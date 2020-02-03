NUC Grants IAUE’s Programmes Full Accreditation

Students of the Rivers State University (RSU), Nkpolu, Port Harcourt, have appealed to the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, to consider a thorough bred academic staff of the institution in the appointment of a substantive Vice Chancellor, for the institution.

The students made the appeal in a chat with The Tide over the weekend in the school premises.

A science student, Geo Amadi, said the appointment of an RSU-made staff would promote good learning environment in the institution.

Amadi pointed out that the current development in the institution required the attention of one, grounded in the system for efficiency.

According to him, since the school had attained a particular height among top State-owned higher institutions in Africa, it needed the attention of someone with 21st century knowledge of higher institution management.

Another student, Queen Peter-Side, from Humanity Department, who re-echoed the points of her school mate, said “imported VC” , may not produce the expected result in the institution now.

Peter-Side based her argument on the fact that, a non-RSU Vice Chancellor would take longer time to study the terrain before eventually swinging into action.

She hinted that some academic staff, who are on ground, may device a means that would sabotage the administration of the “imported VC”.