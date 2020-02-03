RSU Lauds RSHA Over Amendment Of Institution’s Law

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, Justice Iche Ndu (rtd.),has commended the Rivers State House of Assembly for amending and passing into law, the Rivers State University Law No. 4 of 2017, which has made the institution a fully fledged university.

Justice Ndu made the commendation when he received in audience the Chairman and members of the House Committee on Education of the Rivers State House of Assembly, in his office recently.

The Pro-Chancellor averred that the amendment of the Institution’s law which changed its name from the Rivers State University of Science and Technology, to the River State University was a great feat achieved by the Lawmakers for the advancement of the University.

He explained that prior to the amendment of the law, the University was seen as a one faculty-based institution that specializes only in Science and Technology ,adding that the new law has opened the institution to offer courses in diverse fields.

He thanked the House Committee on Education for presenting the bill at the floor of the House, and for the role played in convincing other Honourable members to support the passage of the bill in to law.

He used the forum to expressed gratitude to the Governor and Visitor of the University, Nyesom Wike, for the infrastructural support in view of the new status of the University, stating that the Governor completed some abandoned projects and initiated new ones which he has commissioned.

“Some of the projects executed in the university by the governor include: Faculty of Management Sciences, Faculty of Environmental Sciences, College of Medical Sciences, Faculty of Education buildings and the Students Union “Aluta house,” he stated.

Justice Ndu also thanked the Governor for his promise to build a befitting Senate building for the institution, noting that the Governor has fulfilled his promise with the release of funds for the takeoff of the project.

On her part, the Ag. Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Opuenebo Binya Owei said the Management of the University was concerned about how to increase the internally generated revenue and as such, has set up an Investment Committee, saying that the Investment Committee was currently reviewing business proposals to set up a bakery and water production factory, as well as agric farm to produce chickens, eggs, garri and vegetables for commercial purposes.

Earlier in his address, the Chairman of the House Committee on Education, Hon. Christian Ahiakwo expressed satisfaction with the ongoing transformation in the University, stating that the University campus was clean and the structures were looking good.