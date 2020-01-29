RSHA Passes VAP Bill Into Law

A university lecturer in Rivers State, Prof. Henry Bellgam, has lamented the pace of development of the Niger Delta states and communities within the past twenty years of democratic rule in Nigeria.

Speaking with The Tide yesterday in Port Harcourt, Bellgam said the under-development of Niger Delta region by present and past administrations had resulted in extreme poverty, youth unemployment and restiveness in the region.

He said that though the Niger Delta people had contributed immensely in building the Nigerian nation, the people, especially the youths were yet to benefit from the sacrifices they made decades ago for Nigeria’s youth.

He, therefore, called on the government at all levels and the international community to intervene in the Niger Delta struggle for a fair share in the national cake and development.

Prof. Bellgam, of the Department of Theatre Arts and Film Production, University of Port Harcourt, urged Ijaw people worldwide to always sustain peace in the region in particular and Nigeria in general.

He commended Governor Nyesom Wike for his developmental projects initiative for the state since inception of this dispensation.

The erudite scholar also cautioned against current political intrigues that negate the development of the Niger Delta region and its people, describing peace, unity and commitment as recipe for lasting development of any society.

He used the opportunity to urge the President Muhammadu Buhari- led All Progressives Congress (APC) government to commence without delay the development road map of the region in this second tenure, adding thatPresident Muhammadu Buhari and his APC should keep politics at bay and fast track the immediate development of the area through its agencies charged with such responsibility’’.

By: Bethel Toby