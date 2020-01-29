Sports
NFF To Announce New National Team Coaches
Coaches for the various national teams, will be announced in February, this is according to the General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Dr Mohammed Sanusi.
The scribe of the Nigerian football governing body also made it, that the appointments of coaching crew will be done on merit and the new coaches must possess the qualifications for the positions.
Dr. Sanusi also stated that only the Super Eagles job is not open as the current coach Gernot Rohr moves closer to agreeing on a new term with the Federation.
“The consultants saddled with the responsibility of recruiting and recommending are expected to turn in the chosen coaches for the Super Falcons, U-23 Eagles, Flying Eagles, Falconets, Flamingos, Golden Eaglets and Future Eagles for the NFF executive to approve and announce the appointments,” Sanusi said.
“We expect them to do a thorough job and recruit the best coaches among those who applied. I can assure Nigerians that the NFF will employ the best coaches for our national teams soon.” he said.
It would be recalled that the Federation decided not to renew the contract of the previous coaches following their dismal performances at the major competition last year.
‘Super Eagles’ Door Open For New Goalkeepers’
Nigeria’s goalkeepers’ trainer, Alloy Agu insists the door for new goalkeepers into the Super Eagles is still wide open ahead of the 2022 world cup qualifying campaign.
Nigeria was drawn in Group C of Qatar 2022 world cup African zone qualifiers alongside the Central African Republic, Liberia, and Cape Verde, and there have are calls to improve the team’s goalkeeping department before the commencement of the campaign.
However, Agu posited the technical crew are still hunting for good goalkeepers that can prove stiff competition for the present goalkeepers and also improved.
“Everything is possible, we are looking around and the more we see, the more we invite into the team and we also making sure that the ones we have are in good shape,” he told brila.net.
“That’s what football is all about, the competition will surely make the team better and Nigeria deserved to have the best legs and best hands.
Meanwhile, former Switzerland junior international Sebastian Osigwe has revealed his intentions to switch allegiance to Nigeria, but it is unclear if he will be handed an invitation into the team.
Osimhen, Others To Watch In Coupe de France
Top African players will be in action in the 2019/20 Coupe de France Round of 16 in midweek.
African Football.com takes a look at players, who could decide the matches:
The Algerian hitman has rediscovered his form during his spell with AS Monaco having netted seven goals in the Ligue 1 this season.
Slimani will be looking to play an instrumental role in helping Monaco overcome Saint Etienne at the Stade Louis II on Tuesday.
The Senegalese forward remains Rennes’ best attacker having hit the back of the net eight times in the current Ligue 1 campaign.
Niang could be key to a victory over a stubborn Angers side at the Stade Raymond Kopa on Tuesday.
The Gabonese striker has been an influential player in the Saint Etienne team this season having netted seven Ligue 1 goals.
Bouanga will be hoping to inspire Etienne to a victory over a much-fancied Monaco side.
The Nigerian frontman has arguably been the best African player in France this season having scored 10 times in the Ligue 1.
Lille OSC will look to Osimhen when they lock horns with a lower division side SAS Épinal at the Stade de la Colombière.
Ex-Eagles Star, Obodo Escapes Death In Delta
Former SuperEagles midfielder, Christian Obodo, was lucky to have escaped death after he was involved in a car accident over the weekend.
According to sources close to the former Udinese of Italy playmaker, the accident took place along Ozoro road in Delta State.
It was gathered that Obodo was traveling alongside his mum in a blue saloon car when the accident occurred but the duo miraculously escaped with just minor injuries.
Often compared to Austin Okocha, Obodo made only 21 appearances for the senior national team, scoring just four goals and he was part of the Eagles team to the 2006 African Cup of Nations in Egypt.
The 35-year-old was best known for his time in Italy where he played most of his professional career.
In 2012, he was kidnapped by four men in Effurun near the oil city of Warri, Delta State, but was rescued 24 hours later by men of the Nigerian Police Force.
Narrating the ordeal, Obodo revealed the accident was the second he had this year.
“That was two days ago I was coming back from Enugu where I went to bury my uncle on the 16th,” he said about the car wreckage.
“At about 3pm along Ozoro, I was driving at about 110 [km/h].
“The road was a freeway, but then I noticed a pothole and started to pump the brakes to avoid running into it. But as I was trying to avoid running into a ditch in the middle of the road, then I lost control of the car and the next thing I knew, the car flipped as we were thrown off the road into a pillar.
“I had my 65 year-old mum and younger brother with me in the car; we came through without a scratch. When I went back to see the wreckage, I burst into tears because I knew I was lucky to be alive.”
“The first incident happened on the 16th of this month, I was driving to my community with two relatives when a trailer, crashed into us from behind. The driver said the truck had no brakes and he had lost control at the time.”
