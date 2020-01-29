Featured
Party Leaning Shouldn’t Deny Nigeria Dev -Wike
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has stated that being members of different political parties should not deny the country the much needed development.
He said under no circumstances should the country drift towards a one-party state because all political parties need to exist for the people to explore all alternatives.
Wike spoke yesterday during a courtesy visit by the new leadership of KAGOTE, an elite socio-cultural organization for the Ogoni Ethnic Nationality at the Government House in Port Harcourt.
The governor said: “Party is a vehicle to a political position. When you get to that destination, you alight, and work towards development. It should not stop us from seeking the development of our communities, irrespective of our political affiliations.
“We will not support a one-party state under any guise. Though people belong to different political parties, we should work together for development. There is no law that says everyone must belong to one political party”.
The governor called on KAGOTE to work towards ensuring peace in Ogoni communities to create environment for peace.
“We should work for peace in Ogoni communities. The situation where there is insecurity in some communities is affecting development.
“I urge you to use your good offices to ensure that there is peace in Ogoniland. We must not allow criminals to speak on behalf of communities”, he said.
Wike assured KAGOTE that the Rivers State Security Council will work hard to resolve the security issues in Bodo City and its environs.
He said: “I will take up the issue of Bodo City with the state commissioner of police. We will work to bring peace to Bodo City.”
The governor assured Ogoni people that his administration will ensure the completion of all ongoing projects in Ogoniland.
He expressed happiness with the calibre of persons who are members of the new Executive Council of KAGOTE.
“I am quite impressed with the calibre of persons who are members of the KAGOTE leadership. These are men and women who crave development for their area.
“We are ready to partner with any organisation that is committed to development. There is no need fighting ourselves, as we need to work for development”, he said.
Earlier, President of KAGOTE, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Deeyah offered the support of the organisation to the Wike administration for the development of Rivers State.
Deeyah said: “We have come to offer support to your administration to better the lots of our people. We wish to join you in a fruitful partnership in your efforts to bring to our people and indeed all Rivers men and women of goodwill, good governance, improved security, infrastructural as well as human capacity development”.
The KAGOTE President commended Wike for the projects sited in Ogoniland and other parts of the state.
He said: “We would like to commend you for the numerous projects sited in our area and all around the state. We implore you to do more. We want to place on record our sincere appreciation of your support and assistance to our sons and daughters who contested for various offices in government at all levels”.
He stated that KAGOTE will remain a back channel of support, communication and linkages for the administration, as has been the tradition.
The New KAGOTE Executive was elected on December 29, 2019, to run the affairs of the organisation for three years.
Chris Oluoh
Featured
Insecurity, Prevailing In Nigeria, Buhari, Lawan Admit … Boko Haram’s Continued Existence, Surprising, Says Buhari …As Senate Vows To Give Effect To Community Policing
President Muhammadu Buhari says “harder times’’ await bandits whose disruptive activities have brought sorrow to Nigerians, kept many away from their means of livelihood, and heightened insecurity in parts of the country.
The President stated this when he received a delegation of Eminent and Respected Citizens of Niger State led by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello in State House, Abuja, yesterday.
Buhari maintained that the activities of the bandits had forced many to abandon their farms and homes, adding: “we will now be harder on them.
“I was taken aback by what is happening in the North-West and other parts of the country. During our campaigns, we knew about the Boko Haram. What is coming now is surprising.
“It is not ethnicity or religion; rather it is one evil plan against the country.
“We have to be harder on them. One of the responsibilities of government is to provide security. If we don’t secure the country, we will not be able to manage the economy properly.’’
He said the onslaught of the bandits had also affected agricultural output in some parts of the country, in spite of the favourable weather for farming, because many farmers were attacked, and others had to stay away for safety.
The President said the poverty level in the country would be significantly controlled by diversifying into agriculture, instead of the heavy reliance on oil, urging more Nigerians to take up agriculture.
Buhari said discovery of oil and gas reserves in Chad Basin, Benue trough and Bida, and some parts of Bauchi and Gombe, would further bolster current efforts to strengthen the Nigerian economy.
He advised leaders in the Niger Delta to “counsel those who blow up pipelines, resulting in spillages that affect farming and farmlands’’, noting that the loss had always been collective, sometimes, and turning hard working farmers to victims.
The eminent and respected persons said they needed to show appreciation to the President for his many interventions on infrastructure, security and appointment of indigenes of the state into key positions of government.
Speaking for the group, the former governor of Niger State, Aliyu Babangida, said activities of bandits had rendered many homeless, while others could no longer go the farms, thanking the President for taking a more decisive action by directing aerial protection by the military.
Babangida called on the President to intervene in completion of some federal roads, like the Mokwa-Birnin Gwari-Kaduna road and Kotongora road.
He also asked for more attention on the Minna airport, which should complement access to the FCT.
In his remarks, the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, assured the President of continuous support, praying: “May God give you strength and wisdom to handle the affairs of our great country, Nigeria.’’
Meanwhile, the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, stated this in his speech to welcome senators from the Christmas and New Year recess.
He reiterated that the security situation in the country required serious attention and due consideration by the Senate, and indeed, the National Assembly.
He said that the Senate would engage the executive arm of government to discuss the implementation of the recently launched National Security Strategy (NSS) 2019.
He added that for a long time major stakeholders in the security of the country and police authorities appeared to achieve consensus on the necessity of introduction of Community Policing in the country.
Lawan said: “Recently, the security in the country had deteriorated and the attendant loss of lives is not acceptable.
“We need to secure the lives and property of our citizens, as enshrined in our Constitution.
“We all are witnesses to how our economy is also affected by the inclement security situation. Therefore, we need to speedily seek for solutions to fix the security problem bedevilling our dear country.
“There is urgent need for paradigm shift and reform of the architecture and structure of our security systems.
“Equally important is the citizen participation, and collaboration in providing security. In this regard, the Senate will engage the Executive arm of government to discuss the implementation of the recently launched National Security Strategy (NSS) 2019.
“For a long time, major stakeholders in the security of our nation and police authorities appear to achieve consensus on the necessity of introduction of Community Policing in the country.
“The Senate is going to pursue the implementation of community policing vigorously.
“To this end, the police authorities will be invited to brief and update the Senate on the progress made so far.”
Lawan stated that pursuant to the Legislative Agenda of the Ninth Senate, the next six months, like the first six months, will be a busy and engaging period to address the challenges facing the oil and gas sector as well as the nation’s electoral system.
He added that the National Assembly needed to start work on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) immediately.
“The previous attempts in the sixth, seventh and eighth assembly sessions to pass the bills failed.
“This Senate should learn from the mistakes that militated against the successful passage of the bills.
“We need to break the jinx. We must avoid the pitfalls that worked against the passage of the previous bills,” Lawan said.
According to him, the Petroleum Industry Bill when passed will encourage investments into the oil and gas sector.
He said: “The International Oil Companies (IOCs) have deferred investments in the industry largely due to two decades of fiscal uncertainties occasioned by various failed attempts to deliver on the petroleum industry legislations that practically subsisted since 1967 and disputes associated with fiscal clarity of the 1993 Production Sharing Contracts.
“It is, therefore, imperative to speedily deliver on the reforms in the oil and gas sector to spur economic growth and prosperity for our people.
“It is my belief that when the petroleum industry governance and fiscal laws are delivered, economic uncertainties will be eliminated and conducive environment for exploration and production of oil and gas will be emplaced.”
He said that it is imperative that the National Assembly starts work to effect amendments in those areas of the nation’s electoral processes and procedures that posed some real challenges to free, fair and credible elections in previous elections, and insisted that for elections to express the will of the electorate, “they must be free and fair.”
Lawan said: “The Senate will consult widely with stakeholders to ensure that any legislative intervention reflects the necessary step to reforming the electoral environment.”
He recalled that before the Senate went on recess, it held roundtable discussions on the power, agriculture and solid minerals sectors with the view to identifying the challenges militating against the optimum performance by those sectors.
The Senate president said: “The reports of the discussions are ready and will be presented to the Senate by the appropriate committees.
“The reports will be debated in plenary and necessary resolutions will be taken.
“Ultimately, there will be shared responsibilities between the Legislature and the Executive on the way forward to address the various bottlenecks.”
He stated that it is an incontrovertible fact that the power sector cannot function optimally and thrive under the current circumstances.
He lamented that the anticipated outcome of improvement in effectiveness and efficiency of the privatization process has not been achieved, and doesn’t look feasible.
“Therefore, we have to take all necessary steps to salvage this indispensable sector.
“The ensuing debate on the report of the Roundtable Discussions will no doubt reveal the actions that the Federal Government will need to take,” Lawan said.
He also lamented that the solid minerals sector was neglected after the discovery of oil.
Lawan noted that though there have been attempts to revamp the sector, “it is yet to make any meaningful contribution to our economy.”
He added: “Today, the solid minerals sector accounts for only about 0.3% of our Gross Domestic Product.
“It is obvious that we need to take a holistic look into the challenges in the sector. It has also been reported that, presently, about 80% of mining operators fall into the category of artisanal and small-scale miners.
“This deserves our attention, to ensure inclusion, effective and efficient operations by those involved.”
The Senate President also reminded his colleagues that agriculture played an important and leading role in the nation’s economy before the discovery of oil.
He said: “Prior to the discovery of oil in Nigeria, agriculture was the mainstay of our economy.
“Agriculture was then the highest earner of foreign exchange for the country and Nigeria was also largely self-sufficient in food production.
“However, with the discovery of oil, the lure of petro-dollars turned the focus of the country from agriculture.
“Despite the present efforts of the Federal Government to enhance the performance of the agricultural sector, there is still much to be done to make the sector perform optimally.
“No doubt, the agricultural sector is critical for the diversification of the economy of Nigeria, as we can create jobs, create wealth, earn foreign exchange and ensure food security.
“We therefore, should ensure the restoration of the viability of this sector in order to utilize the abundant potentials and opportunities it offers.
“The challenges and work before us are enormous and indeed urgent.
“But, we have demonstrated patriotism, commitment, capacity and willingness in our previous handling of similar challenges.
“We can, therefore, equally tackle these issues with the same dispatch and commitment.”
However, the immediate past deputy president of the Senate, Chief Ike Ekweremadu, will soon reintroduce a bill for the creation of state police.
The Media Adviser to the Senator, Mr. Uche Anichukwu, stated this on Political Platform, a RayPower Radio programme, monitored in Abuja, yesterday morning.
Anichukwu said although the Bill, which Ekweremadu sponsored along with about 74 other members of the Senate Committee on Constitution Review in the 8th National Assembly could not progress beyond the first reading, there have been calls for the Bill to be reintroduced in the 9th Assembly.
Anichukwu said, “The senator has been receiving calls from across the country on the need to reintroduce the State Police Bill.
“I think the security realities in the country now are very clear and even among his colleagues, the popular opinion is that the bill should be reintroduced immediately.
“As a matter of fact, I just spoke with the Distinguished Senator this morning and he said plans were underway to reintroduce the bill along with his colleagues. It is an idea which time has come,” he said.
On how the bill would address the concerns over funding, possible abuse, among others, Anichukwu explained the bill would likely place funding for each State Police Service on the first line charge.
He also said that the funds could be channelled directly to them through the National Police Service Commission so as to make them financially independent of the state governors.
He said, “Regarding the worry that some states may not have the resources to pay state police personnel, it is important to note that it shall not be compulsory on any state to establish a state police.
“Just as the case of state universities, those who have the resources can start, while others who cannot will continue to rely on federal universities, in this case, federal police.
“First, the idea is to model the issue of policing after what we have in the National Judicial Council.
“The federal police will be responsible for the maintenance of public security, preservation of public order and security of persons and property throughout the federation.
“The governor may give lawful directive to the commissioner of police with respect to the maintenance and securing of public safety and public order as he may consider necessary.
“The commissioner is also empowered by the bill to request that matter be referred to the State Police Service Commission for review if he feels that the directive is unlawful or contradicts general policing standards or practice.
“In such circumstances, the decision of the State Police Service Commission shall be final and shall not be inquired into by any court.
“Again, a governor cannot just wake and sack a commissioner of police of his or her state.
“The commissioner shall only be removed by the governor upon the recommendation of the National Police Service Commission praying that he be so removed on grounds of misconduct in the performance of his official duties, serious breach of policing standards, among others.”
Meanwhile, against the backdrop of the planned implementation of the Federal Government’s community policing vision, the Police management team, led by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and the DIGs, yesterday, met with the chairman and commissioners of the Police Service Commission for several hours.
The meeting which held at the headquarters of the PSC at Federal Secretariat, brainstormed on the modalities for the employment of a total of 40, 000 personnel drawn from the 774 local government areas and the communities therein.
It was gathered that the meeting followed an unconfirmed communication which some states were brandishing as authorization to commence the recruitment of Police Constables for State Police Commands.
A senior source said that while he cannot discountenance that such communication exists, he is aware that many state police commands are not aware of such a directive including the Police Service Commission.
In driving the community policing vision, Adamu had during a meeting with the police hierarchy at Force Headquarters recently emphasized that tackling the mounting insecurity in the country, grassroots policing is the way to go.
He said, “In order to give full effect to our Community Policing Vision as a pathway towards bridging security gaps, we shall soon commence the implementation of the strategy across all the zones of the country.
“Hopefully, the breakdown of the Community Policing deployment plan will cover the recruitment of a total of forty thousand (40,000) Community Police Officers (CPOs) across the country.
“The CPOs will be recruited from within the communities where the prospective applicants reside and an average of 50 CPOs are to be engaged in each of the 774 local government areas.
“In addition, 1,300 CPOs will be drawn from professional bodies like the academics, road transport unions, artisans, traders associations, religious bodies, women unions, and youth organisations, among others, in order to ensure diverse representation.
Continuing he said, “In relation to the South-West, the CPOs shall be deployed to complement the police in law enforcement functions within their localities by performing low-risk and non-sensitive policing functions.
“They will also act as liaisons between the police and their communities.
“This policing architecture will free up conventional police personnel that hitherto perform such functions and enhance our manpower profile in relation to deployment to frontline operational duties in the South-West and across the country.
“When fully implemented, the Community Policing Strategy will bridge the gap between the police and the citizens in a manner that will enhance optimal, cost-effective, and sustainable law enforcement service delivery by the police.
He explained that the Community Policing concept involves engagement of citizens in identifying and prioritizing prevalent communal security threats as the effect their localities and working together with the police towards developing and implementing solutions.
“In giving effect to this, we are drawing on the Provisions of the Police Act in relation to the recruitment and utilisation of Special Constables who in this instance, will be engaged as Community Policing Officers (CPOs) under the coordination of the Nigeria Police towards evolving a community-focused policing architecture,” he said.
It was learnt that a clear picture on how the 40, 000 Community Policing Officers will be issued after the meetings between the Police High Command and the Police Service Commission arrive at workable modalities.
Featured
Drogba Becomes Headline Star For Fire Victims In Australia
Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend, Didier Drogba is the headline star for Australia’s Football For Fires fundraiser, set for May at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium.
The event is aimed at raising money to help Australia cope with the effects of the devastating bush fires which have ravaged the country in recent months.
Drogba, who made his name with the Blues by scoring 164 goals in 381 games and winning four Premier Leagues plus the 2012 Champions League, is joined by fellow African legends Stephen Appiah of Ghana and Geremi of Cameroon.
Australian stars include ex-Socceroos John Aloisi, Mark Milligan and Mark Bosnich, while Frenchman David Trezeguet, Italian Claudio Marchisio and Croat Dario Simic have also agreed to appear.
The match on May 23 will be the last at the ANZ Stadium before it undergoes major renovations, and will also feature former Manchester United stars Dwight Yorke and Park Ji Sung, as well as former England international Emile Heskey.
Didier Drogba, David Trezeguet, Dwight Yorke, Claudio Marchisio, Dario Simic, John Aloisi, Dwayne De Rosario, Ji-Sung Park, Simon Colosimo, Tore Andre Flo, Alecko Eskandarian, Mark Bosnich, Con Boutsianis, Pedro Mendes, Le Cong Vinh, Emile Heskey, Michael Bridges, Geremi, Stephen Appiah, Rustu Recber, Mark Milligan.
Featured
Terrorism Rating: Bomb Bandits Now, Buhari Orders Air Force …Summon Buhari On National Security, PDP Charges NASS …As Suicide Bomber Attacks Mosque, Kills Four, Injures Scores
President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the repeated attacks by bandits on communities in Niger State and its environs, directing the Nigerian Air Force to deploy its fighter aircraft in checking the menace.
The president gave the directive in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja, yesterday.
Buhari described the repeated attacks which led to the loss of several lives in the affected communities “as a disaster for the nation”.
He, therefore, authorised the deployment of air power to support troops and policemen deployed to the “difficult terrain,” to counter the menace of the attackers operating in the forest area bordering Kaduna, Niger and Zamfara states.
In line with this directive, according to the presidential aide, the Nigerian Air Force is setting up refuelling facilities at Minna, Niger State, to support the air operations.
Shehu revealed that relevant military authorities had assured the president that given the improved weather conditions, a major exercise to “visually acquire targets” and launch attacks would soon follow.
He said: “President Buhari has received assurances that with the harmattan dust gradually easing its hold on the skies, fighter aircraft would this week join the efforts to provide effective air attacks against bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers that have been attacking remote communities around Dogon Gona forest in Niger State.”
He added that the Police Command in Niger had equally given assurances that “the planned dedicated air raids to complement the police helicopter gunship operations remain the best approach given the lack of motorized roads in the areas constantly under attack”.
Buhari commiserated with the government and people of Niger State over the attacks and loss of lives, and assured that affected communities would not be abandoned by the rest of the country.
Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged federal lawmakers to upon resumption, tomorrow, use its legislative instruments to invite President Muhammadu Buhari to address it on the worsening security situation across the country.
The party, in a statement, yesterday, premised its call on what it called “the alarming Global Terrorism Index report by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), which ranked Nigeria as the third country with the highest level of terrorism in 2019, after Iran and Afghanistan.”
Signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP described the report as “distressing particularly as its indices show that insecurity and deaths from acts of terrorism increased in Nigeria in spite of promises by the current administration.”
The statement further continued: “The party notes that the IEP rating has further confirmed its position that the security of lives and property in our nation has gone beyond what the Buhari administration’s security architecture, as presently composed, can guarantee.
“Our party posits that the issue of security has gone beyond partisan and sectional sentiments as well as propaganda and now requires a concerted effort by all stakeholders to compel a review of security structure and method by Mr President.
“The PDP, as a pan-Nigerian platform, urges the National Assembly to step in by persuading President Buhari to heed wise counsel and rejig his security high command so as to inject new blood to tackle our security challenges.
“The party also urges the National Assembly to compel President Buhari to take a decisive step in ordering the apprehension and prosecution of perpetrators of acts of terrorism including the mass killing in Benue, Nasarawa, Bauchi, Taraba, Kogi, Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, Zamfara, Kaduna, Ekiti and other parts of the country under the current administration.
“The failure to track down and prosecute the perpetrators of heinous crimes had continued to embolden marauders, insurgents, bandits and kidnappers to further ravage communities and major highways, beheading compatriots, killing, maiming and taking innocent citizens captives in droves, to the extent that our nation has become the third with the highest level of terrorism in the world.
“Indeed, this is not the way to go. Our party restates that such situation should not have been allowed to fester and degenerate to this abyss.
“While the PDP salutes the gallantry and patriotism of our troops fighting and daily risking their lives in the fronts, our party charges the National Assembly to use its legislative instruments to invite Mr President Buhari for an appropriate briefing as a prelude to decisive step towards ensuring adequate security in our country”, the PDP argued.
Similarly, no fewer than four persons were said to have died during a suicide attack on a mosque in Gwoza, in Borno State, yesterday.
Gwoza was at the peak of the ongoing Boko Haram insurgency, the administrative capital and caliphate of the terrorist group.
It was reported that the suicide bomber ran into a group of worshippers during early morning prayer.
As at the time of filing this report, yesterday, no official confirmation has been received from the government or the military authorities.
However, the Nigerian Army troops of ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’ have foiled efforts by the Boko Haram insurgents to attack some soft targets in Borno State.
The Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, who disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, said the troops also continued to decimate the insurgents from different encounters across the North-East.
Iliyasu disclosed that the troops of 3 Battalion deployed in Gamborou-Ngala Local Government Area of Borno had on January 18 repelled a Boko Haram attack on the Ngala community.
According to him, the insurgents sneaked into the peaceful community in five gun trucks, motorcycles and a number of foot soldiers through the rear of a humanitarian hub.
“They used a farm as cover with the heinous intent to unleash one of the most devastating terror attacks in recent times.
“Fortunately for the residents, the vigilant troops responded swiftly, engaging the criminals with overwhelming superior firepower, thereby forcing them to beat a hasty retreat in complete disarray.
“During the ensuing pursuit and exploitation embarked upon by the troops, one Boko Haram criminal suicide truck driver strapped with a suicide vest was neutralised.
“Items captured during the encounter include one AK-47 rifle, one FN rifle, one motorcycle and one heavily-laden vehicle borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED) with deadly explosive materials,” he said.
Iliyasu added that preliminary investigations revealed that vehicles laden with IEDs and suicide bombers were heading to the IDP Camp in Gamborou-Ngala before the troops foiled the attack.
He added that five humanitarian workers who took refuge in a bunker during the attack were successfully rescued by the troops.
According to him, on January 24, troops of the same 3 Battalion deployed at Ngala bridge repelled another Boko Haram attack on their location.
He disclosed that the insurgents, who came in three gun trucks and a number of foot soldiers late afternoon, were engaged by the troops and inflicted heavy casualty on both their men and equipment.
The spokesperson disclosed that two of the three gun trucks belonging to the terrorists were captured at the end of the encounter.
He added that two anti-aircraft guns, one GPMG gun, two AK-47 rifles, one GPMG barrel, 688 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 20 rounds of PKT ammunition and 63 rounds of 50 ammunition were also captured.
“One neutralised body of the criminal insurgents was recovered during exploitation while several other bodies and the wounded were believed to be carted away as evident by the trails of blood found along their withdrawal route.
“Similarly, on January 24, troops of 7 Division decisively cleared a Boko Haram ambush while on clearance operations between Firgi and Banki Junction in Bama Local Government Area of Borno.
“In the aftermath of the encounter, two Boko Haram criminals were neutralised while others are believed to have escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds”, he was quoted as saying.
However, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division, Ibadan, Maj-Gen Anthony Omozoje, has advised officers and men of the Nigerian Army to remain disciplined and continue to abide by existing regulations.
Omozoje made the call during the Fire Night organised as part of activities marking the West African Social Activity (WASA) for 2019 in Okitipupa.
Represented by the Chief of Staff of 4 Brigade, Benin, Col. Auwal Haruna, Omozoje said: “To the officers and soldiers of this battalion, I hereby congratulate you for seeing the end of another demanding year.
“I want to use this opportunity to implore you all to remain disciplined and continue to abide by all existing regulations as well as instructions that will be passed to you from time to time.
“We must also be focused and stand firm in order to checkmate militancy, bunkering, vandalism of oil and gas infrastructure, piracy and kidnapping, among other criminal activities in the state and Nigeria at large,” Omozoje said.
The GOC further charged the officers and soldiers to discharge their lawful duties without intimidating citizens.
He called on members of the public to cooperate with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to ensure that crimes were reduced in the country.
The Nigerian Army has been at the forefront of battle against insurgency in Nigeria.
Recently, troops of Operation Lafiya Dole prevented efforts by the Boko Haram insurgents to attack some soft targets in Borno State.
Trending
-
News3 days ago
CSO, NDDC MD Spa Over Alleged ‘Fake’ NYSC Certificate
-
Featured3 days ago
Terrorism Rating: Bomb Bandits Now, Buhari Orders Air Force …Summon Buhari On National Security, PDP Charges NASS …As Suicide Bomber Attacks Mosque, Kills Four, Injures Scores
-
News3 days ago
Rivers, Peaceful State Because Of God’s Blessing -Wike
-
Politics3 days ago
Wike Assures Late Gberegbe’s Family Of Continued Support
-
Featured3 days ago
Wike Recommits To PH Airport Access Road Dualisation
-
News3 days ago
Death In Cell: Force Hqtrs Orders Fresh Autopsy On Late Mechanic
-
Politics3 days ago
C’River Rerun Poll: Imoke Congratulates Egbona, Etta
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
NAFDAC Sanctions 200 Sachet Water Producers In Rivers