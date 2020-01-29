News
Nigeria Mulls $417m Global Fund Grant To Tackle Malaria
The National Coordinator, National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP), Dr Audu Mohammed, yesterday, said Nigeria would get three-year grant of $417million from the Global Fund to tackle malaria.
Mohammed told newsmen in Abuja that Nigeria accounted for 25 per cent of Global Malaria burden.
The NMEP is responsible for formulating, facilitating policy and guidelines; coordinates partners and stakeholders’ malaria control activities and provides technical support to states’ malaria programmes.
It also provides support for local government areas, stakeholders, mobilise resources, monitor, evaluate progress and outcome of malaria elimination efforts across the country.
According to him, Malaria programme will take 47 per cent out of the N890million allocation from Global Fund to Nigeria to reduce HIV, TB and Malaria from 2021 to 2023.
Mohammed said that malaria was responsible for 60 per cent of outpatient visits to health facilities, 30 per cent of childhood deaths, 25 per cent of deaths in children under one year and 11 per cent maternal deaths.
He said the grant would complement the Federal Government and other donor partners’ efforts in implementing activities and programmes that would reduce malaria.
“The grant is to procure live-saving commodities such as mosquito nets, medication and rapid test tools among others in 13 states for the poor and hard-to-reach people in those states.
“Ten per cent of the grant will be used for Resilient Sustainable Systems for Health (RSSH) which is an integral part of the grant.
“Nigeria is among the countries recommended for programme continuation from Global Fund grant, which means that the country is performing well in the precious grant.
“With the new grant, we will continue implementing the National Strategic Plan on Malaria Elimination and will still be focusing on the 13 states that are currently getting support from the fund.
Buhari Seeks Senate’s Nod Of NDDC Interim Mgt C’ttee …Suspends Confirmed NDDC Board
President Muhammadu Buhari has reversed himself on the appointment of the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), saying that the Senate should wait for him for a new list of board members that he would send for confirmation by the Upper Chamber.
In a letter sent to the Senate, Buhari asked the Upper Chamber to put on hold the earlier confirmed board members, pending the conclusion of work by the Interim Management Committee that is carrying out a forensic audit of the commission.
The letter from the President was dated December 27, 2019 and received January 11, 2020.
Buhari’s letter read: “I write to intimate the Senate of the development concerning the appointment of the board of NDDC.
“The Senate may wish to note that after the dissolution of the board of NDDC, an interim management team was set up to manage the affairs of the commission before a new board was composed and sent for Senate confirmation.
“The Senate is invited to note that while the process of composition and Senate confirmation of the appointment of the board was on-going.
“I had directed that the forensic audit of the commission be carried out which is being overseen by the constituted interim management team.
“Based in this and in order to allow for uninterrupted process of forensic investigation, the board appointment confirmed by the Senate has to be put on hold.
“This is to allow the interim team continue to manage the commission pending the outcome of the forensic audit.
“Thereafter, a new board of the commission will be re-composed for the confirmation by the Senate.
“Please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”
The Senate had on October 29, read a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari requesting for the screening and subsequent confirmation of former deputy governor of Edo State, Dr. Pius Odubu as chairman, Board of NDDC.
Odubu was deputy to the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole when he was governor of Edo State.
In a letter read during plenary by the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, Buhari had also requested for the confirmation of 15 other members of the board.
The letter written by Buhari was dated October 18, 2019, and entitled, “Confirmation of the Appointments of the Board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)” and was received October 22, 2019 by the Office of the President of the Senate.
The letter had read, “In accordance with the provisions of Section 2(2)(a) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) (Establishment ) Act, 2000, I write to forward for confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the under listed nominees for appointment into the NDDC Board, to occupy the positions indicated against their names. The nominees’ CVs are attached herewith.
“While hoping that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominees in the usual expeditious manner please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”
According to the letter, the board members are Bernard Okumagba from Delta, who will serve as managing director; Otobong Ndem from Akwa Ibom, who was appointed the executive director, projects and Maxwell Oko from Bayelsa as executive director, finance and administration.
Others are Prophet Jones Erue as Delta representative; Chief Victor Ekhatar to represent Edo; Dr. Joi Yimebe Nunieh for Rivers; Nwogu Nwogu representing Abia; Theodore Allison from Bayelsa; Victor Antai from Akwa Ibom; Maurice Effiwatt from Cross River; Olugbenga Edema from Ondo; Hon. Uchegbu Chidiebere Kyrian from Imo; and Aisha Murtala Muhammed from Kano representing North-West on the board.
From Adamawa to represent North-East on the NDDC board is Shuaibu Ardo Zubairu and Amb Abdullahi Bage from Nasarawa representing North-Central.
Lawan then referred the names to the Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, PDP, Delta North-led Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs to carry out the screening and report back at plenary in one week.
With the development, the Nwaoboshi-led committee immediately swung into action to screen and subsequently confirm the nominees.
There was, however, no representative for South-West as against the earlier list published by the President.
But the Senate went ahead last November 5, to confirm President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees for the board of NDDC.
The former deputy governor of Edo State, Dr. Pius Odubu, was confirmed by the Senate as chairman of the NDDC Board, just as a nominee from Delta, Chief Bernard Okumagba, was also confirmed as the NDDC managing director.
The confirmation followed the presentation and consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs by its Chairman, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi.
Also confirmed were Otobong Ndem as executive director, projects and Maxwell Oko as executive director, finance and administration.
The Senate had also confirmed Prophet Jones Erue (Delta), Chief Victor Ekhator (Edo), Nwogu Nwogu (Abia), Theodore Allison (Bayelsa), Victor Antai (Akwa Ibom), Maurice Effiwatt (Cross River), Olugbenga Elema (Ondo), Hon. Uchegbu Chidiebere Kyrian (Imo), Aisha Murtala Muhammed (Kano), Ardo Zubairu (Adamawa) and Amb. Abdullahi Bage (Nasarawa).
Only a nominee from Rivers, Dr. Joi Yimebe Nunieh was not confirmed by the Senate as she did not appear for screening.
It would be recalled that the Interim Management Committee was set up by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio and he currently manages the commission.
Also recall that Akpabio had said that the three-man committee will oversee the management of the commission to create an “enabling environment” for the audit.
He said Buhari approved the appointment of Dr. Gbene Joi Nunieh as the acting managing director; Cairo Ojougboh, as acting executive director, projects; and Ibanga Bassey, as acting executive director, finance and administration.
Akpabio had asked the interim committee to discharge their duties “without fear or favour”.
He said the outcome of the committee’s work will go a long way in alleviating the suffering of the people of the Niger Delta region.
Further recall that the Senate had last November 26, said that those it screened and subsequently confirmed as chairman and board members of the NDDC were the only rightful people that will come and defend the budget of the commission before its Committee on Niger Delta Affairs.
The Senate had also last year urged President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency, swear in the Dr. Pius Odubu-led NDDC Board.
Speaking shortly after reading the letter of President Muhammadu Buhari on the 2019 and 2020 budget estimates of NDDC, last year, President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan had said that the onus was now on the President to do the needful by inaugurating the Dr. Pius Odubu-led NDDC following the confirmation by the Upper Chamber in consonance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
The President of the Senate had said, “I believe that the executive arm of government will attend to that quickly so that we have the right people to come and defend the Appropriation request of Mr. President.”
Lawan had read the President’s request at plenary which was contained in a letter dated November 21, 2019, and addressed to him on the approval of the budget proposals for the NDDC.
The letter read: “Pursuant to Section 18(1) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) (Establishment) Act, I forward herewith, the 2019 and 2020 Budget Estimates of the Niger Delta Development Commission, for the kind consideration and passage by the Senate.
“While I trust that the Senate will consider this request in the usual expeditious manner, Please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”
It would also be recalled that after reading the letter, Senate Minority leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, PDP, Abia South raised a point of Order 43 of the Senate Standing Orders as Amended who reminded the Senate that members of the board of the NDDC were confirmed and yet to resume, warning that the commission may run into a problem of delayed budget again against the backdrop that nobody will come to defend the budget.
Abaribe, who drew the attention of his colleagues to the fact that members of the NDDC board duly confirmed by the Senate were yet to resume official duty, said that the failure of the executive to swear-in members of the board duly confirmed by the Senate sequel to a request from Buhari, may threaten early consideration and quick passage of the 2019/2020 budget of the NDDC.
According to him, the Interim Committee of the NDDC, led by Joi Nunieh, is an “illegal contraption” that lacks the backing of law to defend the commission’s budget.
Abaribe said: “We just heard from you (Senate President) the communication from Mr President which relates to the presentation of the NDDC’s Budget for approval.
“Of course, what it will mean is that the budget will go to the relevant committee of Appropriation and the NDDC Committee and some persons will come to defend the budget.
“Having regard to the fact that this Senate has confirmed members of the board of the NDDC and they are yet to resume office, Mr. President I fear that we may run into a problem of delayed budget again since nobody will come to defend this budget.
“Because this August body having confirmed the board of NDDC, will not countenance any illegal contraption coming in front of us to say they are representing the NDDC.
“I know that this may be pre-emptive, but my people say that if we act quickly, we will prevent disaster from coming.
“So, to prevent a delayed budget for the NDDC, that is helping the region for development, it would be better for us to prevent this issue from coming and let the needful be done.”
Responding, Lawan, who sustained Abaribe’s point of Order, said: “Thank you Minority Leader but because you have come under Order 43, this motion is not subject to debate but let me sustain your point of order.
“As far as we are concerned this Senate knows that we have confirmed the request of Mr. President for the board membership of the NDDC, and we have communicated that and the next logical thing to do by law is for the appointments of the members of the board to take immediate effect.
“I believe that the Executive arm of government will attend to that quickly so that we have the right people to come and defend the Appropriation request of Mr. President.”
Nneka Ameachi-Nnadi, Abuja
SIM Card: Court Hears Case Against DSS, Buhari’s Daughter, Feb 12
Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of a Federal High Court sitting in Asaba, Delta State, has fixed February 12, 2020, for the hearing of a suit filed by a trader, Anthony Okolie, against the Department of State Services (DSS) and the daughter of the President, Hanan Buhari.
Okolie’s lawyer, Tope Akinyode, who is also the National President of Revolutionary Lawyer’s Forum (RLF), told newsmen, yesterday, that the matter would be coming up next month.
“The case has been assigned to Justice Nnamdi Dimgba and it will come up on February 12, 2020,” he said.
It would be recalled that Okolie had sued the DSS and Hanan as well as service providers, MTN, jointly and separately for N500million.
The suit, with number FHC/ASB/CS/3/2020, is seeking an order to “compel the respondents (DSS, Hanan and MTN) jointly or severally to pay the applicant the sum of N500, 000, 000 only as general and aggravated damages for the gross and unlawful violation of the applicant’s right to acquire moveable properties, freedom of movement and self-dignity”.
The 33-year-old man said in a supporting affidavit that he was arrested on July 19, 2019, in Asaba, Delta State for using a telephone line that was previously owned by Hanan.
According to him, he remained in custody, bound by handcuffs till September 22, 2019, as the DSS waited for Hanan, who was schooling in the United Kingdom, to come clear him but she never did.
Okolie also attached the receipt he was issued after purchasing the SIM card as well as the SIM certificate.
The affidavit read in part, “That on December 8, 2019 at Ogbeogonogo Market, Nebu Road, Asaba, Delta State, I purchased a SIM card with Phone Number: 09035666662 at the sum of N1000 only, and I received a SIM pack with accompanying documents as a result as evidence of purchase receipt.
“That in line with relevant regulations, I approached a kit operator of the 3rd respondent (MTN) named Jeff who captured my biometric and registered the SIM card in my name and on my behalf.
“That in July, 2019, I visited my business associate at his residence in Asaba and saw him being taken away by officers of the 1st respondent (DSS). During the process, they obtained information from him on who he communicated with last over the phone and my associated announced that it was me.
“That immediately afterwards, officers of the 1st respondent (DSS) arrested me and led me into their vehicle asking me to keep quiet and drove me to their offices in Asaba, Delta, State.
“That after a while, they disclosed that my arrest was ordered by the Presidency and I had to be taken to Abuja for further interrogation upon which basis they drove me to Abuja, FCT by road the following day.”
The applicant stated that he explained to the DSS how he bought the SIM card but he was informed that the phone line which is linked to his SIM card was once used by Hanan.
“They thereafter labelled me a criminal for using a phone line that previously belonged to the 2nd respondent (Hanan Buhari),” he said.
Okolie alleged that because of the personality involved, his case file was tagged, ‘first family’ and he was denied access to his lawyers.
The trader claimed that his mother, who was not allowed to see him, developed high blood pressure while he lost N5million business deal.
Lassa Fever: FG Confirms 41 Deaths In 19 States
The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has confirmed that as of yesterday, 258 cases of Lassa fever have been confirmed with death toll at 41, reported from 19 states.
Also, majority of the cases are from Ebonyi, Edo and Ondo states.
He explained that though the disease is endemic in the country due to our particular ecological profile, the responsibility of curbing its spread is the responsibility of everyone – government, NGOs, development partners etc.
Ehanire, who made this known, yesterday in a press briefing in Abuja, said that “Lassa fever is a disease that is indigenous to our country because it occurs every year, particularly in dry season. This year there has been an increase of Lassa fever reporter across the country. As of the 28th of January, 2020, 258 confirmed cases and 41 deaths have been reported in 19 states, with majority of the cases from Ebonyi, Edo and Ondo states.
“Given the tropical climate in Nigeria and the abundance of the disease vectors in our environment, the high risk of infectious diseases like Lassa fever is high all over the country.
“Despite the increase in confirmed cases, the overall case fatality rate for 2020 has been just about 15 percent compared to the same in 2019 which was 20 percent and few years ago the case fatality rate was over 30 percent”.
About what the government is doing to control and manage the spread of the Lassa fever virus, Ehanire explained that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has activated a National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), to coordinate responses to the increasing number of Lassa fever cases across the country.
According to him, “The National EOC, which was constituted on the 24th of January, 2020, includes representatives from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Federal Ministry of Environment, World Health Organization, UNICEF, US Centers for Disease Control, and other partners.
“While we are gradually moving towards achieving a single digit fatality rate, we will continue to support response activities like surveillance and contact tracing in affected states through the deployment of rapid response teams for improved case management and outcomes. The rapid response teams have so far been deployed to five states – Ebonyi, Enugu, Kano, Borno and Ondo states.
“It is important for health workers to maintain a high index of suspicion and practice universal health precautions to protect themselves from infections by using surgical masks, gloves, laboratory coats and aprons. Further information on Lassa fever can be obtained from the following numbers – 08099555577”.
Concerning the number of health workers that are affected by the Lassa fever, the Director of Prevention, Programmes and Knowledge Management of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Joshua Obasanya, said: “6 healthcare workers were affected – 5 were confirmed and one probable, meaning we are not able to isolate the virus. We lost two of the health workers”.
Concerning the novel Coronavirus, the minister, explained that it was necessary to do a press briefing in order to counter the misinformation and disinformation circulating social media and other forms of conversations and reports.
He explained that the Federal Ministry of Health is working with relevant ministries and agencies to strengthen surveillance, preparedness and response to public health emergencies at our various points of entry.
According to him, “There is high-level inter-ministerial consultation towards setting up a multisectoral committee to scale up surveillance and vigilance to detect suspicious cases and ensure containment at all points.
“The committee shall comprise of critical stakeholders in the health, security, aviation and transport sectors and also include Development Partners. Bearing in mind that air travellers, rather than land border crossers, are more likely carriers of this type of virus, attention will focus largely on our five international airports.
“The ministry is finalizing plans to engage state authorities in Enugu, Lagos, Kano, Rivers states and FCT, to enhance surveillance, preparedness and response activities in their domains. We shall meet with each of them one-on-one.
“The on-going surveillance strategy at Air Points of Entry involves automatic body temperature screening with thermal scanners, which detect any passengers with fever, and focused visual observation of passengers, who may be showing signs and symptoms of being unwell. Where any passenger is observed to meet the slightest index of suspicion, he will be politely invited to step aside for a chat, where the travel history is obtained; this is to determine where the suspect case has travelled to and from in the last two months”.
He explained that the risk factor to Coronavirus depends largely on air travel volume. Nigeria has a moderate risk factor because we do not have the huge air travel volume that other high risks countries have.
“The first suspect case in Africa is said to be in Ivory Coast and is not a Chinese but a student who came back when she heard of the outbreak and quickly bought ticket and left, but arrived the country with symptoms that look like Coronavirus. But it hasn’t been confirmed to my knowledge.
Commenting on whether the country has the capacity to test and contain the Coronavirus in the event that it happens, Ehanire said: “We have very good laboratories here and our laboratory assets are increasing. The fact is that if you want to test for a particular disease, you have to have a reagent for it. The reagents we have do not cover this new Coronavirus yet, so the samples will be taken and sent to a place. The WHO will advise all countries where to send their samples to for testing. Government has been providing resources needed as we request.
According to the director of Port Health services of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Alex Okoh, “For those cases that do not manifest at the ports of entry, this is where it becomes very important to engage the states. The states are expected to ensure mobilization of their population, sensitize them and make them aware so that should any member of the community show symptoms, they can take the appropriate steps and go to health facilities.
Also, Obasanya, said: “About the Chinese holiday, we have had a meeting with the Chinese Embassy and have agreed that we share information in case somebody is identified in Nigeria. This way we are able to trace it back to China and all the contacts will also be traced. We will also be working with Chinese companies and employees. The Chinese embassy has also sent advisories to Chinese employees that they should delay coming back to Nigeria”.
In Gombe, no fewer than seven suspected cases of Lassa fever have been recorded.
The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Ahmed Gana, who disclosed this in Gombe, yesterday, said out of the seven suspected cases, two were confirmed, with one of the confirmed cases dead and the other treated and discharged.
Gana also disclosed that one out of the five suspected cases died while awaiting laboratory confirmation and the remaining four were undergoing treatment at the isolated ward of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe.
According to him, the first confirmed case was from Ibbi Local Government Area of Taraba which was presented at the Teaching Hospital Gombe, where he was diagnosed of Lassa fever and he was treated and discharged.
He added that the second case was brought unconscious from Bayo council area in Borno and he died while awaiting the result of confirmation.
Gana further said that the state Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the procurement of additional healthcare materials for effective prevention and management of the outbreak in the state.
The arrangement includes free treatment and feeding of suspected persons as well as persons with confirmed cases.
He, therefore, called on the public to ensure they take preventive measures including storing of food in protective covers, personal hygiene and environmental sanitation, as well as report any suspected cases to the nearest hospital.
Similarly, three of the four people admitted over suspected Lassa fever in Adamawa State have been discharged after testing negative.
The Adamawa Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Prof. Abdullahi Isa, made this known, yesterday while giving update on the outbreak of Lassa fever in the state.
Isa, however, said that a woman brought from Numan Local Government who tested positive had died, while those that came into contact with the woman would remain under observation for 21 days.
According to him, the deceased was a pregnant woman who suffered a stillbirth while her affliction lasted.
He said, “The index case was a 29-year-old woman from Numan Local Government Area who was first seen as a gravid patient in a private health facility here in Yola on January 18, 2020, and referred to FMC Yola on January 21, 2020. There, she expelled a macerated still birth.”
The commissioner said after the woman was suspected of the Lassa fever virus, her blood sample, and that of three other people, was taken and sent to a reference laboratory in Abuja where she tested positive for Lassa fever virus while the other three were negative “as revealed by the result on the January 25, 2020.”
He added that while the 29-year-old woman died, the other three suspected cases who were from Yola North, Yola South and Girei LGAs had since been discharged from hospital following their clearance.
The commissioner said that the state government had already activated its emergency operation centre for management of response activities on daily basis.
He added that other measures taken to contain the outbreak included public enlightenment on prevention and control measures and re-orientation of health facility staff on infection prevention and control practices and case management.
He explained that “the public should keep their homes and surroundings clean to avoid contact with rats and other rodents.
“They should always keep their foodstuff in rodent-proof containers and avoid drying of food items in open space.
“They should set traps for rats or keep cats to chase away rodents.
“They should observe universal precautions whenever they came in contact with any patient, regardless of infection status.
“The Ministry of Health is assuring the public of controlling this outbreak in the shortest possible time and needs the cooperation of all.
“Our sincere condolences to the bereaved family and close associates,” the commissioner said.
He assured that his ministry had taken steps for prevention and control, including contact tracing through identification, line listing and follow-up of contacts for the next 21 days, and state-wide public enlightenment campaign.
He advised members of the public to keep their homes and surroundings clean to avoid contact with rats and to quickly report suspected cases to the nearest health facility.
However, the management of Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo, Taraba State, has confirmed that a medical doctor who is a house officer has tested positive to Lassa fever in the state.
The Acting Head, Clinical Service of the Hospital, Dr Ahmed Jatau disclosed this to newsmen, yesterday.
He explained that six suspected cases of Lassa fever tested positive, of which, four deaths were recorded.
He noted that the affected medical doctor is currently undergoing treatment at Irrua Specialist Hospital, Edo State.
According to him, “we have sent 10 samples to NCDC which 6 of those were tested positive to Lassa fever.
“Out of the six confirmed cases, four have died before their result came in.
“Out of the remaining two, one has been discharged while the other who is our own staff has been transferred to Irrua Specialist Hospital for further treatment because we don’t have a dialysis unit here.
“The information from the specialist hospital is that he is doing well after the first dialysis session.
“We have also fumigated the house officers quarters against rodents.”
Meanwhile, a Civil Society Organisation (CSO), in the state, Maigodiya Centre which has been in the forefront of sensitizing members of the public on how to prevent themselves from Lassa fever has called on government to do more to prevent fatalities in recorded Lassa fever cases.
The Director of the CSO, Aliyu Tukur, noted that reactive response to yearly outbreak of the virus has led to recurrent fatalities, which he said could have been prevented, if government was proactive.
He admonished government to combine massive sensitization of the public with provision of adequate health facilities to confirm and treat cases of Lassa fever in the country.
Nevertheless, the Benue State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Sunday Ongbabo, yesterday, confirmed that one person has been infected with Lassa fever in the state.
Ongbabo, in an interview with newsmen in Makurdi, said the infected woman has been confined at an Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) in a medical facility within the state for proper treatment.
He also noted that contact tracing of those who might have come in contact with the infected person was ongoing while all measures had been put in place to curtail any spread.
Also, the state’s epidemiologist, Dr. Sam Ngishe, corroborated the commissioner, stressing that the Lassa fever patient is responding to treatment.
Ngishe added that they are following up contacts even as the ministry of health has embarked on publicity while arrangements are underway to pay traditional institutions in the state sensitisation visit aimed at creating awareness of the virus in rural vicinities.
But, the Chairman of Medical Advisory Committee at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), Prof. Olusayo Alao, explained that the 40-year-old woman from Okpoga in Okpokwu area of the state tested positive to the Lassa fever virus at the weekend after suspicion heightened when she reported unabbating fever.
Alao said that samples taken from the female patient for testing had confirmed the suspicion as he used the opportunity to rule out rumours of any death recorded so far.
“There has been no case of mortality in the state since the recent outbreak of Lassa fever in the country. We got confirmation of only one case at the weekend and she is recovering,” he said.
Alao also emphasised that no health worker in the state had been infected just as he informed that the state’s ministry of health was doing its best to equip workers with necessary items to carry out their duties effectively.
In October, last year, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed five persons dead from the outbreak of Lassa fever in the state.
The Programmes Officer, Risk Communications Desk of NCDC, Hanatu Bello, who had made the confirmation at a news conference in Makurdi, said that 21 suspected cases of Lassa fever was received from the state out of which eight cases were confirmed while five infected persons died.
