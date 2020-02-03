Niger Delta
Cleric Tasks Ordained Bishop On Service
The Chief Consecrator of Caring People’s Church, Port Harcourt, Bishop Lucky Nwikue Aroh, has charged the newly ordained Bishop of Apostolic Church Gospel Mission Nigeria Incorporated in Kaani Community, Bishop Sampson Nkpinee to be Kingdom-minded and to use his new position to serve mankind.
Bishop Aroh, who gave the charge during the six-day Angelic Reaction/Divine Restoration Convention organised by Apostolic Church Gospel Mission Nigeria Incorporated in Kaani Community recently, said it was incumbent on all servants of God to be Kingdom-minded and to serve mankind.
The citation of Bishop Nkpinee indicates that the cleric rose to his present position by dint of hardwork coupled with his love, passion and conviction for the work of God.
Over the years, he had served the church in several capacities before his present consecration as Bishop of the church.
The high point of the convention was the ordination of eight persons as station elders/deaconesses, five persons as divisional elders/deaconesses; three persons as apron; one person as pastor; and one person into the Office of Apostle. Eighteen persons were also baptised during the event.
Niger Delta
C’River NSCDC Arrests Suspects Over Adulterated Petroleum Products
The Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Cross River State, said it arrested 27 suspects with adulterated petroleum products in the state between October 2019 till date.
The Commandant of the NSCDC in the state, Mr Danjuma Elisha, disclosed this yesterday in an interview with newsmen in Calabar.
Elisha, who spoke with newsmen on his 100 days achievements in office, said the suspects were arrested by personnel from the command at various locations in the state.
According to him, on assumption in office, he read a riot act out to all suspecting criminals in the state to steer clear from crime or face the wrath of the law.
Elisha explained that 27 suspects alone were arrested with adulterated petroleum products while others were arrested for vandalism and extortion.
He said that during the period under review, one suspect was arrested for operating an illegal private guard business, while two suspects were arrested for selling gas in an unauthorised locations in Calabar.
He added that 10 suspects were also arrested for selling gas without valued licence from the Department of Petroleum Resources.
Elisha also said that one suspect was arrested for vandalising cable lines, while four other suspects were nabbed for obtaining illegal fees from Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) candidates.
The Commandant further said that some of the cases had been concluded, while others were still at various stages of investigation.
“Between October 2019 till date, the command have recorded various achievements since I took over.
“We have arrested several suspects for various offences ranging from illegal dealing of Petroleum product, cable theft, illegal sales of gas; extortion of high fees from JAMB candidates and several others.
“I have also undertaken the renovation of the command headquarters which include lighting, painting, and construction of additional detention room, refurbishment of command vehicles and the renovation of command conference hall.
“The exhibit include 27,500 litres of premium motor spirit, 40,000 litres and another 432 drums of AGO and a truck including others,’’ he explained.
The Commandant, who thanked personnel of the command for their support, commitment and cooperation, warned that the command will not tolerate any form of criminality in the state.
Niger Delta
Council Boss To Deliver 30-Room Lodge For Corps Members
Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon. Solomon Eke has said a 30-room lodge being constructed by his administration for corps members serving in the area will be ready for commission soon.
Eke stated this while speaking exclusively with The Tide in his office at Rumuodomaya, the council’s headquarters, recently.
He further said the project which is going to be a permanent corps members’ lodge is aimed at giving them a more befitting accommodation, noting that it has already reached 90 per cent completion.
According to him, “I am building a permanent corpers’ lodge of 30 rooms because right now we are renting accommodation for corpers who are serving in Obio/Akpor and I said I will put a stop to it.
“It has been roofed and plastered. What is remaining is just few things, then it will be commissioned. The lodge is located at Rumuodomaya Secondary School,” he said.
The Council boss further said he is also doing drainage and connection of road that will lead to the lodge, just as he promised to deliver the project within the specified period.
Asked what propelled him to go into politics, he said he was in politics to touch lives and do the wishes of the people that elected him into office, noting that it was the reason he initiated a health insurance scheme that is almost free for the people of Obio/Akpor, describing himself as a philanthropist.
By: Azenye Worgu
Niger Delta
Bayelsa Deputy Gov Decries Loot Of Guest House
The guest house of the Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Gboribiogha Jonah, has been looted.
In a statement, Jonah’s media aide, Ebi Evinson, said the looting was carried out by unknown people at the Bayelsa State Government House.
This is coming barely two weeks to the expiration of the tenure of the Seriake Dickson administration.
Evinson said the hoodlums carted away a generator, electronic equipment, air conditioners and other items from the guest house.
He said the deputy governor had not directed anybody to remove anything from his guest house ahead of his exit from office.
Evinson said, “Following the crisis in the Brass Local Government Area sometime last year, the deputy governor voluntarily offered part of the facility for use by the chairman of the Brass Local Government Council, Victor Isaiah, who is still occupying the place.”
He claimed that the looting was aimed at tarnishing Jonah’s image.
The statement called on the Government House guards to arrest those who looted the retired naval officer’s guest house in the last hours of “the Restoration Administration”.
It is the second time a theft case would be reported to have taken place at Government House.
On December 6, 2019, three policemen, four Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps officers were apprehended by police over the alleged disappearance of N3.5million from the office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, Mrs Ebizi Ndiomu-Brown.
The police also picked up a maintenance officer on duty as a suspect.
Trending
-
Politics5 days ago
‘S’Court Verdict On Imo Election, Embarrassing’
-
News5 days ago
NASS Passes No Confidence Vote On Military, Police, Others …Abaribe Calls For Buhari’s Resignation …Resign Now Or Be Sacked, Reps Tell Service Chiefs
-
Politics5 days ago
House Of Reps Retains Doguwa As Majority Leader
-
Politics5 days ago
We Don’t Want Crisis In Oyo, Makinde Tells IGP
-
Politics5 days ago
Senate Seeks Protection For Plateau Indigenes Against Terrorist Attacks
-
Politics5 days ago
Ondo 2020: ‘Fielding Akeredolu’ll Be APC’s Greatest Calamity’
-
Politics5 days ago
Wike Is God-Sent To Rivers People – Council Boss
-
News5 days ago
Delivery Certain As Contractor Intensifies Work On Three PH Flyover Bridges