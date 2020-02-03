Cleric Tasks Ordained Bishop On Service

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Cross River State, said it arrested 27 suspects with adulterated petroleum products in the state between October 2019 till date.

The Commandant of the NSCDC in the state, Mr Danjuma Elisha, disclosed this yesterday in an interview with newsmen in Calabar.

Elisha, who spoke with newsmen on his 100 days achievements in office, said the suspects were arrested by personnel from the command at various locations in the state.

According to him, on assumption in office, he read a riot act out to all suspecting criminals in the state to steer clear from crime or face the wrath of the law.

Elisha explained that 27 suspects alone were arrested with adulterated petroleum products while others were arrested for vandalism and extortion.

He said that during the period under review, one suspect was arrested for operating an illegal private guard business, while two suspects were arrested for selling gas in an unauthorised locations in Calabar.

He added that 10 suspects were also arrested for selling gas without valued licence from the Department of Petroleum Resources.

Elisha also said that one suspect was arrested for vandalising cable lines, while four other suspects were nabbed for obtaining illegal fees from Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) candidates.

The Commandant further said that some of the cases had been concluded, while others were still at various stages of investigation.

“Between October 2019 till date, the command have recorded various achievements since I took over.

“We have arrested several suspects for various offences ranging from illegal dealing of Petroleum product, cable theft, illegal sales of gas; extortion of high fees from JAMB candidates and several others.

“I have also undertaken the renovation of the command headquarters which include lighting, painting, and construction of additional detention room, refurbishment of command vehicles and the renovation of command conference hall.

“The exhibit include 27,500 litres of premium motor spirit, 40,000 litres and another 432 drums of AGO and a truck including others,’’ he explained.

The Commandant, who thanked personnel of the command for their support, commitment and cooperation, warned that the command will not tolerate any form of criminality in the state.