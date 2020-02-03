Education
RSG Moves To Introduce Indigenous Languages In Public Schools …As Commissioner Inaugurates Technical Committee
The Rivers State Government has commenced moves to introduce the teaching of indigenous languages in public schools in the state.
This followed the inauguration of a technical committee on modalities for the teaching of indigenous languages in public schools in the state by the Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Professor Kaniye Ebeku.
The committee members are made up of five directors of the Ministry and two linguists, who will serve as external advisers. They are also expected to submit reports of the committee in two weeks time.
Professor Ebeku, during the inauguration charged Committee members to consider ways of implementing the teaching of indigenous (Local) languages in public schools with effect from the next academic session.
He said: “The Committee is expected to come up with how many languages to be taught per school, recommend competent teachers to be recruited as well as to be trained for effective service delivery.”
The Education Commissioner further charged the Committee headed by the Director Secondary, Mrs Sokari Davies to work out modalities with reference to the law passed by Rivers State House of Assembly on indigenous languages.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Education
NUC Grants IAUE’s Programmes Full Accreditation
The National Universities Commission (NUC) has given full accreditation status to programmes run by the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni ,Rivers state.
The Vice Chancellor of the university. Professor Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele disclosed this at the statutory Senate meeting which was held at the postgraduate hall of the institution over the weekend..
The Tide learnt that a 53-man expert team from the NUC had earlier visited the university on resource assessment and, verification of proposed academic programmes run by the institution on Thursday November 28, 2019.
The vice chancellor, which formed the basis of the approval listed
the programmes which received the NUC full accreditation status to include
Economics- M.Sc & Ph.D-
Sociology- M.Sc & Ph.D-
Educational Management- M.ED & Ph.d- Full
Primary Education-M.ED & Ph-D – Full
Business Education- M.Sc.ED & Ph.D- Full
and English- M.A & Phd
Others are French-.M.A & Ph.D,
History- M.A & Ph.D,
, Biology- M.Sc & Ph.D,
Chemistry- M.Sc & Ph.D,
Physics- M.Sc & Ph.D,
Mathematics- M.Sc & Ph.D as well as
Political Science- B.Sc-
According to him, “These are current number of programmes with full accreditation which are in addition to undergraduate Programmes of the institution which already had 100% full accreditation status.”.
Prof Ndimele expressed appreciation to staff of the institution for the success recorded and expressed optimism that the State Governo,r Chief Nyesom Wike will grant approval for employment to cater for the staffing needs of the institution which he said ,was a requirement from the National Universities Commission (NUC) for the establishment of full time mode of other programmes, especially Mathematics.
Education
Union Wants Andoni Students To Be Agents Of Dev
The National Union of Andoni Students (NUAS) has tasked Andoni students in institutions of higher learning to make themselves agents of development in their communities and the society at large.
The new National President of the Union, comrade Ifuk Oguchen said this in his post inauguration speech as the present of the Union in Port Harcourt.
According to comrade Oguchem, students of Andoni origin should see themselves as useful tools to drive development in Andoni and the entire society.
He also called on them and the entire youths of Andoni to embrace peace as it was the bedrock of development in Andoni.
Earlier in his three point mission statement, the NUAS president said his administration will redefine the extant ideology of the Union, restore unionism on campuses, while also giving attention to the welfare of students.
He used the occasion to commend the chairman of Andoni Local Government Area, Paul Laurence Paul, for his continuous supports to the students union body.
Those elected and inaugurated were; Comrade Ifuk Festus Oguchen president; Charity Linus Tkpunwa, vice president and Zedock Gabriel Ikpoko secretary general.
Also inaugurated were:Graham Walter, assistant secretary, Sunju Peace Elijah, financial secretary and Awaji-Ibene Thompson, treasurer.
The rest were: Alepunder Iganah, national director of social; Joseph Ayagwung, public relations officer; and Nelson Awaji Victor, chief whip.
By: Amid Ngome & Josephine Nsirim
Education
RSU Students Task Wike On Vc’s Appointment …Want Thorough Bred Academic
Students of the Rivers State University (RSU), Nkpolu, Port Harcourt, have appealed to the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, to consider a thorough bred academic staff of the institution in the appointment of a substantive Vice Chancellor, for the institution.
The students made the appeal in a chat with The Tide over the weekend in the school premises.
A science student, Geo Amadi, said the appointment of an RSU-made staff would promote good learning environment in the institution.
Amadi pointed out that the current development in the institution required the attention of one, grounded in the system for efficiency.
According to him, since the school had attained a particular height among top State-owned higher institutions in Africa, it needed the attention of someone with 21st century knowledge of higher institution management.
Another student, Queen Peter-Side, from Humanity Department, who re-echoed the points of her school mate, said “imported VC” , may not produce the expected result in the institution now.
Peter-Side based her argument on the fact that, a non-RSU Vice Chancellor would take longer time to study the terrain before eventually swinging into action.
She hinted that some academic staff, who are on ground, may device a means that would sabotage the administration of the “imported VC”.
