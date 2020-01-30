Business
Expert Wants RSG To Take Inventory Of Natural Resources
A US based industrialist and expert in the construction industry, Lucky Naadueba, has urged the Rivers State Government to take inventory of the natural resources available in the state for proper harnessing and development into a productive economy.
Speaking with The Tide in an interview in Port Harcourt, the expert said, “beyond the rich deposits of oil and gas , Rivers state is blessed with a plethora of other rich natural endowments that can be explored for the development of the state. Each community in Rivers State is blessed with abundance of natural resources, some of which are yet to be identified”.
He said one of the fundamental responsibilities of the ministry of energy and natural resources, was to deploy its machineries to explore the vast natural resources in the state for optimal development.
He also called for a stronger synergy between Nigerian professionals in the diaspora and the Nigerian government in the formulation and implementation of content development policies.
The expert accused international oil companies of abusing local content delivery in Nigeria as they bring in foreigners to do jobs meant for Nigerians in the name of expertise and other forms of compromise and institutional sabotage.
He pointed out that in every project, a certain percentage should be reserved for local communities to promote enterprise among the people.
The construction expert said Nigeria was gifted with an array of professionals in various sectors that drive the world economies, but regretted that such Nigerian experts were not given the opportunity to make reasonable inputs in policy formulation and implementation in the various sectors of the Nigerian economy.
The Ogoni-born US based technologist called for effective legislation that will engender the domestication of acquired technologies and specialized skills by Nigerian professionals in the diaspora to promote economic development in their home country.
He said, “Nigerians are at the forefront of major technological breakthrough in the world, but they are not encouraged to bring to bear their acquired knowledge and experience in Nigeria. Everything in Nigeria is based on politics and this has stifled the efforts of Nigerians in the diaspora to make meaningful contributions in the development of the country.”
By: Taneh Beemene
USAID To Boost Agribusiness In Nigeria With $60m
The United States Agency for International Development, (USAID) has disclosed plans to invest $60 million to boost agriculture in Nigeria and across West Africa.
Speaking at the launch of the West Africa trade and Investment hub in Abuja, yesterday, the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, said the project would improve the overall business operations and enhance capacity to tap into export markets with the U. S and other international companies.
According to her, in five years, the trade hub “will administer $60 million in co-investment funds to attract private sector investment of $300 million in the region.
“The trade hub will increase economic growth across West Africa with more focus on Nigeria through a market based approach that will help companies to expand business operations and create jobs that build on the talents of the growing youth population.
“Nigeria has opportunities for private sector investment, hence the trade hub will unlock this potential and improve ways of doing business in the agriculture sector as well as facilitate access to private capital.”
She stressed that the project would complement the efforts of the Federal Government by co-investing with established private sector entities and other partners by expanding the programme targeting the creation of 40,000 new jobs in Nigeria and West Africa by 2025.
On his part, Senior Deputy Assistant Administrator, USAID Africa Bureau, Cheryl Anderson, remarked that the project would empower the private sector to play a more robust role in maximising oppourtunities for Nigerian and American businesses.
Anderson added that Nigeria, especially among West African nations has tremendous potential to mobilise private sector growth as a strategy for sustained economic growth.
“With the help of small holder farms operating in Nigeria’s heartland, business are already benefitting from partnerships with the U.S ‘feed the future’ initiative to develop value chains and promote more inclusive growth in the agriculture sector,” he said.
He added that USAID, through the hub, would introduce and scale up new cutting edge technologies developed by American companies to increase production and improve harvest and post harvest processes to reduce Nigeria’s dependency on imports of staple crops.
LCCI Cautions CBN Against Upward Review Of CRR
The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) yesterday warned against the upward review of the Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) from 22.5 to 27.5 percent.
The Director- General of LCCI, Mr Muda Yusuf, who gave the warning in Lagos, said the upward review will lead to a reversal of the current downward trend in interest rates.
Reacting to the outcome of the recent Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, Yusuf noted that the current downward trend in interest rate is beginning to impact positively on the economy, especially the real sector.
He stated that the adverse effect of the CRR increase on deposit mobilisation could impact negatively on the financial intermediation role of Deposit Money Banks.
He said: “The Chamber welcomes and aligns itself with the concerns expressed by the MPC on the rising debt profile and the associated sustainability concerns.
“Additionally, the need to rationalise fiscal expenditure and reduce cost of governance and the need for government to address structural and security issues to strengthen domestic productivity are noted.
“The use of Debt-to-GDP ratio as a measure of debt sustainability, vulnerability of the economy to external shocks and the imperatives of building buffers, risk of excess liquidity from maturing OMO bills are also of concern.”
He, however, said that a high interest trajectory would impact negatively on investment growth especially in the real economy. “The prospects for increased job creation may be further dimmed,” he said.
The LCCI boss added that the recent rebound in the stock market would suffer a reversal as interest rates increase and money market instruments become more attractive to investors.
Acording to him, the Organised Private Sector (OPS) believes that what the economy needs at this time are policies aimed at stimulating investment to boost output, create jobs and ultimately moderate inflation.
“Monetary policy tightening will negate the realisation of these objectives,” he said.
The Director-General said that it is pertinent to prioritise domestic investment growth and foreign direct investment (FDIs) over foreign portfolio investment (FPIs).
ABCON Dismisses Forecast On Naira Devaluation
The Association of Bureax de Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has urged the public to disregard the predictions by Afrinvest that there will be devaluation of naira this year.
ABCON, however, urged Nigerians to expect foreign exchange (forex) rates’ convergence as the BDC will checkmate any volatility.
Giving the assurance at a sensitisation programme for ABCON members in Lagos yesterday, its President, Aminu Gwadabe, said any discussion around devaluation should be discouraged, while the unification of the various exchange rates should be promoted.
His words: “We have learnt of prediction by Afrinvest that there is going to be a devaluation by 20 per cent in 2020. For us, we don’t think of any devaluation. Yes, unification of the various exchange rates is germane, but any discussion on devaluation as at this critical level of the economy should be completely discouraged.
“The Bureau De Change operators are there and we would ensure we give our cooperation to the CBN and the government so as to checkmate any volatility and spike in the foreign exchange market.
“Devaluation will not do any good, we can see that. Of course, there is border closure which has improved a lot of activities in the economy. Yet, we are struggling with electricity in terms of its availability and also Nigeria still remains an import dependent country; schools’ infrastructure is not there . So we don’t want anything to devalue the Naira further than N360 to one dollar, because as far as BDCs are concerned, the rate of Naira to a dollar is N360.
“All those who are saying N305, N306 to a dollar, for us is not a transaction rate, these are rates for government obligations. It is not for everybody. What percentage of Nigerians get N306 to a dollar? So if unification is for everybody in the market to be buying at N360, that will be fine, the BDC already has that kind of rate happening in the market.”
On the sensitisation for members, Gwadabe said it is all about enhancing the capacity of Bureau De Change operators and to also evaluate the outcome of the assessment of the Financial Action Task Force, Inter Governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA), and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) examination.
“So far, we also want to celebrate four years of exchange rate stability and compliance in our operations, that’s why we are here. We also want to evaluate our performance in terms of compliance and map out the way forward for the foreign exchange market”, he said.
