Resumption: CISLAC Sets Agenda For NASS
The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), has urged the National Assembly (NASS) to prioritise amendment of the Electoral Reforms Act to promote credibility and transparency in electoral processes.
The Executive Director, CISLAC, Mr Auwal Musa-Rafsanjani, made this appeal in a statement yesterday in Abuja as the NASS resumed plenary.
He urged members of the legislature to expedite action on Constitutional Amendment to resolve certain fundamental issues in the country.
Musa-Rafsanjani said that it was paramount to develop legal frameworks for constituency engagement and consultation to ensure full participation of electorate in understanding of constituency project implementation.
He said that as the NASS was resuming its legislative duties for the year, domestication of the Pending Global and Regional Anti-Corruption Instruments for coordination and result-oriented approach in anti-corruption fights could not be over emphasised.
According to him, NASS should ensure prompt reform of the security sector and revisit Asset Recovery and Proceed on Crime Bills by providing a legal and institutional framework.
This, he said, was for the confiscation, seizure and recovery and management of assets or proceeds derived from unlawful activities across the country.
“As the National Assembly resumes legislative activities for the year, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) is happy to welcome the legislators to their Chambers.
“In view of the resumption, we would like to draw the attention of the legislators to critical issues that require urgent legislative attention.
“NASS should prioritise amendment to Electoral Reforms Act to promote credibility and transparency in the electoral process; and also xpedite urgent action on Constitutional Amendment to resolve certain fundamental issues.
“It should review and revisit Petroleum Industry and Governance Bill (PIGB) to promote transparency, accountability and governance, as well as curtail monumental financial losses in our nation’s oil and gas sector.
We Don’t Want Crisis In Oyo, Makinde Tells IGP
Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, visited the Inspector General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed in Abuja yesterday, declaring that his administration would not condone violence in Oyo.
The Governor, who spoke to newsmen at the premises of the Force Headquarters, stated that he had briefed the IGP on the security situation in the state.
A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa, noted that Governor Makinde declared that his administration “does not want chaos in Oyo State.”
He added that he would obey the judgment of the court once the pending appeals on the local government dissolution in the state are decided.
The Governor, who stated that as a law-abiding individual, he was ready to work with others to build a new country where the rule of law is supreme, urged everyone to be law-abiding and to ensure that they don’t do anything that would create lawlessness.
According to the Governor, he was in Abuja to meet Abubakar to discuss the issue of local government dissolution crisis in Oyo State and the Western Nigerian Security Network, codenamed Amotekun.
Governor Makinde maintained that the security network was work in progress and that the South-West governors were already operationalising it, adding that the governors would further meet with the IG to review the situation on the intervention.
The Governor said: “We are here basically to discuss two things. You all must have heard about the issue of local government administration in Oyo State. There is a court order yesterday restraining the IG, the CP, the AIG from giving unilateral order regarding the issue of local government administration in Oyo State”.
“I came to brief the Inspector General that this is the situation. We do not want chaos in Oyo State. I personally, am law-abiding; if there is a court judgement, I would obey it and he has given me the assurance that once he gets the copy of the court order, he would do the needful.
“Secondly, everybody is aware of the issue with Amotekun; we deliberated on it and we had an agreement in principle to have the governors of the South-West meet with him to review the situation. Amotekun is work in progress, we are trying to operationalise it and in doing that, all the relevant stakeholders would have to align.
“We are trying to build a new country where the rule of law is supreme, so everybody should be law-abiding, ensure that they don’t do anything that would create lawlessness.”
Ondo 2020: ‘Fielding Akeredolu’ll Be APC’s Greatest Calamity’
Stakeholders in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State under the aegis of Unity Forum(UF) otherwise called ‘Estranged/Aggrieved’ members have faulted the statement credited to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu that the party would lose the coming governorship election if he was not picked as candidate.
The governor, while speaking with reporters last weekend in Abuja, was quoted as saying he is the only person who could win election in the state based on pedigree, popularity, achievements and general acceptability by majority.
However, the group through a statement signed by the leader and former Deputy Governor, Ali Olanusi said the statement smacks of arrogance.
It said; “The greatest calamity that can befall the APC in Ondo State is to give the gubernatorial ticket of APC to the incumbent governor in the coming election.
“It is public knowledge that the governor mismanaged the Congress of APC in the state, sponsored and campaigned for the candidates of Action Alliance in the February 16, 2019 elections.
“For a governor that engaged openly in anti-party activities and thereby made President Muhammmadu Buhari and other candidates of APC to fail in Ondo State during February 2019 election; for a governor that his actions have divided his party and created crisis of confidence among members;
“For a governor that disrespects traditional rulers and prominent citizens of the state; for a governor that encouraged capital flight thereby created hunger and promotes poverty, his statement is an empty boast.
“Akeredolu has suddenly realised the strength of the party and the futility of his attempts to render the party impotent. He neither accommodates the party leaders in the state nor respects the party leaders at the national.
“The party will not miss if he so decides to port into the zenith of his political alliance that he thought will save him from the crisis he created for himself in APC. In reality, his exit will constitute a reprieve to the party in Ondo state should he find it necessary to go to another party.
“The day of reckoning is just around the corner as the party he struggled to kill is hale and hearty through the efforts of other credible leaders of the party who toil day and night to minimize the negative effects of his actions on the party”.
INEC Alone Can’t Guarantee Free, Fair Elections – REC
In view of the appeal by stakeholders to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to up its game and midwife a process for the conduct of more credible elections, the acting Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ekiti State, Dr Muslim Omoleke, has maintained that INEC alone cannot guarantee error-free polls in the country.
Omoleke said all the stakeholders — INEC, police, political parties, politicians and voters — must be ready to play by the rules and contribute their quotas to rejig and solidify the country’s electoral system.
The acting REC spoke in Ado Ekiti during a courtesy visit to the state Secretariat of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ekiti Council yesterday.
The INEC boss, who came in company of heads of departments of the commission’s office in Ekiti, said the visit was to thank the NUJ for its support leading to the successful conduct of the 2919 general election.
Omoleke said the much mouthed request by interested Nigerians that there must be improvement in the electoral system was not misplaced, adding that this could only be realised if stakeholders strictly adhere to the rules guiding the game.
“Conduct of successful and credible elections is not the sole responsibility of INEC. INEC is just a principal stakeholder and participant. Others too have a lot to do.
“If an election is being conducted under a crisis free and secure atmosphere, it means the security agencies have done well. If the campaigns before elections have not been violent, it means the politicians and political parties have played their own part well.
“Also, if election is conducted without interference and the results are announced accurately and in line with the wishes of the people, it means INEC has done well. Even the reportage of events by the media goes a long way to make or mar electioneering process”, he said.
“I want to say that journalists in Ekiti showcased professionalism before and during the 2019 elections. The success of the last general election cannot be ascribed to INEC alone.
“Here in Ekiti, we did not record any casualty, which showed that the election had been peacefully conducted and all stakeholders had done their best in the most patriotic way.
“We are here to show appreciation to journalists for accurate reports and display of patriotism as critical stakeholders in the electioneering process,” he said.
The NUJ Chairman, Ekiti Council, Rotimi Ojomoyela, assured INEC that journalists will continue to partner with it to rejig the country’s electioneering process in line with the developmental journalism now in vogue globally.
Ojomoyela advised the commission to strive hard to put Nigeria on the world map of countries that are recognised for the conduct of credible elections to rebuild the country’s image.
“We recognised the fact that whatever we put out to the public could make or mar the conduct of any election, that was why the leadership of NUJ put mechanism in place to ensure that no journalist published fake results. We relied heavily on results from INEC, rather than politicians.
“For you to improve, there must be training for all stakeholders before major elections, this is very necessary. Since we are partners and critical to the success of any election, joint training will be very essential,” he advised.
