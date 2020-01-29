Editorial
That Rivers Gas Task Force
Amid government’s quest for rapid growth of the nation’s cooking gas market, one of the challenges facing the growing market is the rate of gas cylinder explosions posing serious threat to many homes.
Only recently, Nigerians were jolted by fire incidents resulting from explosions at gas plants in different parts of the country. In two of the explosions that occurred within 24 hours in parts of Lagos State and another in Kaduna State, not only were property worth millions of naira also destroyed, lives were lost, aside from those who sustained various degrees of injuries.
No doubt, in the last few years, more Nigerians have imbibed the habit of using Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for domestic cooking, even as the Federal Government has equally stepped up the campaign for the use of clean energy for cooking.
Suffice it to say that the affordability of LPG by many homes and the consequent increasing patronage has attracted all manner of persons into the gas business, and leading to the setting up of gas retail outlets or gas plants even in residential areas.
Industry sources are uncomfortable with this development, especially since many of the dealers know next to nothing about standard safety measures, which ought to be in place.
Worried by the development, the National Chairman, Liquefied Petroleum Gas Retailers (LPGR) arm of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Mr. Michael Umudu, recently expressed concern over the development when he said that the proliferation of cooking gas retail outlets in the country has made it difficult for effective supervision and enforcement to take place, besides leading to the involvement of people who are ill-qualified to do the business.
“People who know little to nothing about the LPG retailing business are daily flocking into the business. This leads to the proliferation of substandard and fake products,” he said. Apart from industry players being worried that quacks are manning gas outlets, residents are getting perturbed that their safety is being compromised gradually by untrained gas outlet owners, while appropriate government agencies look the other way.
Definitely, these incidences of fire outbreaks, especially with the way attendants in these places just upturn gas cylinders without a care and their attendant consequences call to question, safety guidelines put in place by concerned authorities, especially in the light of the proliferation of gas plants, gas skids and gas retail outlets across the country.
It is against this backdrop, The Tide welcomes as apt the decision of the Government of Rivers State to constitute a task force to enforce control and ensure that only licensed persons operate such businesses in order not to place the lives and property of residents at risk.
While disclosing the plan of government at a recent meeting with gas management stakeholders in the state, the Rivers State Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources, Dr. Peter Medee, said the meeting which was at the instance of the State Executive Council was to ensure that measures are quickly put in place to stop those operating illegal gas outlets in order not to risk the lives and property of residents anywhere in the state.
According to him, the state government considers the lives of Rivers people very important and as a result does not intend to compromise the life of any individual in the state, disclosing that members of the task force would comprise officials of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), security agencies and some appointees of the state government to drive the enforcement.
Said he, “We have called you today to inform you of the importance Rivers State Government has attached to this very volatile situation. As a result, we are getting ready to take the bull by the horns to ensure that everybody doing gas business in Rivers State must operate under the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as regulated by DPR in terms of guidelines for their operations.”
While we appreciate the stakeholders engagement procedure taken by the state government, we equally expect immediate implementation of sensitisation plans and the setting up of the task force that will compel strict compliance of everybody doing or wanting to do gas business in Rivers State to the extant laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Given the volatile nature of gas as a product, we equally expect that both the state government and the federal government agencies such as the DPR, the Police, Department of State Services, DSS, Army, the NSCDC, among others, will synergise to ensure that those caught are handled according to the law.
Apart from compliance, the task force must enforce safety precautions on a sustainable basis. More of auditing, inspecting and monitoring of these gas retail outlets has to be done to ensure the success of the objective. We also appeal with parents and business owners to keep members of their families and those at workplaces abreast of safety tips while dealing with domestic gas cylinders.
Also, proliferation of expired and sub-standard cylinders in circulation across the state and poor safety practices which are also leading to explosions that are claiming lives in droves should form part of the agenda of the taskforce.
Editorial
Belemaoil Donates Duplex, Music House To Jim Rex Lawson’s Band Member
A 74 year old music legend and a surviving member of the Jim Rex Lawson Music Band Tamunoemi Gold is now a beneficiary of a 5-Bedroom Duplex, a Music House and Instruments in Buguma, Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.
The gesture is an empowerment initiative by the Belemaoil Joint Venture in collaboration with the Jack-Rich Tein Aid Foundation and Belema Aid Foundation for the advancement of Music, Arts and Culture in the Niger Delta.
The Amanyanabo of Kalabari Kingdom King T.J.T Princewill represented by his Secretary Alabo Prince Dateme who commissioned the building said the Kingdom is pleased with the donor who is an ilustrious son of Kalabari Kingdom Engr. Tein Jack-Rich, for identifying and encouraging what he described as a rare musical talent of Tamunoemi Gold.
The Managing Director of the company, Mr. Pedro Diaz represented by the General Manager, Geosolutions, Mr. Sunday Akpaduado during the commissioning of the building in Buguma on 28th January 2020, said the gesture was an act of magnanimity by the Founder and President of Belemaoil which coincided with his birthday.
He said the company is committed in making visible footprint in its areas of operation.
According to Mr Akpaduado “Today is a very important day to all of us in Belemaoil and I believe, to many people here in Kalabari and other people in Rivers State. I do not know the extent of my joy. When I look back and I look at history, I believe today is a very special day. I don’t know how many people are happy today. I am directed by Engr. Tein Jack-Rich, he is our Founder, he is our mentor, he is our driver; and the Managing Director of Belemaoil, Mr. Pedro Diaz. You have heard some history about the origin of this building. Today is to celebrate the culture of Kalabari Kingdom, the culture of our people in the riverine area, the culture of Nigeria, because Kalabari is a significant place in this country by way of knowledge, by way of achievement. There are many significant people that have risen from this Kingdom, then came our Engr. Tein. Some of our projects are all over the place. We want our identity to be in all the rural communities where we dwell, where we make our money, that is the idea and I believe”.
For his part, the Manager, External Relations, Belemaoil, Samuel Abel-Jumbo said the gesture is in recognition of the impact of the beneficiary in Music, Arts and Culture in Kalabari Kingdom, Niger Delta and the country at large.
“Belemaoil has a Founder/President who is very desirous in empowering humanity. This is one of such gestures that demonstrates his desire to support humanity, to empower humanity, to take mankind from a particular stage to a higher stage. Like they used to say that charity begins at home. The Founder/President of Belemaoil, Tein Jack-Rich has started this demonstration from his home, from his kingdom, Kalabari Kingdom, from Rivers State. So we are very proud to associate with this project that was initiated by the Founder/President of Belemaoil, Tein Jack-Rich in collaboration with Belema Aid Foundation and the Jack-Rich Tein Aid Foundation. This is not just Kalabari music, it is music as a whole. It is for the youths of the Niger Delta, youths of the Kalabari Kingdom to have access to such opportunities that will be able to re-focus, re-direct and re-channel their strength and energy into much more productive ventures and the likes of Tamunoemi Gold provides that opportunity. His generation has what they will be celebrated for what they were able to bring to bear in music and art, so we won’t allow their generation to pass-by without transmitting what they have to the upcoming generation.
Belemaoil, while we do things like infrastructural development and buildings here and there, water provision, we also do things like economic empowerment and intellectual capacity development. So this is a demonstration that Tamunoemi Gold has created an impact, not just in Kalabari, within the Niger Delta and Nigeria at large”.
Also, speaking, Prominent Niger Delta Leader, Asari Dokubo commended Belemaoil for giving the beneficiary a new lease of life by recognition his impact in the music and culture of Kalabari Kingdom.
“For me, this is one of the greatest opportunities that has been given. Mr. Tamunoemi Gold has been resurrected, he was dead. This has not happened before. A lot of persons will say we are flattering people. If your brother is doing the right thing you have to praise him. Shell and Chevron are the main oil companies that were operating in this part of the world in Kalabari land we have never seen something like this before now. Who would have remembered Tamunoemi Gold if not for one of his sons. So what Tein Jack-Rich is doing, what Belemaoil is doing, has never happened before, we are very very grateful and on-behalf of Tamunoemi Gold and others like him, we want to tell Belemaoil a big thank you for what has happened and we encourage that more people should benefit from what is happening today. I feel like crying because I know Tamunoemi Gold, he is my cousin and lifting him out, lifting him up is something that should enliven and excite everyone of us. Belemaoil should continue to set the pace for our people”.
For the Chairman, Interim Committee of Performing Musician Association of Nigeria, PMAN, Rivers State Chapter, Mr. Arthur Pepple Jnr. the gesture was the first of its kind.
He said “I am here with our elder, a veteran, a legend, Mr. Tamunoemi Gold, who has just been given a very wonderful edifice by our brother and friend from the Niger Delta, Founder/President of Belemaoil, Engr. Tein Jack-Rich, a man who has been supporting Entertainment business in Niger Delta and Nigeria at large. Today happens to be one of the greatest days for entertainers in Rivers State and in Niger Delta because we have not seen such an empowerment before. We say a very big thank you to Tein Jack-Rich. We say thank you and may God continue to bless you”.
The music legend and beneficiary Tamunoemi Gold who thrilled guests at the occasion with his musical performance expressed gratitude to the Founder and President of Belemaoil Mr. Tein Jack-Rich saying it would prolong his life.
Mr. Gold said “I’m the happiest man today in this world. I am 74 today and for me to have a building of my own especially with musical instrument means a lot. Now it has prolonged my life. I have nothing more to say but I give Ten Jack-Rich to the control and guide of Almighty God and I pray to God to prolong his life more than mine. I think I am the first person, of all the musicians that have benefitted from such gesture. No musician has gotten such gift before now. Music has to do with passion, it is a gift from God. Music calls those who like it. There are those who just play it. But I love music and that was why I learnt it from my childhood till now”.
In his own remarks, the Amanyanabo of Kula Kingdom and Chairman Kula Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers, King (Dr.) Kroma Eleki,(JP), Sara XIV, commended the Founder/President of Belemaoil Producing Limited for resuscitating the ailing Akaso Cultural Society of Kalabari Kingdom with the donation of the Musical House to the Kalabari music legend Tamunoemi Gold.
King Kroma said “I am one of the patrons of Akaso Cultural Society (ACS), I love culture. Today, while we are thanking Tein Jack-Rich for this kind gesture we should also appeal to our young ones not to allow ACS to die. Because about four years ago when I saw some of them and I told them look, ACS is dying and they told me ACS will not die. And today by the special grace of God Engr. Tein Jack-Rich, Founder/President of Belemaoil has come to resuscitate the ailing and dying association. So, young ones, try to emulate the footsteps of Tamunoemi so that we will revive ACS”.
For his part, The Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass and former Governor old Rivers State, HRM King Alfred Diete Spiff who was represented by Prince Iwefa Aganaba described music as a veritable tool for economic growth.
He opined that such empowerment initiative by the Founder and President of Belemaoil would preserve the culture of Kalabari Kingdom which he described as priceless.
Mr Aganaba said “The music industry today is booming and is one of the credible tools for economic growth. Cultural music is unique, it is priceless so there should be measures to train the next generation. Commended the very special initiative and to tell him that he has done what coming generations will emulate. We encourage him not to stop doing what he is doing”.
Other dignitaries who graced the occasion include Paramount Ruler and head of Belema Community, King Bourdillon Ekine, Publicity Secretary of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, His Highness Anabs Sara-Igbe, President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo amongst others.
Editorial
Task Before Ease Of Doing Business Council
Cognizant of the fact that businesses the world over can only thrive and flourish in an atmosphere devoid of man-made obstacles and encumbrances, and in keeping with the zeal and commitment of his administration to drive and push businesses across the State to a faster lane, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, recently, inaugurated the Ease of Doing Business Council (EoDBC), with the Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo as Chairman; and the representative of the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning as the Secretary/Coordinator of the council.
While inaugurating the council at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Governor Wike disclosed that members of the council were drawn from both the public and private sectors, with a charge to the council to improve the investment environment of the State, stressing that the council was critical to the economic development of the State.
Said Wike, “It is important that we have this council to improve the investment climate of the State; and to create the environment for investors to come to the State. The council will draw up programmes and policies to create the platform for the ease of doing business in Rivers State.”
The Governor further indicated that the membership of the council was drawn from the public and private sectors to ensure that all sectors were accommodated in the drive to enhance business opportunities in the State, pointing out that the state deputy governor was chairing the council because of the importance his administration attaches to the ease of doing business, and expressed optimism that those appointed into the council would live up to the expectations of Rivers people.
Apart from the Deputy Governor and the representative of the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, the council also has as members, representatives of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); the Rivers State Chamber of Commerce; the Rivers State House of Assembly Committee on Commerce; the Rivers State Board of Internal Revenue Service; among others.
Undoubtedly, the task before the council is not only onerous but also daunting, as it is expected to do everything humanly possible to shore up the revenue profile of the state; boost the image of the state and retrieve it from the throes of negative perception, which some individuals and groups, described as the vocal majority, must have consigned it to in the recent past, with a view to taking the economic development of the state to the next level.
Thus, one of the assignments of the council is to put strategies in place to vigorously market the state and sell it to the outside world in such a way that investors would be more favourably disposed to doing business in the state. In doing this, the members of the council must convince the investors that the state is not only safe but conducive enough for them to do business and invest their monies.
We are quite convinced that the Wike administration, for close to five years now, has taken practical steps to make the State conducive for businesses to thrive, particularly in the area of infrastructural development. Virtually all parts of Port Harcourt, the State capital, have been opened up through the massive construction of road networks for businesses to thrive and flourish.
There is no debating the point that without good roads, little or nothing can be done or achieved in terms of people engaging in businesses.
Right now, the Wike administration has embarked on the construction of three flyover projects which are simultaneously going on in Port Harcourt to further boost business activities and mobility in the State. And the inauguration of the Ease of Doing Business Council by the Governor is to further assist the government to create the right investment climate for the people of the state and investors.
Against this backdrop, therefore, it is the duty of the council to ensure that all bureaucratic bottlenecks impeding the ease of doing business in the State are dismantled. For example, the collection of matching ground fees in Port Harcourt and other communities by some faceless individuals and groups from property developers must be tackled head on.
It is heart-warming that the state government has already put in place measures to check multiple taxation in the state.
The Tide agrees no less with Governor Wike that the council is critical to the economic development of the State; and therefore, for it to effectively function and achieve its objectives, we advise that it must like Julius Caesar’s wife, be above-board.
While we commend Governor Wike for constituting the council at this critical time of his administration, we are elated that in spite of the negative perception about the state and the smear campaign launched against it by some individuals, the security situation in the state has tremendously improved, as it is not as bad as some persons paint it before the world.
This is due mainly to the proactive steps taken by the state government. We, therefore, make bold to state that Rivers State is safe. It is safe enough for businesses and other activities to flourish.
Thus, the council must leverage on all that the Governor has put on ground to make its assignments less cumbersome. It must go beyond dismantling of all bureaucratic bottlenecks for which government business is notorious and take pragmatic actions to create a more conductive environment for businesses to thrive in the state.
Besides, it should organiise regular seminars and workshops to actually sensitise stakeholders on government policies and programmes as they relate to ease of doing business in the state. This, we believe will go a long way in changing the mindset of the people. This way, investors and other Rivers people would better appreciate what the government is actually doing on a daily basis.
We strongly believe that it is always a good thing for the government and the governed to be on the same page on critical issues that affect the collective interest of the state. The council must make its work open and transparent for the people to have trust and confidence in it.
Most importantly, the council must let the world know that great potentials actually exist in the state, which investors must harness to actually move the state to the next level politically, economically and otherwise.
The onus is truly on the council to market the state like never before, and by so doing, contribute in making the state a destination of choice in the country for all and sundry.
Editorial
Checking Cultism In Schools
Despite concerted efforts by government and concerned stakeholders to provide Nigerians with quality education, a few persons have chosen to toe the line that leads to destruction through voluntary initiation into different cults, which has eaten deep into our education system.
What is known as secret cult in tertiary institutions began at the University College, Ibadan, in 1953 when Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, Aig-Imoukhuede, Pius Oleghe, Ralph Opara, Nat Oyelola and Prof. Muyiwa Awe formed the Pyrates Confraternity with the objectives of ending tribalism, conventionalism, and elitism, among others.
But those objectives have long been defeated as many lives have been lost while property worth millions of naira destroyed due to the actions of cult groups in our tertiary institutions. As a result, the National Association of Sea Dogs had ordered a cessation of all its activities on campuses of higher education institutions.
As attempts are made to eradicate this hydra-headed scourge, there seems to be a geometric progression in membership and number of cult groups, as the trend seems to be a fad among young people in the country. Today, almost every street in the nation has one form of cult group or the other.
Unfortunately, many youths or students join secret cults because of the thirst for power and authority. This is common among those who aim to fight for their rights. In Nigerian schools, for instance, some significant reasons why people become cultists is to fight those who oppress them, lecturers, school authorities and members of other cult groups. No wonder there are countless cases of murder and bloodshed.
It is regrettable and indeed worrisome that after a long period of existence in tertiary institutions, cultism has cascaded down primary and secondary schools in the country. These institutions are fast becoming veritable grounds for breeding cultists, making one to wonder whether we are actually being educated in the right direction.
Concerned about the development, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, recently launched a campaign against cultism and social vices in primary and secondary schools in Rivers State as part of efforts of the police to sustain the fight against cultists across the country.
During the launch of the campaign at Model Primary School, Igwuruta, Adamu, represented by the Commander of Anti-cultism Unit, Elele, in Ikwerre Local Government Area, CSP Yusuf Idi, said the essence of the campaign was to catch the young ones in both primary and secondary schools to prevent them from entangling in cultism.
According to the IGP, the latest campaigns became imperative following current investigations which revealed that sixty to seventy per cent of those involved in cult activities were initiated while in primary schools. This revelation is tragic and requires urgent measures to curb the threat.
We are frightened by the depth at which cultism has consumed our education system, particularly with its incursion into primary and secondary schools. We are equally at a loss as to how this ill permeated primary and secondary schools, some of which kids possess identification marks and consume hard drugs.
The massive initiation of children into several cult groups identified by the anti-cultism law of Rivers State is an eye opener to the rot in our schools as well as the rate at which pupils of primary and secondary schools are involved in the clandestine acts. We wonder what propels youngsters to engage in such macabre activities that characterise these organisations.
Since the presence of cult groups in our primary and secondary schools is a spillover of the prevalence of cultism in our universities and other tertiary institutions, we think strongly that steps have to be taken to rid our tertiary institutions of different cult persuasions and other violent gangs.
The Tide supports the IGP’s campaign initiative against cultism, especially at the lowest levels of educational institutions in the country. However, we urge the police to go beyond the campaigns and investigate the reasons for the rising membership of Nigerian kids of these nocturnal groups.
Given the danger the trend poses, every hand must be on deck to eliminate the plague across our institutions. Schools, religious bodies, parents, student unions, government, and non-governmental organisations have to collaborate to resist this evil in schools through law enforcement, seminars, workshops, campaigns, advocacy and talks.
