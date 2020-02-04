Corruption: Reps Threaten To Expose CBN, FIRS, NNPC, Others

The House of Representatives, yesterday, threatened to expose the amount of generated public funds unaccounted for by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and several other unremitting agencies in the country.

The Chairman of the House Public Accounts Committee, Rep. Wole Oke issued the threat at a public hearing on non-remittances, declared open by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila.

The two-week public hearing on the probe of alleged “deliberate and reckless refusal by non-Treasury and Partially Funded Agencies to render their audited accounts covering the period of 2014-2018 to the Auditor General of the federation” was attended by over 50 agencies.

Gbajabiamila, who was represented by Deputy Leader of the House of Representatives, Rep Peter Akpatason, made it clear that henceforth it would no longer business as usual as the Ninth National Assembly would go all out to compel the defaulting MDAs to adhere strictly to the relevant provisions of the Constitution and statutes to account for public funds appropriated to them.

Welcoming stakeholders to the public hearing, the Chairman of the Committee, Rep Wole Oke, who lamented the lukewarm attitude of the MDAs in rendering accounts of the funds allocated to the over the years, rolled out the long list of the numbers of MDAs involved.

Oke declared that the National Assembly would have no option than to publish the names of defaulting MDAs on the pages of the national dailies as a wake-up call.

According to him, “the 9th Assembly is not a ‘Yes’ Assembly or ‘rubber stamp’ one, we will go all out to make all the MDAs to surrender accurate accounts appropriated to them over the years, it very disheartened when some heads of the MDAs will dodging the parliament when it comes to rendering of accounts, henceforth, it is not going be business as usual”.

The House also threatened to stop further releases of budgetary allocations to all government agencies that fail to submit their audited account to the office of the Auditor General of the Federation.

The chairman threatened to name and shame all MDAs that have failed to submit their audited account, aside deploying the constitutional instrument of arrest, and frowned at instances where MDAs invited to appear before its Public Accounts Committee failed to do so, saying such action is a clear indication that they have something to hide.

Oke, who was visibly angry at the actions of the MDAs, told them that while they were not out to do the work, they were determined to find out why the agencies fail to submit their record of audited account to the Auditor General’s office as required by law.

He said, “when it comes to performing the duty of spending money as chief executive, you that judiciously. But when it comes to rendering account, you are hesitant in doing so. If you don’t render account, how will the Auditor General be able to audit the account of the country and tell us the state of our finances?

“This Parliament is determined to prove all those people who say we are rubber stamp wrong. We are determined to do our job. It will no longer be business as usual. We believe that the MDAs that are not here have something to hide.

Oke was particularly not happy with the absence of the chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), saying it was a sign of disrespect for the parliament.

He turned down an assistant general manager, who announced that he was representing the chairman of the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), saying they invited the chairman of the commission.