.
Paramount ruler of Ewika community, Chief Jacob Mkpo, said the project has saved the community from the agony of searching for potable drinking water, adding that for 70 years, Ewika community was without potable drinking water.
Chief Mkpo said the community will ensure the maintenance of the facility.
