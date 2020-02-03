Business
A’Ibom Govt Gets Kudos Over Deep Sea Port
The Federal government has commended the commitment and preparedness of Akwa Ibom State government towards the development of the Ibom Deep Seaport project.
Director General of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Mr. Chidi Izuwah gave the commendation during the weekend when he led other stakeholders including , Nigeria Ports Authority, (NPA), Federal Ministry of Transportation, and Ministerial Project Development Steering Committee (MPDSC) to inspect the project site in Mbo Local Government Area.
Izuwah said, “We are proud to be on this visit to verify that all the preparations to move this project forward are going very well. I cannot describe the joy I have in my heart to be here today to see that something we started sometime ago is beginning to take shape in terms of physical reality.
“I congratulate the governor for his commitment towards this project. This sea port is crucial to Nigeria’s economic survival. It is designed to serve all parts of Nigeria. It is also crucial to the development of the South South region.
“The Federal government wants to see Infrastructure development in every part of the country, so this is a sign of that. So we (stakeholders) are here today to ensure that this particular infrastructure that will create, jobs, wealth, and develop our people is done. When completed this project will provide 5000 to 10, 000 direct jobs for Nigerians”
Izuwah added that the commitment of the state government towards the construction of the 12-lane Super highway leading to the sea port, further demonstrates its preparedness for the take- off the Sea port project.
In his remarks, Director of Legal Services, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Pius Oteh said they were convinced that the project was good to take off given what they saw at the project site in terms of state government commitment and determination to get it moving forward.
Oteh who is also a member of the Ministerial Project Development Steering committee (MPDSC) stressed that the sea port project was good to take off once the final business case processes were completed.
“As a supervisory ministry for infrastructure such as this, we are impressed, and we have seen the need to give this project very full support. If you can recall, very recently, the hon. Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi had stated that this sea port is good to go once we get the full business case completed and adopted. “
I am happy to tell you that in the meeting stakeholders held yesterday which included the Federal Ministry of Finance, the ICRC and state government, we took very strong steps in adopting the Full Business Case which will now be presented to the Federal Executive Council by the Minister soon as we complete all the processes.
“It is really a great opportunity to come very close to the project site. I want to say that we are committed, we are supportive, and we are happy with the steps that have been taken so far”
Also speaking, Chairman Technical Committee on Ibom Deep Seaport Actualisation and Development, Mrs. Mfon Usoro said she was impressed with the collaboration of the federal government and the state government so far stressing, “Akwa Ibom people should have no doubt about Federal government support .
“We have shown the Ministerial Project Development Steering committee what Akwa Ibom state has done to show their preparedness towards this project. And I want to thank the governor for pushing this project so far. I am impressed indeed”
Nigeria Gets $813m From Cashew Export
Minister of Agriculture, Sabo Nanono, has disclosed that the cashew sub-sector generated over $813million between 2015 and 2017.
Nanono in his keynote at the Cashew Stakeholders and Export meeting, organised by the Association of Cashew Farmers, Aggregators, and Processors of Nigeria (ACFAP),,last Friday pointed out that Cashew being the second non-oil export commodity has been contributing significantly to the nation’s foreign exchange earnings.
Nanono, who was represented by Director Agriculture Extension in the Ministry, Mrs Karima Babangida, noted that “The cashew sub-sector is one of the commodities Nigeria has comparative advantage in its production, processing and marketing.
Unfortunately, this advantage has not been fully harnessed, and therefore, I’m particularly delighted with this event for the opportunity to address the constraints against contributions to Nigeria’s foreign earnings through cashew value-chain developments and exportation.
He recalled that although cashew development started in Nigeria in early 1950’s, the current national production is estimated at 350,000mt with an average yield of about 600kg per hectare compared to the global average of 1,230kg per hectare.
The minister listed some of the constraint limiting the growth of the subsector to include unselected and poor quality planting materials, aging plantation, poorly organised and coordinated stakeholders, and lack of access to cashew-specific funding. Others according to him are dearth of inputs, low plantation productivity, low processing capacity, of existing plants and equipment, few incentives to investors in processing, absence appropriate credit, and lack of reliable statistics and data.
He said the overall goal of the cashew value chain is to promote policies and capacity and technology for exploiting the high potential of the cashew value chain. This he s aid, would help increase the yield to over 500,000mt by Year 2023, with yield enhancement from 613mt to 800 per hectare.
He added that government’s primary objectives are to improve cashew productivity expand national heterogeneous, rehabilitate the old existing plantations, improve and increasing pro processing and storage capacity and develop effective marketing information system in the sector.
Meanwhile, the National President of ACFAP, Augustine Edime, in his opening address, decried that Ivory Coast, a country with a population of about 25.2 million people and a land mass of 322,463 km2 is leading the way in cashew production in Africa, with yearly export of about 725,000Mt/Annum.
On the other hand, he said Nigeria with a population of about 200.96 million people and land mass of 923,763 km² exports about 260,000Mt, making it the fourth largest exporter of cashew among all the cashew producing nations.
He therefore stressed the need to look into the future with a sense of urgency and patriotism, and urged Nigeria to start earning significantly from the cashew industry through export and not subject farmers to the dictates of other countries.
Auto Industry Attracts Over $1bn Investments
Nigeria’s automobile industry received a boost with over $1billion investments from renowned auto manufacturers in 2019, thereby lifting capacity to at least 408,870 vehicles yearly.
The manufacturers, which include Honda, Peugeot, Innoson, and Mitsubishi among others, have also created employment for about 4,782 Nigerians.
The Director-General, National Automotive Design and Development (NADDC), Jelani Aliu disclosed this in his message to the ongoing review of the Nigerian Automotive Policy Bill, & Nigerian Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP), in Abuja.
He also said the NADDC has put in place a N5billion vehicle finance package to assist Nigerians buy new cars, repayable at agreed terms instead of the current craze of patronising fairly-used cars, which has continued to drain the nation’s foreign reserves, and creating jobs for other countries.
He said: “Nigerians can now put down say, 10 percent of the value of cars they want to buy and spread payments for over five years. This arrangement has been concluded with some selected banks in the country with the support by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). If we go this way, our citizens will also begin to enjoy ridding new vehicles.”
The participating banks includes Zenith, Wema and Jaiz.
Although government had banned vehicle importation through land borders, however, the Area Controller, Port Terminal Multipurpose Limited (PTML) Command, Nigeria Customs Service, Mrs. Florence Dixon, said the border closure has triggered increase in vehicle importation through the Lagos seaport to about 35 per cent as at third quarter 2019, without giving details.
This means that more Nigerian’s are still buying used vehicles, with the sale of brand new locally manufactured vehicles hitting only 11,000 units in 2019, up from the 10,000 recorded a year earlier
To this end, Aliu solicited the support of stakeholders to provide concrete recommendations that will be captured in the proposed new NAIDP bill to be forwarded to the National Assembly for passage.
Declaring the dialogue open, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, said the Federal Government in efforts to implement the Nigerian Recovery and Growth Plan (NIRP), approved the new auto development plan to transform the Nigerian automotive industry and attract Investment into the sector.
He said it was however, worrisome that in 2016, automobiles and automotive components importation gulped about $8 billion, which should never be allowed any longer.
The minister charged participants to work in synergy and come up with better recommendations that could be put forward as concrete plan or bill to reverse the trend.
Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of the NADDC Board, Senator Osita Izunaso, told participants to contribute immensely and come up with relevant recommendations that could be put together as an Executive Bill that will be passed to the National Assembly.
‘Why Importers Abandon Cargoes At Seaport’
A shipping executive, Chief Jonathan Eze, has said that the difficult process in the clearing of cargo at the seaports and the accumulation of demurrages on them is responsible for the abandonment of cargos.
He urged the Federal Government to put things right to encourage importers and users of those facilities.
Eze, who is an executive member of the Shippers Association of Nigeria, in a chat with airport correspondents at the weekend, insisted that it was the cumbersome cargo clearing procedure that led shippers in the country to be moving their consignments to the neighbouring ports.
According to him, most importers abandoned their goods because the demurrage they are to pay is more than the value of the consignment at the port.
He said that apart from the importers, the end users of such goods, industry and the economy also lose out.
“When an importer knows that what he is going to pay on demurrage is more than the value of the goods, he will abandon the goods, and once he does that, everybody is losing.
“The people that use those goods will not have those goods to use. So, that is what we call a kind of strategy in materials in the system. Strategies in revenue both ways, and at the end of the day, you will see the whole of the port littered with abandoned goods helplessly.
“If government is doing what is right, I believe we will be able to make so much money. So, government has to put a lot of things right for the users of those facilities, otherwise the problem will continue.
“Our duty is to bring in the cargos, and we have so many cargos to control.
