Buhari Sets Up Committee On Deteriorating Security
President Muhammadu Buhari has set up a committee to periodically review the security situation in the country.
The president also said that the government has put in motion strategies to increase funding for the security services, especially the police, their welfare and of their families in order to boost their commitment to crime-fighting.
The committee members are to be drawn from the executive, legislature and the ruling party.
This development follows the call by Senate and House of Representatives last week for the sack of the service chiefs as well as other drastic measures to tackle the deteriorating security situation in the country.
Fielding questions from State House correspondents, after a meeting with President Buhari and Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, although he did not disclose the names of the committee members, however, said it would include members of the executive, legislature and the ruling party.
He said the committee would help proffer lasting solutions to the entire security structure in the country.
The speaker said the National Assembly leadership believes that something drastic needed to be done under the present circumstance but added that the removal of the service chiefs may not entirely address the crippling security situation in the country.
When asked if changing the service chiefs will impact positively on the fight against insecurity, Gbajabiamila responded: “Is the president as concerned as we are? Answer: probably more. Is the president looking to do something about it? Answer: yes. The question of security is uppermost in his mind and he opened up to us and you must understand that some communications are privileged, but suffice to say that the president is concerned and he intends to do something about our challenges.
“Opinions are divided; the generality of the opinion is that the service chiefs should go, that was evident in our debates in the House of Representatives and in the Senate, but sometimes you don’t want a knee-jack reaction.
“Many of us identify that something drastic has to be done; there’s also the school of thought that says since we are talking about banditry, kidnapping, and murders, what have the armed forces got to do with that, anywhere in the world? So, the question then arises that if he changes the service chiefs, does that address the issues of kidnapping and banditry? The Army, Navy and Air Force are outfits set up to tackle external aggression. It is the police that is set up for internal security, such as we are all witnessing.
“That’s talking about service chiefs; has the Inspector-General of Police met up with his responsibilities? The question is if we now narrow it to the Inspector General to Police, many will argue that he has done a very good job and many will argue with you that he’s arm strung, straight-jacketed, there’s very little he can do in the face of no equipment, no funding and we explained to Mr President that we have to increase funding; we have to recruit more.
“We are talking, even just right now, we have gone on to set up a committee that will periodically review the issue of security, maybe once a month or once in six weeks, which will involve the two arms of government and the party.
“Major progress was made in this discussion, which is a meeting that lasted over an hour and I believe Nigerians will begin to see traction, they’ll begin to see changes. You can be sure that concrete steps were taken in that direction.”
The Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, who was part of the meeting, said President Buhari was also very worried about the deteriorating security situation in the country.
He said: “We met with Mr. President over the security issues in the country and other matters of governance. The recent security challenges this country is facing require that we work very closely.
“We had the debates in the two chambers of the National Assembly, last week, and resolutions were taken and we have come to discuss with Mr. President on the way forward, what we feel about some of these security challenges and also to ask him what he thinks we should do.
“Even though in the Senate we have our ad-hoc committee (members) who are to work and fashion out the specific measures we believe should be taken, but in the interim, there is a need for us as a government to ensure that we provide a way out to tackle the security challenges. In the intermediate and the long term, we should be able to come up with some strategies, the road map to ensure that we secure the lives and properties of Nigeria.”
Asked if the sack of the service chiefs as part of the discussion, Lawan said, “We discussed everything that matters as far as the issue of security in this country is concerned. We believe that it is imperative that we are able to provide those necessary equipment and welfare for the armed forces of this country and the police, to ensure that they are able to operate and performed efficiently and effectively.”
Asked what Buhari’s response was, the Senate president said, “Mr. President was forthcoming; of course, as the leader of this country, he is more worried than anybody else about the situation. So, we are on the same page that we should be able to do whatever it takes to ensure that the security agencies are able to perform better than they are doing now.”
On the security chiefs, he said, “You see, in matters of security of course as leaders, we are supposed to lead but when it concerns security every single citizen matters in this. So, it is for all of us, citizens and leaders to ensure that we are playing our part as it is necessary.
“But I believe that now the time has come; we have reached a tipping point that everybody in Nigeria is concern about the security situation and therefore, we are all prepared and that is why we have come to meet with Mr. President as leaders of National Assembly on behalf of our colleagues, to discuss the way forward. And, of course, I believe that citizens’ participation is critical and crucial.”
Asked if the issue of using technology to fight insurgency was also looked into, Lawan said, “Definitely we are looking into technology but don’t want to divulge everything discussed about security. But I believe that the issue of technology is important. We need to minimize the casualties (on the side) of our armed forces and therefore we need to apply technology and become more efficient.
“It is also critical that because we are dealing with human beings, you are asking the military, the police to go and fight insurgents, kidnappers and bandits, you also need to do something about their welfare. How do they live? Where do they live? What is the condition of the schools for their children? And so on and so forth. So, these are issues that are very important and could have very important outcomes when we are able to do the right thing and we will do them.”
RSG Denies Sealing NLC Office Over Minimum Wage …Says Claims Calculated Attempt To Mislead The Public …Explains Action As Activity Preceding Release Of The 5 Per Cent Retention Fees
The Rivers State Government has debunked reports making the rounds that the state secretariat of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) was sealed by government due to issues relating to the new minimum wage.
The Special Adviser, Special Projects and Head, Bureau for Special Projects, Alabo George Kelly disclosed this in a statement issued, yesterday, in Port Harcourt and made available to The Tide.
He said the claims was not only false, but also a calculated attempt to mislead the public against the genuine intentions of government, saying the bureau was only carrying out a routine duty to ensure that all infrastructure it provides were habitable and safe for use.
The statement reads, “The attention of the Bureau for Special Projects have been drawn to a frivolous news milling the rounds that the NLC secretariat was sealed as a result of minimum wage related issues.
“This is not only untrue, but also a calculated attempt at misleading the public against the genuine intentions of government.
“As you may be aware, the NLC structure which was built pro bono by the Rivers State Government for labour was completed and commissioned only a few months ago by the Bureau and it is our normal practice to carry out general inspections and structural integrity evaluation or tests before the expiration of the defects liability period.
“It is this activity that precedes the release of the 5 per cent retention fees due any contractor six months or one year upon practical completion of the project. This is not new to every contractor or client in the construction industry.
“In this case, however, the contractor himself reported to the Bureau a structural defect which must be immediately fixed to avoid further deterioration/risks of incidents.
“The Bureau had to act expeditiously by giving him a go-ahead to conduct a thorough structural integrity evaluation in liaison with the Bureau’s in-house consultants; and of course this can only be done by first sealing off the place, because the place cannot be in use while the exercise is on.
“It is uncharitable and ungrateful for anyone under the aegis of the NLC to misconstrue this exercise for a product of an imagined imbroglio between labour and government. This is sad!
“It is worthy to mention that the subject matter being discussed was graciously provided for the union as a result the cordial relationship that exists between labour and government and I’m not in doubt of the continuity of that cordiality.
“The proponents of that outlandish news in our own thinking can best be described as uncharitable, ungrateful and rebellious.
“The land was not revoked by government; the building was not seized by government.
“The Bureau is only carrying out its routine duty in ensuring that all infrastructure it provides are habitable and safe for use by our people and it’s our practice to seal off buildings when such exercises are being carried out,” the statement added.
By: Dennis Naku
Oil Workers Back Calls For Sack Of Service Chiefs
Oil workers under the aegis of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) have lent their voices in support of the calls for the sacking of service chiefs amidst rising insecurity in the country.
The senior oil workers’ union said in a statement, yesterday, that the service chiefs had overstayed their welcome.
It said, “PENGASSAN is in support of the demands by the House of Representatives for the immediate resignation of the service chiefs for failing to tackle the rising wave of criminality and alarming increase of insecurity in our great nation.
“The lawmakers also accused the national security apparatus of transforming the security situation in the country into a cash cow for their self-aggrandisement, and therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack them if they fail to resign honourably.”
The union said the growing rate of insecurity in the country had become a nightmare.
It said, “To us as an association, the service chiefs have overstayed their tenure in office in the various arms of the nation’s Armed Forces, thereby contravening the Armed Forces Laws on retirement and disengagement from active service and have therefore become lethargic.
“On a daily basis, stories of killings in states such as Borno, Plateau, Kaduna, Adamawa and the recent beheading of the Adamawa State CAN chairman have saturated the mass media. The Boko Haram sect, for example, has been relentless in the shedding of blood and the destruction of properties of innocent victims.
“We condemn in totality these atrocities and find it highly unacceptable.”
Rivers, Chinese Firm Partner On Real Madrid Academy
The Rivers State Government and the world’s largest textile company, Hieng Yuan Xiang (HYX), China have agreed to partner towards the development of Real Madrid Academy, with a view to empowering the less privileged children.
They reached the agreement, yesterday, during at a meeting on the sidelines of the 83rd Congress of the International Sport Press Association (AIPS) holding in Budapest, Hungary.
Wike represented the Rivers State Government while HYX Chairman of Board, Mr Liu Ruiqi, represented HYX.
The meeting was facilitated by the AIPS President, Mr Gianni Merlo.
Speaking during the meeting, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike stated that his administration initiated the Real Madrid Academy to groom future international football stars and also empower the less privileged.
The governor said, “We initiated Real Madrid Academy to empower the less privileged and give them the opportunity to actualize their potentials. We are offering them training in football and academics.”
Wike said that the Rivers State Government has completed world class facilities in the area of football and basketball at the academy.
He said that hostels and additional classrooms are being developed, pointing out that they will be ready before the next academic session.
“We are at the moment developing hostel and additional classrooms for the Raal Madrid Academy. These facilities will be ready before the beginning of the next academic session”, Wike said.
The Rivers State governor called on the largest textile company in China to partner with the Rivers State Government to expand the frontiers of the academy, explaining that as the second largest economy in Nigeria, such partnership would be to the benefit of several less privileged children.
He also called on HYX to extend her sports sponsorship programmes to the Real Madrid Academy, as the academy would soon become the biggest sports development centre in Africa.
Responding, HYX Chairman of Board, Mr Liu Ruiqi, assured the Rivers State governor that his company was interested in partnering with the Rivers State Government to develop the Real Madrid Academy.
He said that HYX as one of the key sponsors of Beijing Olympics, the Chinese Football Team and other sports activities, was interested in sports academies that empower the less privileged.
He said that in the coming months he would work with the Rivers State Government to visit the state as part of the process to consolidate on the partnership process.
Also speaking, AIPS President, Mr Gianni Merlo said that the Real Madrid Academy was a worthy football project that deserves support and encouragement.
He said: “I was in Nigeria in 2017 when the process for the setting up of the Real Madrid Academy started. I was impressed with what was on ground. The academy has developed and it deserves international support.
“That is the reason I facilitated this meeting. The Real Madrid Academy is a wonderful project, developed by the Rivers State Government.”
In his remarks, the AIPS President (Africa), Mitchell Obi, urged HYX to support the Real Madrid Academy, as it was a veritable empowerment tool.
He said that the governor was one of the greatest promoters of sports in Africa, hence the AIPS honoured him with the Power of Sports (POS), Africa award.
Highpoint of the occasion was the presentation of Real Madrid Academy brochure to the HYX Chairman of Board, Mr Liu Ruiqi, by Governor Wike.
